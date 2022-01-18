Legends League Cricket 2022: When and where to watch, Schedule and Squad details HERE

The Legends Cricket League 2022 is set to start on January 20 at the Oman Cricket Stadium with three big teams competing for the trophy and entertaining all the cricket fans around the world. This tournament will re-spark the joy of witnessing heroes from old times competing against each other once again.

It will be a feast for fans of the 2000-era as the three teams India Maharajas, Asia Lions, and Rest of the World will bring the retired cricketing legends back in action. Names like Yuvraj Singh, Virender Sehwag, Shoaib Akhtar, Shahid Afridi and many more from the past will once again face each other.

Where can I watch the League Cricket League 2022?

TV Channels: SONY TEN 1 and SONY TEN

Live Streaming: Sony LIV app in India.

Time: All matches will start at 8 PM IST

Full Schedule:

January 20, 2022: India Maharajas vs Asia Lions, 8 PM IST

January 21, 2022: Wolrd Giants vs Asia Lions, 8 PM IST

January 22, 2022: World Giants vs India Maharajas, 8 PM IST

January 24, 2022: Asia Lions vs India Maharajas, 8 PM IST

January 26, 2022: India Maharajas vs World Giants, 8 PM IST

January 27, 2022: Asia Lions vs World Giants, 8 PM IST

January 29, 2022: Final, 8 PM IST

Below are the squad details of all the three teams:

India Maharajas: Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Badrinath, RP Singh, Pragyan Ojha, Naman Ojha, Manpreet Gony, Hemang Badani, Venugopal Rao, Munaf Patel, Sanjay Bangar, Nayan Mongia, and Amit Bhandari

Asia Lions: Shoaib Akhtar, Shahid Afridi, Sanath Jayasuriya, Muttiah Muralitharan, Kamran Akmal, Chaminda Vaas, Romesh Kaluwitharana, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Azhar Mahmood, Upul Tharanga, Misbah-ul-Haq, Mohammed Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Mohammed Yousuf, and Umar Gul, Asghar Afghan

Rest of the World: Daren Sammy, Daniel Vettori, Brett Lee, Jonty Rhodes, Kevin Pietersen, Imran Tahir, Owais Shah, Herschelle Gibbs, Albie Morkel, Morne Morkel, Corey Anderson, Monty Panesar, Brad Haddin, Kevin O'Brien, and Brendan Taylor.