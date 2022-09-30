Legends League Cricket: Shane Watson recalls Rajasthan Royals days after landing in Jodhpur, says 'I am back home'

Former Australia all-rounder Shane Watson recalled his Rajasthan Royals (RR) days when he landed in Jodhpur on Friday (September 30) for the Legends League Cricket 2022. Watson is well aware of the conditions in Rajasthan's cricket stadiums courtesy his time with the IPL franchise. Watson will join Bhilwara Kings for the remainder of the tournament (LLC).

The Aussie legend will be donning the jersey of Bhilwara Kings in the tournament and said that the state of Rajasthan is like his second home. "I am back home. I have so many incredible memories of playing in the state. I felt that connection again when I landed in Jodhpur today. The fans of the state love me and I am always humbled by their support. I am looking forward to playing here," Watson said in a press conference on Friday.

The conference was also attended by former New Zealand captain Ross Taylor, former India pacer S Sreesanth, Ireland great Kevin O’ Brien and Raman Raheja, Co-Founder and CEO of Legends League Cricket.

These legends matches throwing very interesting scenarios. Yusuf Pathan and Shane Watson played against each other yesterday, they are playing in the same team today. — Omkar Mankame (@Oam_16) September 30, 2022

Watson said the competition is high among the four teams and he will try to push the boundaries. With two matches left, all four teams — Gujarat Giants, Bhilwara Kings, India Capitals and Manipal Tigers — are in contention to clinch the playoffs berth.

“I am following the tournament. It’s great to be here. I am well prepared. I know all the guys have been pushing their bodies to the limit. That’s the commitment we always had towards the game. So it’s not surprising to me. There’s nothing like whether you have retired or not. You are always trying to push the boundaries when you are playing the game. With everyone giving their best, I will also try to push the boundaries,” the 41-year-old said.

Watson’s assessment of the tournament is indeed true. The game has seen tremendous competitive spirit among the cricketers. From Mohammed Kaif and Muttiah Muralidharan taking brilliant catches in the field to pacers Fidel Edwards and Tino Best peppering the batters with bouncers, the cricketers have refused to yield an inch without a fight.

Taylor agreed with Watson too. “Competitiveness kicks in when you cross the rope. I am really happy with the way the legends have played the game. We have shown a lot of spirit and I am looking forward to playing the matches with more vigour,” he said.