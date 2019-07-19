close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sachin tendulkar

Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar inducted into ICC Hall of Fame

The 46-year-old became the sixth Indian to be included in the elite group, after Sunil Gavaskar, Bishan Bedi, Kapil Dev, Anil Kumble and Rahul Dravid. 

Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar inducted into ICC Hall of Fame
Image Credits: Twitter/@ICC

Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar was on Thursday inducted into the International Cricket Council's (ICC) Hall of fame at a ceremony in London. South African pacer Allan Donald and former Australian cricketer Cathryn Fitzpatrick were inducted as well. 

The 46-year-old became the sixth Indian to be included in the elite group, after Sunil Gavaskar, Bishan Bedi, Kapil Dev, Anil Kumble and Rahul Dravid. 

“It is an honour to be inducted into the ICC Cricket Hall of Fame, which cherishes the contribution of cricketers over generations. They have all contributed to the growth and popularity of the game and I am happy to have done my bit,” the ICC quoted Tendulkar as saying. 

“On this occasion, I would like to thank all of those who were by my side over a long international career. My parents, brother Ajit and wife Anjali have been pillars of strength while I was lucky to have someone like coach Ramakant Achrekar as an early guide and mentor," added Tendulkar. 

“I am also thankful to all my captains, fellow players and the BCCI and the MCA administrators over the years for their support and for making me enjoy the game so much and for so long. I thank the ICC for this appreciation of my cricket career and I am happy to note that cricket continues to grow with three popular formats,” he concluded.

The former Indian cricketer scored 15,921 runs in Tests and 18,426 runs in ODIs which continue to remain records. Tendulkar is further the only man to score 100 centuries in international cricket and the first man to score a double century in ODI cricket.

“It is a great honour for us to announce the 2019 inductees into the ICC Cricket Hall of Fame. Sachin, Allan and Cathryn are three of the finest players to ever grace our game and are deserved additions to the Hall of Fame,” said ICC Chief Executive Manu Sawhney. 

"On behalf of the ICC, I would like to congratulate all three players, who enrich the list of all-time greats already members of this select club."

Allan Donald is considered one of the fastest ever bowlers to emerge from South Africa having accumulated 330 Test and 272 ODI wickets. His pace resulted in Donald being nicknamed ‘White Lightning’.

Cathryn Fitzpatrick is the eighth woman to win the award and was considered the fastest bowler in women's cricket over 16 years. Catheryn played a key role in Australia winning two ICC Women's Cricket World Cups finishing with 60 wickets in 13 Tests and an overall tally of 180 wickets in 109 matches.

Tags:
Sachin tendulkarAllan DonaldCathryn FitzpatrickSunil GavaskarBishan Bedi
Next
Story

Test match call-up leaves English bowler Lewis Gregory speechless

Must Watch

PT6M35S

News 50: Watch top news headlines of the day