Legends League Cricket: Yusuf Pathan smashes 80 in India Maharajas win over Asia Lions

Former India all-rounder Yusuf Pathan smashed 80 off just 40 balls with five sixes and nine fours to lift India Maharajas to a six-wicket win over Asia Lions in their opening match of the Legends League Cricket in Muscat on Thursday (January 20). Chasing 176 to win, stand-in skipper Mohammed Kaif remained unbeaten on 42 off 37 balls (5x4) with Irfan Pathan on 21 off 10 balls (2x4, 1x6) to reach home with five balls to spare.

Batting first, the Lions posted 175/7 in 20 overs with former Sri Lanka opener Upul Tharanga top-scoring with 66 off 46 balls (7x4, 2x6) while skipper Misbah-ul-Haq hammered 44 off 30 balls with four sixes and 1 four. Former Pakistan wicketkeeper Kamran Akmal was the other significant scorer, notching up 25 off 17 balls.

The first battle of the legends turned out to be a great spectacle. The lions and the maharajas fought fiercely but victory chose the palace instead of the jungle. The battle is over but the war goes on.#GameofGOATS #Howzat #LegendsLeagueCricket #LLCT20 #T20Cricket #Cricket22 pic.twitter.com/9fOYssvNl6 — Legends League Cricket (@llct20) January 20, 2022

For the Maharajas, Manpreet Gony picked up 3/45 while Irfan Pathan picked up 2/22 in four over. In the chase, Kaif’s team lost Stuart Binny (10) and Subramanium Badrinath (0) early but Yusuf’s whirlwind 117-run stand with his skipper helped his team ease to victory.

Rohit Sharma should be Test captain, Rishabh Pant’s time will come: Kevin Pietersen

Vice-captain KL Rahul is leading India in the ongoing ODI series in South Africa with Rohit Sharma injured. Former England captain Kevin Pietersen backed Rohit to captain India across all formats.

“I’ve always loved ‘Hitman’ Rohit Sharma. He’s a fabulous player, every time he’s batting I’ve got to watch. His captaincy is great for the Mumbai Indians too. So he’s probably next in line,” Pietersen said.

Recently, legendary Sunil Gavaskar backed the young Rishabh Pant to be the Indian captain, but Pietersen said the wicketkeeper’s turn would come one day. “You are spoilt for choice... But Pant not yet, maybe one day... But when you have got Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul you got some mighty cricketers.”

The Englishman is part of the World Giants which will open its campaign against the Asia Lions team in the Legends League Cricket in Muscat on Friday (January 21). “Believe me, when you get over the white line, you want to play well. We all are looking forward to it. This first edition will be a difficult one purely based on the fact that there was a lack of time, but when season two happens in September, the guys will be much better prepared. Growing the game here is our responsibility,” he concluded.

Brief Scores: Asia Lions 175/7 (Upul Tharanga 66, Misbah-ul-Haq 44, Kamran Akmal 25; Manpreet Gony 3/45, Irfan Pathan 2/22) lost to India Maharajas 179/4 in 19.1 ovs (Yusuf Pathan 80, Kaif 42 n.o; Shoaib Akhtar 1/21)

(with PTI inputs)