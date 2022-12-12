topStoriesenglish
Sports News LIVE | Saud Shakeel, Faheem Ashraf bring up Pakistan's 200 on Day 4

LIVE Sports Latest Updates in India on December 12: Pakistan vs England 2nd Test, Day 4 in Multan today, Lanka Premier League 2022 matches and IPL 2023 mini auction updates and more.

Home side Pakistan need 157 runs to win on Day 4 of the second Test in Multan on Monday (December 12) but with only six wickets in hand. Youngster Saud Shakeel is batting on 54 off 123 balls with all-rounder Faheem Ashraf as they look to level the three-match Test series 1-1 after losing the first Test in Rawalpindi.

Pakistan, chasing 355 to win in the fourth innings, are 198 for 4 in 64 overs thanks to half-centuries from Imam-ul-Haq and Shakeel on Day 3. Imam was dismissed for 60 off 104 balls, just before stumps on the third day with Jack Leach getting the breakthrough.

The hosts will now bank on Shakeel along with all-rounders Ashraf, Agha Salman and Mohammad Nawaz to their highest successful run-chase at home to set up a thrilling climax to this Test series.

The Lanka Premier League 2022 will continue on Monday with a couple of games lined up. Kandy Falcons will take on Galle Gladiators in the first game of the day with Colombo Stars facing off against Jaffna Kings in the second clash.

The IPL 2022 mini auction is also set to take place in little over week’s time on December 23 in Kochi. We will bring you all the latest news and updates around IPL 2023 right here.

12 December 2022
10:08 AM

PAK vs ENG: Watchful start for Pakistan, bring up 200

Overnight Pakistan batters Saud Shakeel and Faheem Ashraf have made a watchful start of Day 4 morning in Multan. A couple of runs in the first two overs have taken Shakeel to 56 and Ashraf is on 3 as the Pakistan 200 comes up

Pakistan 2nd innings 200/4, need 155 runs to win vs England

10:06 AM

Happy Birthday Yuvraj Singh

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh is celebrating his 41st birthday on Monday (December 16). Here's wishing Yuvraj, many happy returns of the day!

10:05 AM

Hello and Welcome to Live Sports and Cricket News from around the world HERE.

