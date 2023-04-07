topStoriesenglish2592381
NewsCricket
LIAM LIVINGSTONE

Liam Livingstone Is Still Working Through His Rehab: ECB Officials Unsure On When PBKS All-rounder Will Be Available For IPL 2023

Livingstone's absence is a setback for PBKS, but they have managed to win their first two matches without him.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Apr 07, 2023, 05:56 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Liam Livingstone Is Still Working Through His Rehab: ECB Officials Unsure On When PBKS All-rounder Will Be Available For IPL 2023

Punjab Kings (PBKS) will have to wait a little longer for the return of their star all-rounder Liam Livingstone, as he continues to undergo rehab for his knee injury in England. The injury had kept him out of action since December 2022, and he was expected to make a comeback in IPL 2023, arriving in India before PBKS' second game. However, his return has been delayed by a week.

Also Read: Is Mumbai Indians Concerned About Suryakumar Yadav's Form? Batting Coach Kieron Pollard Says THIS

An ECB official spoke to Cricbuzz, stating that Livingstone is due to arrive in India in mid-April. "He's due to arrive mid-April. He is still working through his rehab on the injury. He is currently working on his rehab at Old Trafford. He will be in India around April 15, the dates are fluid," the official said.

Livingstone's absence is a setback for PBKS, but they have managed to win their first two matches without him. Led by Shikhar Dhawan, the team registered a 7-run victory over Kolkata Knight Riders in their campaign opener. They followed it up with a successful defence of a target of 198 against Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati.

Once Livingstone arrives in India, he is expected to be an automatic pick in the playing XI, replacing one of the overseas players. PBKS had Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, and Nathan Ellis as their overseas players in the first two matches, and Livingstone is likely to replace either Rajapaksa or Raza.

PBKS are scheduled to face Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 9 in an evening game, followed by a match against Gujarat Titans on April 13. Their last two home matches will be against Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals in Dharamsala on May 17 and 19, respectively.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When 76 Jawans were martyred in the Naxalite attack in Dantewada in 2010
DNA Video
DNA: Another 'high flight' of ISRO in space
DNA Video
DNA: 'Chargesheet' against police in Jaipur serial blast case
DNA Video
DNA: 'Surrender plan' of fugitive Amritpal
DNA Video
DNA: The 'truth' of UPI transactions being expensive
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Why are doctors against 'right to health' in Rajasthan?
DNA Video
DNA: The passion of uniform made Agniveer
DNA Video
DNA: 'Project Report' of construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
DNA Video
DNA: A volcano of anger erupts in Israel
DNA Video
DNA: Was there a delay from Congress's 'army of lawyers'?