Legends League Cricket 2022: Venue for final announced, check details HERE

Cuttack's Barabati Stadium has been announced as the official venue for the final of the Legends League Cricket (LLC), which will take place on October 5. The legendary cricketers described the League as "serious" business where the superstars, many of whom are as efficient as they were in their prime. Former India cricketer Mohammed Kaif's diving catch near a fence is a perfect example that these legends have still 'got it'.



The powerful Yusuf Pathan has showcased some explosive batting style which makes him look like he never retired. Stars like Kevin O’Brien and Ashley Nurse have also hit scintillating centuries.

All this has generated a tremendous response from the fans, said Raman Raheja, the Co-Founder and CEO of Legends League Cricket.

"We have received a tremendous response both from the in-stadium audience and TV ratings. We have got the TV ratings for the first match. We have outdone ourselves... It is five times higher than last season in terms of ratings. We have also retained the position of being the second-most watched T20 league in India after the IPL and our digital footprint has crossed six hundred million," he said.

Legends League Cricket is serious business, say cricket superstars

England's Graeme Swann has also been trying to deceive the batters with off-spin, just like the way he used to do when playing for his country. Swann, who is representing the Gujarat Giants, said that the competitiveness on the ground is spilling onto the practice nets as he has been training hard.

"It is a brilliant tournament, it shocked me with how competitive it is. I thought it would be easier on the body," Swann told a press conference in New Delhi on Friday.

Bhilwara Kings' pacer S Sreesanth said the legendary players are hitting the gym regularly.

"It's not a charity game, everybody is at the gym, training... I am surprised that I am bowling with the same vigour and speed that I used to bowl when playing for the country," Sreesanth said.

Swann’s Gujarat Giants teammate and former Sri Lanka mystery spinner Ajantha Mendis spoke on the same lines.

"Everyone is playing very serious cricket here. A lot of the legends are still very dangerous on the ground. I am excited to play in this tournament."