Sports News LIVE | Pat Cummins announces Playing XI of 1st Test vs West Indies

Six of the top cricketing nations are getting ready for their respective international clashes in the upcoming day and Indian cricket team is one of those. Shikhar Dhawan’s Team India will take on New Zealand in the third and final ODI in Christchurch on Wednesday (November 30).

Apart from that, Pat Cummins-led Australia will take on Kraigg Brathwaite’s West Indies in first of two Test matches starting at the WACA Stadium in Perth on Wednesday as well. Shivnarine Chanderpaul’s son Tagenarine Chanderpaul is set to make his Test debut in the first Test at pacy where Australia are set to unleash the pace trio of Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood. The prolific Usman Khawaja also returns to the lineup apart from Marnus Labushagne.

Meanwhile, India ‘A’ side led by Abhimanyu Easwaran have begun their ‘unofficial’ Test against Bangladesh ‘A’ at the Cox’s Bazaar on Tuesday (November 29). India ‘A’ side features the likes of Rajasthan Royals opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, Navdeep Saini and Sarfaraz Khan.

England will begin their historic tour of Pakistan with the first Test getting underway in Rawalpindi on Thursday (December 1). In the T10 League, Team Abu Dhabi will take on Morrisville Samp Army, followed by Deccan Gladiators game against The Chennai Braves and finally Bangla Tigers will take on Delhi Bulls in the final game of the day.

We also have a couple of Pro Kabaddi League matches lined up with Puneri Paltan facing Gujarat Giants at 730pm and Haryana Steelers taking on U Mumba.

Check Sport News and Buzz from all around the globe right here.