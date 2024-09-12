‘Leadership In The Last 6-7 Years’: Ricky Ponting Hails Virat Kohli For Evolving Test Cricket In India

Former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting lauded Virat Kohli for evolving Test cricket in India. Ponting highlighted that the turnaround of the Indian Test team happened after Virat Kohli’s leadership. The Indian team had a great time under the leadership of Kohli that started in 2014 end and went on until the start of 2022. Kohli brought that attitude by making everyone believe that they can win games even outside India.

Under Kohli’s captaincy, team India became the first Asian team to win a Test series on Australian soil.

"Their fast-bowling depth is great. The leadership in the last 6-7 years has been strong. Going back to Kohli's start of captaincy, played a big role in turning the cricket around and Dravid has continued the same in the recent four years. The influence of someone like that [Kohli] around a team would be great and they've got star players," Ponting told Sky Sports.

When Kohli was leading the Indian side, the Indian team clinched victories in 40 matches and lost 17, with 11 ending in draws out of the 68 Tests they played.

In the series that took place in 2020-21, Kohli had to leave the series midway after the 1st Test due to the birth of his daughter Vamika. It was veteran batter Ajinkya Rahane who took the leadership onus and led India to a historic 2–1 series win.

Ponting also recollected India's victory at the Gabba, which transpired for the first time in 32 years when a touring team breached the Australian fortress in Tests.

"They won a game at the Gabba, which just doesn't happen. I think their batters adapt to overseas batting conditions very well. I don't think they're as daunted by the Gabba or the Optus Oval, as they maybe once were. Maybe it is a selection thing, or they just don't fear the big stage anymore," he said.