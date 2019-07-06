Liton Das pleased with how Bangladesh competed in English conditions at the World Cup

Holding their own in unfamiliar conditions is a positive to savour for batsman Liton Das despite Bangladesh’s ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup ending at Lord’s.

The semi-finals proved a step too far for the Tigers, a 94-run defeat by Pakistan closing out a tournament that had its ups and downs.

Plus points were plentiful, both individually and as a team, but for Liton it’s the way they handled the unknown that will likely prove to be the most pleasing.

Wins against South Africa and West Indies saw Bangladesh firing while each of the four semi-finalists were tested by a side more accustomed to slower, lower pitches in Asia.

Match those performances and results will follow sooner rather than later in the eyes of Liton as they switch their focus to the future.

“This has not been a bad tournament, there were a lot of close games, there are lots of positives we can take,” He was quoted as saying by the ICC

“We’ve come to different conditions and proven that we can win matches, that we can play against the top opposition.

“We beat South Africa and West Indies here in conditions that are not easy for us, we ran Australia, India and New Zealand close, and that’s a big positive.

“It shows that we can play all around the world and we should take a lot of confidence from that. It can stand us in good stead for future tours and other competitions, knowing that we are capable of adapting and playing good cricket.

“We had some stand-out performers, Shakib Al Hasan was were very impressive and it’s really great to be able to take that going forward.”

Liton’s tournament began in near perfect fashion, striking an unbeaten 94 as he and Shakib guided their side to a seven-wicket win over West Indies at Taunton that made others stand up and take note.

But where Shakib kept up the form, wicketkeeper-batsman Liton was unable to follow suit, with the 32 he made against Pakistan proving to be his next best score of the tournament.

Consistency is therefore the ultimate aim for a man who scored 121 against India in last year’s Asia Cup final, looking to put the talent to good use on a more regular basis.

“I didn’t live up to my expectations, I scored a few 20s or 30s but if I had got that up to 50 or 60 if not more, that could have made a big difference to the team,” he added.

“It’s quite disappointing not to contribute in the way that I would have liked, it wasn’t the manner I hoped for, you need some luck along the way but I didn’t feel I played the way I know I can.

“I had some okay performances but I wanted a lot more to be able to help my team to wins.

“Shakib has played very well but we lost out in some of the partnerships and weren’t able to support him as much as we would have liked.”