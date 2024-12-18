‘Legend Of Indian Cricket’: Wishes Pour In For Ravichandran Ashwin As He Retires From International Cricket

India’s veteran all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin announced his retirement from international cricket on December 18 (Wednesday). In his illustrious career that spanned 14 long years, Ashwin took 537 Test wickets and scored 3,500 runs with the bat.

A lot of current and former Indian cricketers took to their social media handles to wish the 38-year-old player after he announced his retirement.

“I’ve played with you for 14 years and when you told me today you’re retiring, it made me a bit emotional and the flashbacks of all those years playing together came to me. I’ve enjoyed every bit of the journey with you ash, your skill and match winning contributions to Indian cricket are second to none and you will always and always be remembered as a legend of Indian cricket. Wish you nothing but the best in your life with your family and everything else that it unfolds for you. With massive respect and lots of love to you and your close ones. Thanks for everything buddy,” said Kohli.

Ashwin had a long conversation with Kohli before the latter hugged the off-spinner with head coach Gautam Gambhir sitting at the back. It all transpired on the last day of the third Test between India and Australia as the players were waiting for the weather to clear after the tea break.