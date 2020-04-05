Let’s show the world, we stand as ONE: Virat Kohli urges citizens to light candles, torches at 9 p.m

While India is observing a 21-day lockdown to combat the threat of coronavirus pandemic, Indian skipper Virat Kohli has urged his countrymen to come together and show their support to the medical professionals who are working day and night selflessly during this difficult time by lighting candles, torches or phone flashes at 9 p.m. for nine minutes on Sunday.

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked the citizens to switch off their lights at 9pm for nine minutes and light candles, torches, mobile flashes etc to show appreciation to doctors, nurses and all the medical professionals who are fighting against the novel coronavirus on April 5.

Urging his countrymen to follow the request of the Prime Minister, the 31-year-old swashbuckling batsman said that it is a time for everyone to stand as one and show our health warriors that we stand behind them.

"The power of the stadium is in its fans.The spirit of India is in its people.Tonight 9pm for 9min.Let’s show the world, we stand as ONE.Let’s show our Health Warriors,We stand behind them.Team India - IGNITED.@narendramodi @PMOIndia," Kohli tweeted.

The power of the stadium is in its fans.

The spirit of India is in its people. Tonight 9pm for 9min Let’s show the world, we stand as ONE.

Let’s show our Health Warriors,

We stand behind them.

Team India - IGNITED.@narendramodi @PMOIndia — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) April 5, 2020

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with 40 eminent sportspersons including Kohli, legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly, former Indian batsman Yuvraj Singh and ace shuttler PV Sindhu via video conference and asked them to keep spreading awareness regarding the deadly coronavirus amid the lockdown.

As all the sporting activities across the globe have come to standstill due to COVID-19, the sportspersons have become quite active on social media these days. From spreading awareness regarding COVID-19 to sharing their day-to-day activities, players are making sure to keep their fans entertained.

Earlier on March 24, PM Modi had announced a 21-day lockdown in the country till April 14 in order to fight the thread of the novel virus, that has affected more than 3,000 people in India and claimed the lives of 77.