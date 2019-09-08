close

Like to get into tough situations and take the team through, says Steve Smith

 Australia batsman Steve Smith says he likes to get into tough situations and be the player on whom the team can count upon.

"I think when it is tough, you want your experienced players to step up. I have played quite a lot of cricket now, so I like to get into those situations and be the one to take the team through," International Cricket Council (ICC) quoted Smith as saying.

The 30-year-old, who scored 82 runs in the second innings of the fourth Test of the ongoing Ashes on Saturday, has been having an exceptional series.

He has amassed 671 runs and has become the second-fastest batsman to register 26 Test centuries.

In the first innings of the match, he scored a double ton, enabling Australia to post 497 on the board.The team then bundled out England for 301 to gain a lead of 196 runs.

In the second innings, Australia was in a spot of bother at 44/4, but Smith played a vital 82-run knock to enable the side to declare at 186/6, setting England a target of 383 runs.

Pacer Pat Cummins got two breakthroughs in the first over sending Rory Burns and Joe Root back to the pavilion.

Cummins bowled a perfect in-swinger to dismiss Root and Smith said Aussies would try to come out with such deliveries on the fifth day of the match.

"I think that ball to Root is a blueprint of what we need to do. If they do that again and hit the top of the stumps, that same length as the Root ball, hopefully, we can see a lot of bowled, LBWs and caught behind the wickets," he said.

England will resume the final day later today at 18/2. Currently, the series is levelled at 1-1. 

