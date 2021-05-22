Leading Team India members who hold respectable positions outside the cricketing arena

After India's exit from the 2019 ICC World Cup, wicketkeeper-batsman and also the team's ex-captain MS Dhoni took a sabbatical from the sport and was seen performing his duties with the Indian Army. Apart from being a professional cricketer, the 39-year-old also holds the honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Territorial Army.

Apart from Dhoni, India's surprise package from the 2007 World T20s Joginder Sharma (DSP Haryana Police), batting legend Sachin Tendulkar (Group Captain in the Indian Air Force) and the country's first World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev (Lieutenant Colonel in the Territorial Army) hold respectable government position.

There are other active members of Team India who are designated with respectable government positions apart from their role in the sport. Here is a list of cricketers who are entitled with highest government jobs.

Yuzvendra Chahal - Income Tax officer

Apart from his exploits in the field, the 30-year-old also is an income tax officer.

Umesh Yadav – Assistant Manager, Reserve Bank of India

In 2017, the RBI awarded him the position of an Assistant Manager under the sports quota.

KL Rahul – Assistant Manager, Reserve Bank of India

Similarly like his Team India colleague, KL Rahul is also an Assistant Manager at the country's highest bank. As per reports, the Punjab Kings skipper was appointed in 2018 on the recommendation of SS Mundhra, the then Governor of RBI.

Meanwhile, India women's T20I skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and veteran cricketer Harbhajan Singh, who were earlier associated with Punjab Police lost their positions. While the women crickter was embroiled in a controversy related to her education certificates, Harbhajan lost his position in 2012 for being more active in the glamour world rather than the state services.