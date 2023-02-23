Legends League Cricket (LLC Masters) Announce Full Schedule: Check Dates, Time, Venue

The Legends League Cricket (LLC Masters) announced the complete schedule and fixtures for the next edition, on Thursday (February 23), which will be entirely played in Doha, Qatar from March 10 to March 20. The first match is scheduled between India Maharajas and Asia Lions at 8:00 PM IST and 5:30 PM AST, local Qatar time. Overall, eight matches are scheduled for the series and all the matches are scheduled at the same venue.

Check out the LLC 2023 schedule below:

Raman Raheja, Co-Founder & CEO, Legends League Cricket said, "Legends League Cricket Masters last season was a huge success. We got a heartwarming response from the fans for the first season. We hope to make it a wonderful experience for our viewers. Despite Covid restrictions, we had more than 250 million viewership during the first season and we are expecting humongous response this year from the fans across the globe. Legends from more than 12 countries are participating and the atmosphere will be exhilarating across the stadium and the city with more than 70 cricketing legends present at the same venue for more than 8 days for the whole tournament."

Ravi Shastri, Commissioner, Legends League Cricket said, "We hope to bring back memories for our fans with some serious cricket from their favorite legends. I am looking forward to watching legends fight for the LLC Masters title."

Three teams play in the LLC. They are World Giants, Asia Lions, India Maharajas. Some of the big names taking part in the league are Eoin Morgan, Chris Gayle, Ross Taylor, Brett Lee, Mohammad Kaif, Robin Uthappa, Sreesanth, Irfan Pathan, Shoaib Akhtar, Mohammad Hafeez among others.