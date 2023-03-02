LHQ Vs QUE Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s LHQ Vs QUE Pakistan Super League in Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, 730PM IST, March 2

topStoriesenglish2579160
Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 02, 2023, 03:47 PM IST

Lahore Qalandars will take on Quetta Gladiators in 18th match of Pakistan Super League (PSL 2023) on Thursday, March 2. The match will be played at Gaddafi stadiun in Lahore and starts at 7.30 pm IST. Both these teams have had contrasting campaign in the league so far. While Lahore sit atop the points table with 8 points from 5 matches. On the other hand, Gladiators have had a completely different campaign. In 5 matches so far, they have won just 1 and wth just 2 points, sit at the bottom of the table. The Sarfaraz Ahmed-led side has not really found the good form so far. Despite a powerful squad that consists of Martin Guptill, Iftikhar Ahmed and Mohammad Hafeez alongside Sarfaraz. 

Gladiators cannot make many errors now on the field. They cannot afford to lose another game as they have just 5 matches left this season. Shaheen Shah Afridi's Qalandars will be aiming to continue the good run in the tournament and ensure the defending champions work on whatever little loopholes they have currently. Once again, the Lahore fans will be eager to watch Afridi operate from the ball number 1 as the world knows about his first-over successes.  

LAH vs QUE Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Sikandar Raza

Vice-Captain - Mohammad Hafeez

Suggested Playing XI for LAH vs QUE Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Sam Billings

Batters: MJ Guptill, FK Zaman, JJ Roy, Iftikhar Ahmed

All-rounders: Sikandar Raza, Mohammad Hafeez

Bowlers: Rashid Khan, S Afridi, M Hasnain, Naseem Shah

LAH vs QUE Probable XIs:

Lahore Qalandars: Rashid Khan, S Afridi(C), FK Zaman, Sam Billings, Abdullah Shafique, Tahir Baig, D Wiese, Sikandar Raza, Haris Rauf, Z Khan, Hussain Talat

Quetta Gladiators: JJ Roy, MJ Guptill, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Hafeez, S Ahmed(C), Odean Smith, Naseem Shah, Qais Ahmad, M Hasnain, Abdul Bangalzai, Mohammad Nawaz

