AUS: 78-1 (18.5) | IND VS AUS 3rd Test, Day 3 Highlights And Scorecard: Australia Win, Qualify For WTC Final
India Vs Australia Day 3, 3rd Test LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Australia need just 76 runs to win the 3rd Test and register their first victory of the team. Check Live Updates from Day 3 in Indore HERE.
Australia are on cusp of winning their first Test on this tour of India as they need just 76 runs in their second innings to go past India's overall total in the third Test at Indore. Nathan Lyon was the chief architect of the downfall of Indian batting lineup in the 2nd innings. India were bundled out for 163 with Cheteshwar Pujara top-scoring with 59 off 142 deliveries. Shreyas Iyer, R Ashwin and Axar Patel played good hands but they were not enough to take the side to a big total.
Australian batters have a golden chance of making it 2-1 in the four-match series on Friday, March 3. All eyes will be on Usman Khawaja, Travis Head on Day 3 morning as well on Indian spinners. If Khawaja and Head start things off well for Australia, the game could be over in the first session itself. If India pick 3 quick wickets, they will be able to make another comeback.
Check LIVE Updates from Day 3 of India vs Australia 3rd Test here.
India vs Australia 3rd Test Highlights: Rohit Sharma's comments.
India captain Rohit Sharma feels there is a need to improve upon many things after loss in third Test vs Australia. You can check out his comments below in the attached tweet.
With this, our coverage for this match comes to an end. See you March 9 when the fourth Test starts.
#RohitSharma said his team was not brave, lacked application in 3rd Test vs AUS, but described the nine-wicket hammering as 'one odd game'
— Zee News English (@ZeeNewsEnglish) March 3, 2023
India vs Australia: WTC Final Qualification Scenario
With the loss to Australia in third Test at Indore, India have not done themselves a great favour in terms of qualifying for the WTC Final.
Read more on how Rohit Sharma's side can make it to the World Test Championship final here
India vs Australia: When is the 4th Test starting?
India will be aiming to make a strong comeback in 4th Test. It will be played at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmebabad from March 9 to 13. It will be interesting to see what pitch the hosts prepare for the last Test as it is a must-win game for them to win series as well as qualify for the WTC 2023 final. The match will be available to be watched on Star Sports Network and Hotstar.
IND vs AUS 3rd Test: Wasim Jaffer shares a funny tweet over India loss
Wasim Jaffer, while congratulating Aussies on their win in Indore, shared a funny video from a Bollywood film. Watch it below.
Well played @CricketAus __
— Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) March 3, 2023
India vs Australia 3rd Test: Australia qualify for WTC finals
Thanks to their superb 9-wicket in Indore Test, Steve Smith's side has qualified for the final of the World Test Championship final. They await the second semi-finalist. India are front-runners to play the final. If they beat Australia in fourth Test of this series, they will qualify. If Sri Lanka don't whitewash New Zealand, India go through.
IND vs AUS 3rd Test: Australia complete 9-wicket win
Australia have bounced back to win the third Test in Indore by 9 wickets. Travis Head remains unbeaten on 49 and Marnus Labuschagne scores 28. India lead series 2-1.
Australia 2nd inngs 78/1 in 18.5 ovs vs India
India vs Australia 3rd Test, Day 3: Aussies bring 50 runs up
Travis Head brings up Australia's 50 runs as they charge towards victory. Head and Marnus Labuschagne smash R Ashwin for a couple of boundaries as Indian shoulders slump. Head is batting on 36 and Labuschagne is on 19.
Australia 2nd inngs 56/1 in 15 ovs vs India
IND vs AUS 3rd Test, Day 3: Ravindra Jadeja concedes 2 fours
Ravindra Jadeja now concedes a couple of boundaries with Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne cashing in. The last two overs after the change of balls, India have conceded 22 runs.
Australia 2nd inngs 35/1 in 12 ovs vs India
India vs Australia Day 3: Travis Head hammers R Ashwin for 6
Travis Head is on the charge, hammers R Ashwin for a six and a four after a change of ball as Head moves along to 18 off 28 balls. Marnus Labuschagne is batting on 7.
Australia 2nd inngs 26/1 in 11 ovs vs India
IND vs AUS Day 3: Marnus Labuschagne survives catch appeal
India lose their first review as Marnus Labuschagne survives a catch appeal down the leg-side off R Ashwin. Labuschagne is batting on 6 and Travis Head is on 3.
Australia 2nd inngs 10/1 in 7 ovs vs India
India vs Australia Day 3: R Ashwin bowls successive maidens
R Ashwin keeps pressure up on Australia batters with successive maiden overs to start. Manus Labuschagne is batting on 4 and Travis Head is on 1.
Australia 2nd inngs 5/1 in 3 ovs vs India
IND vs AUS 3rd Test, Day 3: R Ashwin strikes with 2nd ball
There is drama immediately on Day 3 of the third Test, R Ashwin has struck off the second ball of the day. Usman Khawaja goes for duck, caught behind and Australia lose their first review too.
Australia 2nd inngs 0/1 in 0.2 ovs vs India
IND vs AUS 3rd Test, Day 3: Nathan Lyon says 'not afraid to be hit for 6'
Nathan Lyon was the star for Australia on Day 2 of the third Test against India in Indore. Lyon notched up his second-best bowling figures, 8 for 64, to bundle out India for 163. "I don't mind if guys try and hit me. I have been hit for the most no. Of sixes in Test history so I'm not afraid to be hit for a six (smiles). It's a great challenge but I dont mind it either way but more challenging to get the guys defending," Lyon said in Indore.
IND vs AUS 3rd Test, Day 3: Are India missing Rishabh Pant?
Wicketkeeper KS Bharat has failed to fire throughout the Test series. India severely missed the services of Rishabh Pant, especially his batting. Dinesh Karthik also feels the same way...
Woke up this morning...
Well.......
RISHABH PANT
that's it, that's the tweet #INDvsAUSTest #BGT2023
— DK (@DineshKarthik) March 3, 2023
India vs Australia 3rd Test: What is lowest total defended in Test cricket
Australia have the record of defending the lowest total in Test cricket, defending 85 runs against England back in 1882. The lowest total defended in this century is 99 by West Indies against Zimbabwe back in 2000. Can India break this record and defend 75 runs against Australia on Day 3 in Indore.
IND vs AUS 3rd Test, Day 3: Cheteshwar Pujara says India still have 'a chance'
Cheteshwar Pujara was the only Indian batter who stood tall amid the ruins on Day 2, scoring a brilliant half-century. Pujara believes India sill have a chance of winning after setting Australia a 76-run target. "75 may not be too many, but there's a chance. You need to attack and defence, a mix, on this pitch," Pujara said after day's play.
LIVE IND vs AUS 3rd Test score and updates: Starc slams Indian facilities
Mitchell Starc slammed the Indian facilities. He claimed that in the break period between the second and third Test match, Australia team were not given any kind of facilities. Australia now need 76 runs to win the third Test against to make a comeback in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy.
LIVE India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 3 score and updates: Kohli's poor form
Sunil Gavaskar, Ravi Shastri and Dinesh Karthik - all three were in the commentary box when Kohli got out cheaply in the second innings by Matthew Kuhnemann. All of them pointed out Kohli's poor shot selection as the reason for his dismissal.
LIVE India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 3 score and updates: Nathon Lyon was on fire
Nathon Lyon was on fire on Day 2 of the third Test match between India and Australia, he took 8 wickets for his team running havoc on the Indian batters.
Australia need 75 runs to win
India vs Australia 3rd Test LIVE: Check scorecard at stumps on Day 2
Australia are only 75 runs behind their first victory on this tour of India.
Stumps on Day 2_ of the third #INDvAUS Test.@cheteshwar1 top-scores for #TeamIndia __ with a magnificent 59 (142) ____
We will be back with Day three action tomorrow as Australia need 76 runs in the final innings.
Scorecard - https://t.co/t0IGbs2qyj @mastercardindia pic.twitter.com/m0xdph0GeA
— BCCI (@BCCI) March 2, 2023
IND vs AUS 3rd Test LIVE: Pujara saves India from an embarrassing defeat
It is true that India may get defeated on Day 3 of the third Test but Pujara's brilliant fifty at least saved India from an innings defeat. Had he not played that knock in second innings, taking a 75-run lead too would have been difficult on a day when Indian batters displayed another poor show.
IND vs AUS 3rd Test LIVE Updates: Australia need 75 runs to win
After bowling out India for just 163 in the 2nd innings, Australia need just 75 runs to win the third Test in Indore. The match is likely to be over by the first session itself if Indian bowlers don't pick up wickets quickly in the first hour of the day's play.
Watch this space for all latest updates from the Indore Test.
AUS 197
IND 109 & 163 (60.3)
India lead by 75 runs
LIVE India vs Australia 3rd Test score & updates: Can India turn it around?
Australia need 76 runs to win. India will look to bowl out the Aussies as soon as the play begins on Day 3 of the third Test. Siraj, Jadeja, Axar and more will look make an impact early in the innings tomorrow.
