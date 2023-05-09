DC: 13-1 (2) | CSK vs DC, IPL 2023 Cricket Live Score & Updates: DC In Trouble As David Warner Departs Early
Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals, Indian Premier League 2023 LIVE Cricket Scorecard: CSK have posted 167 runs against DC at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.
MS Dhoni won the toss and elected to bat first against DC, CSK have posted 167 runs on the board. Match no. 55 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season will have the Chennai Super Kings host Delhi Capitals at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Wednesday in Chennai. Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) win over the Punjab Kings (PBKS) has completely opened the stage for every team to step up including the Delhi Capitals (DC). The clash between David Warner's DC and MS Dhoni's CSK holds a lot of importance as both need to win this contest to keep their hopes alive.
CSK are coming off a dominant win against the Mumbai Indians in their previous contest by six wickets courtesy their fine bowling performance from Deepak Chahar and Matheesa Pathirana. Delhi Capitals on the other hand, have bounced back after a disappointing start to their season with four wins from their five games played recently.
Check LIVE Scores and Updates from Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2023 match HERE.
LIVE IPL 2023 CSK vs DC score: Salt takes off pressure
A six from Phil Salt against Tushar Deshpande has surely got some pressure of the two batters in the middle. Another wicket in the powerplay can cause some serious trouble for the Delhi Capitals. Mitchell Marsh and Salt, both need to keep their focus at the moment.
DC: 13/1 (2.1 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 CSK vs DC score: Gone!
Deepak Chahar strikes! David Warner 0 (2) caught by Ajinkya Rahane bowled by Deepak Chahar. Delhi Capitals off to a horrific start as their captain departs in chase.
DC: 0/1 (0.2 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 CSK vs DC score: Chennai post 167
MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja were in the middle when CSK were 139/6 after 18 overs. Both batters pushed the paddle in the end and got their team to a respectable total in the first innings. The conditions so far suggest that spinners will have a big say in this match.
CSK: 167/8 (20 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 CSK vs DC score: MS Dhoni on fire
MS Dhoni smashed Khaleel Ahmed for a maximum as he gets going. Ravindra Jadeja along side him is batting on 17 off 14 balls at the moment. CSK will eye 170 at least with both these explosive batters in the middle.
CSK: 152/6 (18.4 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 CSK vs DC: Chennai pin hopes on Jadeja, Rayudu
Ravindra Jadeja and Ambati Rayudu in the middle for the Chennai Super Kings, just four overs left at the moment. Delhi Capitals would be happy to restrict CSK below 160 here.
CSK: 125/5 (16 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 CSK vs DC score: Dube on fire
Shivam Dube is batting on 24 off 9 balls, two maximums off two balls of Lalit Yadav. Delhi Capitals can smell the danger now as CSK get going with Shivam Dube in the middle.
CSK: 100/4 (13.2 Overs)
IPL 2023 CSK vs DC score: Another one!
Ajinkya Rahane 21 (20) caught and bowled by Lalit Yadav. Chennai Super Kings keep on losing wickets as Delhi Capitals spinners showcase some brilliant bowling at the Chepauk Stadium.
CSK: 81/4 (11.5 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 CSK vs DC score: Gone!
Big wicket! Moeen Ali 7 (12) caught by Mitchell Marsh bowled by Kuldeep Yadav. Three wickets have fallen down and all three have been dismissed by the spinners. Chennai Super Kings in a really tricky situation at the moment.
CSK: 64/3 (9.4 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 CSK vs DC score: Gone!
Delhi Capitals on top at the moment as Ruturaj Gaikwad departs for 24 off 18, caught by Aman Hakim Khan bowled by Axar Patel. A real good start for the Delhi Capitals after CSK started steady in the powerplay.
CSK: 52/2 (7 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 CSK vs DC score: Delhi eye wicket
Delhi Capitals are looking for a wicket desperately at the moment as both openers look to settle down first and then take charge against the bowling. CSK openers have a knack of settling down first and then taking the bowling attack to the cleaners.
CSK: 31/0 (3.5 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 CSK vs DC score: Chennai off to a slow start
Chennai Super Kings openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway are taking their time to take a good look at the conditions before taking the charge against Delhi Capitals bowlers.
CSK: 16/0 (1.5 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 CSK vs DC score: Action begins
Here we go! Chennai Super Kings openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway are set to get a steady start for their side. Delhi Capitals pacer Khaleel Ahmed attacks the stumps eyeing an early wicket for his side.
CSK: 0/0 (0.1 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 DC vs CSK score: Playing 11s
Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): David Warner(c), Philip Salt(w), Mitchell Marsh, Rilee Rossouw, Axar Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Lalit Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Ishant Sharma.
Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Deepak Chahar, Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana.
LIVE IPL 2023 CSK vs DC: Toss report
MS Dhoni has won the toss and elected to bat first against the Delhi Capitals.
LIVE IPL 2023 CSK vs DC score: Chepauk set for action
Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals will face each other in match no. 55 of the IPL 2023 season. The action will begin at 7:30 PM (IST), stay tuned! Toss is coming up shortly.
LIVE IPL 2023 CSK vs DC score: Toss at 7
The Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals are set to lock horns with each other at the Chepauk Stadium. The toss will take place at 7 PM (IST), captains David Warner and MS Dhoni will be coming out for toss shortly.
LIVE IPL 2023 CSK vs DC score: CSK's predicted XI
CSK Predicted XI (Batting first): Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (c/wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande
CSK Predicted XI (Bowling first): Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, MS Dhoni (c/wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Maheesh Theekshana, Deepak Chahar, Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande
LIVE IPL 2023 CSK vs DC score: pitch report
The conditions at the MA Chidambaram Stadium are expected to favour the spinners due to it's minimal grass coverage on the pitch. The pitch is expected to be solid and dry which will make it a good platform for the spinners.
LIVE IPL 2023 CSK vs DC score: Weather report
There is a seven percent chance of rain at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai during the clash between Chennai Super Kings and the Delhi Capitals.
LIVE IPL 2023 CSK vs DC score: Will DC go with same plan?
Delhi Capitals lined up four overseas batter in the top order of their batting lineup in the last game and it worked wonders for them. It will be interesting to see what lineup they announce against MS Dhoni's CSK.
IPL 2023 CSK vs DC score: Both teams need to win
Both Chennai Super Kings and the Delhi Capitals need to get a victory today at the Chepauk Stadium in order to keep their hopes alive for qualification in the playoffs. DC are currently placed at the bottom of the table whereas CSK are second with 13 points.
CSK vs DC LIVE: Delhi's Dismal Record At Chepauk
The record suggests that Delhi Capitals don't really enjoy playing at Chepauk, the homeground of Chennai Super Kings. They last won a game here in 2010 after which DC have faced defeats in here six consecutive times.
CSK vs DC LIVE: Ruturaj Gaikwad vs Kuldeep Yadav
Ruturaj Gaikwad has had a good IPL so far. His form will be crucial for CSK's success vs DC. His biggest concern against Delhi will be Kuldeep Yadav. Gaikwad has been dismissed four times against wrist spin this season and Kuldeep will pose a big challenge for him in this game.
Chennai vs Delhi LIVE: DC players to watch out for
David Warner, at the top, will be crucial for Delhi's success in the tournament. He has blown hot and cold this IPL but in the business end of the tournament, he is required to raise his game. Ishant Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav will also be the key players for DC vs CSK.
Chennai vs Delhi LIVE Score IPL 2023: Dhoni And Other Key Players For CSK
MS Dhoni's leadership skills will be tested again as CSK take on DC in IPL 2023 Match No 55 at Chepauk. Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Moeen Ali and Tushar Deshpande will be other players to watch out for in CSK lineup. Let's see whether fit-again Ben Stokes gets a game tonight or not.
CSK vs DC LIVE Updates: Match starts at 7.30 pm IST
Two more points at stake as CSK play DC at home at Chepauk. The match will begin at 7.30 pm IST with the tos taking place half an hour before.
Onwards and upwards, we strive to go _
Onwards and upwards, we strive to go
— Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) May 9, 2023
Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals: LIVE Streaming Details
The 55th match of Indian Premier League will be played at Chepaul from 7.30 pm IST today and the live streaming of the game will be on Jio Cinema app while the TV broadcast rights are with Star Sports Network.
Chennai vs Delhi LIVE: Weather report
The weather in Chennai will be cricket-friendly today. The city will see the temperature between 28°C to 35°C on the match day with 70 to 82% humidity. The chance of rain falling today stands at 7 percent.
LIVE Score CSK vs DC: Watch Out For Ruturaj Gaikwad
A few days ago, Gaikwad was named in the reserve players list for WTC 2023 final. That means, if an injury occurs to a top-order batter, he will be the man who will go as replacement. Gaikdwad has been in good touch in this IPL and is in contention for the Orange Cap as well. Against DC, he has a chance to close in on the gap between him and the leader on the board.
CSK vs DC LIVE Updates: Ben Stokes Available For Selection
CSK batting coach Michael Hussey told mediapersons ahead of the IPL 2023 clash against DC at Chepauk that all-rounder Ben Stokes will finally be available for selection as he is completely fit and ready to go. But whether Dhoni makes changes to the playing 11 will be interesting to see.
Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals LIVE: Check Head-To-Head Record
CSK and DC have played each other 27 times in IPL. CSK have won 17 games while DC have been victorious 10 times. Let's see whether DC are able to close the gap a little tonight at Chepauk.
CSK vs DC LIVE: David Warner And Co Face An Uphill Task
It is not going to be easy for DC to win tonight. They are playing CSK at their homeground. MS Dhoni's men play almost the perfect cricket in their home conditions and DC are coming into this game with so much pressure on their shoulders. They have a slim chance of making it to playoffs and they will be required to play smart cricket to beat CSK tonight.
Chennai vs Delhi LIVE: Dhoni's Daughter Ziva Attends CSK Nets
CSK shared a beautiful pic of father-daughter enjoying nets session ahead of the all-important clash vs DC. Dhoni and Ziva were clicked together in the nets session.
Happy Trails ft. Thalai and Magal!
— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) May 9, 2023
CSK vs DC LIVE: Predicted Playing 11s
CSK Probable XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c&wk), Deepak Chahar, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande (Impact Sub: Ambati Rayudu)
DC Probable XI: David Warner (c), Phil Salt (wk), Mitchell Marsh, Rilee Rossouw, Manish Pandey, Axar Patel, Aman Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed (Impact Sub: Lalit Yadav)
LIVE CSK vs DC IPL 2023: Full Squads
Chennai Super Kings Squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Deepak Chahar, Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Ambati Rayudu, Mitchell Santner, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Akash Singh, Ben Stokes, Dwaine Pretorius, Sisanda Magala, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, RS Hangargekar, Bhagath Varma, Nishant Sindhu
Delhi Capitals Squad: David Warner(c), Philip Salt(w), Mitchell Marsh, Rilee Rossouw, Manish Pandey, Aman Hakim Khan, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Chetan Sakariya, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Praveen Dubey, Abishek Porel, Sarfaraz Khan, Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman, Anrich Nortje, Rovman Powell, Priyam Garg, Prithvi Shaw, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal
LIVE IPL 2023 CSK vs DC score
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals IPL clash taking place at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Follow all the key updates of the clash here.