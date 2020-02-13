Let's settle this in April: KL Rahul replies to Jimmy Neesham's 'Paper, Scissors, Rock' challenge

After New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham challenged KL Rahul for a game of 'Paper, Scissors, Rock', the Indian opener has responded to the Kiwi cricketer by saying that let's settle the score in April.

On Tuesday, New Zealand completed a three-match ODI series whitewash 3-0 against Virat Kohli-led India with a five-wicket win in the final match at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui, Tauranga.

During the clash, Neesham and Rahul were involved in a light banter when the New Zealander came into the way of the Indian opener, who was running for a single off his delivery.

The battle of white-ball cricket between the two sides might have ended with the conclusion of the ODI series, but it seemed the clash between the two players continued even after the series as Neesham challenged the Indian wicket-keeper for a game of ‘rock, paper, scissors'.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Neesham posted a picture of him along with Rahul from the third ODI wherein the duo is appearing to be playing ‘rock, paper, scissors'.

"Paper, Scissors, Rock?," Neesham wrote along with the picture.

Responding to his post, KL Rahul accepted the challenge of his Kings XI Punjab teammate and said that let's settle the score this April, directing towards the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) that begins from March 29.

"Let's settle this in April. See u in a bit," KL Rahul, who smashed his career's fourth century during the final ODI, wrote.

Notably, Neesham was bought by Kings XI Punjab for Rs 50 lakh during the IPL Players' Auction in December 2019, while Rahul is all set to lead the Punjab-based franchise after Ravichandran Ashwin was traded to Delhi Capitals.

Meanwhile, India will now head into the two-match Test series against New Zealand, beginning February 21 at Basin Reserve in Wellington.