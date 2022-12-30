Cricket News LIVE | Pakistan trail by 97 runs in 2nd innings of 1st Test vs New Zealand

The first Test match between Pakistan and New Zealand is headed for a draw at the lifeless track at National Stadium in Karachi after the home team reached 77 for 2 in 31 overs at stumps pn day 4, still trailing by 97 runs in the second innings. New Zealand had earlier declared their innings on 612/9 with Kane Williamson striking a double hundred and Tom Latham finishing with a hundred. Williamson strokes exactly 200 off off 395 balls before captain Tim Southee declared the innings. He was ably supported by Ish Sodhi who made 65 off 180 balls while batting at No 8.

Williamson played a huge role in tiring out the Pakistani bowlers who of course lacked quality and were not assisted by a terrible pitch at Karachi, where over 1000 runs have been scored for the loss of 21 wickets in four days.

Imam-ul-Haq and Nauman Ali will resume Pakistan's 2nd innings at 77/2 on Day 5, in hope that they overcome the lead quickly. Chances of a Pakistan win is unlikely. If ever there is going to be a winner in this match, it will be New Zealand, who need 8 wickets to bowl the home team out quickly.

