'Learn From Babar Azam And Kane Williamson...', Nasser Hussian Slams Indian Batsmen After WTC Final Defeat Against Australia

Following their humiliating defeat to Australia in the World Test Championship (WTC) final, former England captain Nasser Hussain has offered guidance to the Indian top-order batsmen, emphasizing the importance of learning from players like Babar Azam and Kane Williamson. Australia secured a commanding 209-run victory early on the fifth day of an enthralling match at The Oval on Sunday. After setting a daunting target of 444 runs, Australia dismissed India for 234 before lunch on the fifth day, securing their first-ever WTC title.

"Really disappointed with the Indian batters, their fans might come after me for saying this but I think Indian top order needs to look at Babar and Kane on how to play the pacers when the ball is moving around. Both of them do it so late," Hussain expressed on Sky Sport.

Despite the unbeaten partnership of Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane on Day four, India still held hope of achieving a record fourth-innings chase on the final day. However, Boland initiated the downfall in the first hour by dismissing Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja in the same over. Nathan Lyon and Mitchell Starc also made significant contributions as Australia bowled out India for 234, sealing their victory.

This marked India's second consecutive loss in World Test Championship finals, following a similar fate against New Zealand in 2021.