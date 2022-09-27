NewsCricket
CHRIS GAYLE

Legends League Cricket 2022: Chris Gayle set to join Gujarat Giants

One of the greatest T20 batsmen in the world, Gayle has the record of most T20 sixes to his name. The swashbuckling West Indian has struck 1056 sixes in 463 matches.  

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Sep 27, 2022, 04:47 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Legends League Cricket 2022: Chris Gayle set to join Gujarat Giants

In a major boost to Adani Sportsline-owned Gujarat Giants, the Universe Boss Chris Gayle will be available for their Legends League Cricket match at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack.

It will be an opportunity for fans to watch Gayle and Virender Sehwag, two destructive batters who used to dominate the bowlers, destroying the opposition bowling attack once again.

One of the greatest T20 batsmen in the world, Gayle has the record of most T20 sixes to his name. The swashbuckling West Indian has struck 1056 sixes in 463 matches.  

The SKY247.net Legends League Cricket, hosted in India for the first time ever, continues to astonish the fans with awe-inspiring cricketing action in the presence of legendary cricketers from across the world.

Sehwag-led Gujarat Giants are currently placed second on the points table with five points from four matches. However, they will have a chance to regain the No. 1 spot if they beat Pathan-led LNJ Bhilwara Kings.

Live Tv

Photo Gallery

Chris GayleChris Gayle news updateChris Gayle newsChris Gayle updateLegends League Cricket 2022Legends League Cricket 2022 news updateLegends League Cricket 2022 newsLegends League Cricket 2022 updateGujarat GiantsGujarat Giants news updateGujarat Giants news

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Ashok Gehlot seems to be out of Congress President race
DNA Video
DNA: 'Explanation' of Waqf Board's 'occupation policy' with examples
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 26, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan's minister dishonored internationally
DNA Video
DNA: Why is NASA preparing to save Earth?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: PFI terrorist organization, then why delay in ban?
DNA Video
DNA: Global analysis of 'hate crime' against Hindus
DNA Video
DNA: System silent on heavy bags weighing student down
DNA Video
DNA: Why system doesn't prevent cities from drowning in rainwater?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 23, 2022