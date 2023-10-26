Legends League Cricket 2023 Schedule Announced: Check Dates, Venues, Time; All You Need To Know About LLC

The Legends League Cricket is back with another edition of the tournament. It starts on November 18 and the tournament will go on till December 9. A total of 19 matches will be played among the sixteams, commencing on November 18. The two qualifying teams will engage in a gripping final match on December 9. The franchise-based tournament, featuring a pool of over 200 players, will unfold across five cities− Ranchi, Dehradun, Jammu, Vizag, and Surat.

The tournament starts with the match between Delhi Capitals and Bhilwara Kings followed by a game between Manipal Tigers and Gujarat Giants on November 20. Urbanisers Hyderabad play their first match vs Southern Superstars on November 21.

Check the full schedule below:

The Bhilwara Kings, under the captaincy of Irfan Pathan, are bubbling with excitement and determination. The Bhilwara Kings had an impressive inaugural season and are eager to build on their previous success. Irfan, the dynamic captain of the Bhilwara Kings, expressed his enthusiasm for the upcoming season, stating, "I am very excited to be with Kings again. We had a wonderful time last season. We just missed out on one game, otherwise, we were pretty good throughout the season." Pathan commended the outstanding management and the tremendous support they received, making it feel like a homecoming. The team's coach, Lalchand, echoed the sentiment, describing the Bhilwara Kings as one big family during the first season. He praised the management's hands-off approach, allowing the cricketing experts to focus on their game.

The Bhilwara Kings made a strong impact in their maiden season, captivating millions of cricket fans worldwide. They secured the second position after a thrilling final against the India Capitals, a testament to their skills and teamwork.

Cricket enthusiasts and fans can't wait for the new season of the LLC to kick off, as the Bhilwara Kings prepare to dazzle the audience once again. With a stellar team and unwavering support, they are poised for an exhilarating journey in the world of cricket.