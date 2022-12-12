Home side Pakistan need 157 runs to win on Day 4 of the second Test in Multan on Monday (December 12) but with only six wickets in hand. Youngster Saud Shakeel is batting on 54 off 123 balls with all-rounder Faheem Ashraf as they look to level the three-match Test series 1-1 after losing the first Test in Rawalpindi.

Pakistan, chasing 355 to win in the fourth innings, are 198 for 4 in 64 overs thanks to half-centuries from Imam-ul-Haq and Shakeel on Day 3. Imam was dismissed for 60 off 104 balls, just before stumps on the third day with Jack Leach getting the breakthrough.

The hosts will now bank on Shakeel along with all-rounders Ashraf, Agha Salman and Mohammad Nawaz to their highest successful run-chase at home to set up a thrilling climax to this Test series.

The Lanka Premier League 2022 will continue on Monday with a couple of games lined up. Kandy Falcons will take on Galle Gladiators in the first game of the day with Colombo Stars facing off against Jaffna Kings in the second clash.

The IPL 2022 mini auction is also set to take place in little over week’s time on December 23 in Kochi. We will bring you all the latest news and updates around IPL 2023 right here.

