Liam Livingstone Is Still Working Through His Rehab: ECB Officials Unsure On When PBKS All-rounder Will Be Available For IPL 2023

Punjab Kings (PBKS) will have to wait a little longer for the return of their star all-rounder Liam Livingstone, as he continues to undergo rehab for his knee injury in England. The injury had kept him out of action since December 2022, and he was expected to make a comeback in IPL 2023, arriving in India before PBKS' second game. However, his return has been delayed by a week.

An ECB official spoke to Cricbuzz, stating that Livingstone is due to arrive in India in mid-April. "He's due to arrive mid-April. He is still working through his rehab on the injury. He is currently working on his rehab at Old Trafford. He will be in India around April 15, the dates are fluid," the official said.

Livingstone's absence is a setback for PBKS, but they have managed to win their first two matches without him. Led by Shikhar Dhawan, the team registered a 7-run victory over Kolkata Knight Riders in their campaign opener. They followed it up with a successful defence of a target of 198 against Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati.

Once Livingstone arrives in India, he is expected to be an automatic pick in the playing XI, replacing one of the overseas players. PBKS had Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, and Nathan Ellis as their overseas players in the first two matches, and Livingstone is likely to replace either Rajapaksa or Raza.

PBKS are scheduled to face Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 9 in an evening game, followed by a match against Gujarat Titans on April 13. Their last two home matches will be against Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals in Dharamsala on May 17 and 19, respectively.