List of India's T20I records against Australia

With just a few months left for the commencement of 2019 ICC World Cup, India are all set to battle it out with Australia in their final limited-overs fixture before the mega event, beginning with the first T20I of the two-match series at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

While star skipper Virat Kohli--who was rested for last two ODIs and three-match T20I series against New Zealand--and Jasprit Bumrah have made a return into the national squad, all-rounder Hardik Pandya has been ruled out of the Australia series due to lower back stiffness.

The Men in Blue will head into the limited-overs home series against Australia on the back of a 4-1 win in the five ODIs and a narrow 1-2 defeat in the three T20Is against New Zealand.

India will now look to replicate a similar kind of performance as they displayed against Australia Down Under, where Kohli's side became the first ever team from the country to clinch bilateral Test series and ODI series win in Australia.

Aaron Finch-led side, meanwhile, will go into the series following a recent 2-0 win in the three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka. Australia will now look to take revenge of their home defeat to India.

Let us have a look at India's T20I records against Australia:

# The Men in Blue have an edge over Australia in the head-to-head record in the shortest format of the game. Out of 19 T20I between the two sides, India have emerged out victorious in occasionsons, while Australia have clinched victories in six of them. The two T20I between the two sides did not fetch any result. In the most recent series between the two sides in India, the third T20I ended a in 1-1 draw after the match was abandoned due to rain on October 13, 2017 .

# India's highest total against Australia came on October 10, 2013 in Rajkot when the latter posted 201 runs in their stipulated 20 overs and the Men in Blue chased down the target by scoring 202/4. Yuvraj Singh struck a quick-fire 77 off just 35 balls as India won the match with two balls to spare.

# On February 1, 2008, India posted their lowest-ever total in a T20I match against Australia after being bowled out for 74 runs in 17.3 overs in Melbourne. Irfan Pathan was the highest scorer for the visitors with 26 runs as the then Michael Clarke-led side won the match by nine wickets.

# Indian skipper Virat Kohli currently leads the list of most runs by a player in India-Australia T20I fixtures. The 30-year-old swashbuckling batsman has amassed a total of 488 runs in 14 matches he played at an average of 61.

#Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah holds the record of most wickets taken by a player from the two sides. Bumrah, who made his international debut during a T20I match against Australia, has bagged a total of 12 wickets in nine matches he played at an average of 21.33.

# While off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin recorded the best bowling figures in an India-Australia T20I match with his figures of four for 11 in March 2014 in Dhaka,Virat Kohli's 90-run knock during a T20I match in January 2016 still remains the highest score by an Indian batsman against Australia.

# Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Mahendra Singh Dhoni holds the records of most dismissal in a single match as well as overall. He removed three Australian batsmen during the series-deciding second T20I of the two-match series in Melbourne in February 2012 while he also affected 14 dismissals (9 catches and 5 stumpings) in total in 15 matches to stand on top in the list of most dismissal by any player in T20Is between the two sides.

In the upcoming series, Kohli will look to become first batsman to score 500 T20I runs against Australia, while Bumrah will aim to pick two wickets in the first T20I in order to become the second Indian after Ashwin to accumulate 50 wickets in the shortest format of the game.