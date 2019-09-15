Lesson learned: Virat Kohli on tweet that fuelled MS Dhoni's retirement rumours

Dharamshala: After a tweet by India Cricket Team skipper Virat Kohli left social media buzzing with MS's Dhoni's retirement rumours, Kohli said that he has learned his lessons.

Speaking at a press conference in Dharamshala ahead of the opening match of T20I three-match series against Sri Lanka on Saturday, Kohli said he didn't know that his tweet would be taken as retirement tribute for Dhoni.

"I think it was a lesson for me, that the way I think, the whole world does not think in the same way. While putting that picture out on social media, I didn't think that the tweet could be taken as the retirement tribute, " Kohli said during the press conference.

On September 12, India captain had tweeted a throwback picture of him sitting on his knees and Dhoni after India defeated Australia Australia in a clash during the 2016 World T20 in Mohali. Kohli had scored 82 not out that night but his running between the wickets with Dhoni (18 not out) was a treat to watch for everyone, which also remains one of Kohli's best T20 innings.

Live TV

The picture captioned, "A game I can never forget. Special night. This man, made me run like in a fitness test," sparked rumours on social media that the former Indian captain will announce retirement from international cricket that day.

A game I can never forget. Special night. This man, made me run like in a fitness test _ @msdhoni __ pic.twitter.com/pzkr5zn4pG - Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) September 12, 2019

However, later on September 12, chief selector MSK Prasad issued a clarification and said that the news about Dhoni's retirement was incorrect and there was no update on the matter. "No update on MS Dhoni's retirement, the news is incorrect," MSK Prasad had said.

MS Dhoni's wife Sakshi Singh Dhoni also took to Twitter and said, "Its called rumours."

Its called rumours ! - Sakshi Singh __ (@SaakshiSRawat) September 12, 2019

On Saturday, Kohli responded to the controversy surrounding the tweet by saying, "Mere zehen mein kuch naahi thaa yaar (I had nothing in my mind). I was sitting at home and I normally put out a photograph and it became a news item."

Notably, Dhoni has not played for India since the side's semi-final exit at the World Cup, during which the former Indian skipper was also criticised for slow strike-rate.

The three-match series starts in Dharamsala on Sunday.