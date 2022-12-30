topStoriesenglish
PAKISTAN VS NEW ZEALAND

Cricket News LIVE | Pakistan trail by 97 runs in 2nd innings of 1st Test vs New Zealand

LIVE Cricket Latest Updates in India on December 30:Pakistan vs New Zealand Day 4 of 1st Test, Big Bash League game between Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Sixers and Ranji Trophy 2022-23 games today.

 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 30, 2022, 08:54 AM IST

The first Test match between Pakistan and New Zealand is headed for a draw at the lifeless track at National Stadium in Karachi after the home team reached 77 for 2 in 31 overs at stumps pn day 4, still trailing by 97 runs in the second innings. New Zealand had earlier declared their innings on 612/9 with Kane Williamson striking a double hundred and Tom Latham finishing with a hundred. Williamson strokes exactly 200 off off 395 balls before captain Tim Southee declared the innings. He was ably supported by Ish Sodhi who made 65 off 180 balls while batting at No 8. 

Williamson played a huge role in tiring out the Pakistani bowlers who of course lacked quality and were not assisted by a terrible pitch at Karachi, where over 1000 runs have been scored for the loss of 21 wickets in four days. 

Imam-ul-Haq and Nauman Ali will resume Pakistan's 2nd innings at 77/2 on Day 5, in hope that they overcome the lead quickly. Chances of a Pakistan win is unlikely. If ever there is going to be a winner in this match, it will be New Zealand, who need 8 wickets to bowl the home team out quickly. 

Pakistan vs New Zealand LIVE: Pak can still lose

Hello and welcome to live coverage of all cricket action on December 30. Pakistan are still trailing by 97 runs in the 2nd innings in the first Test vs New Zealand. They can even lose this game if New Zealand pick remaining 8 wickets under next 97 runs. An exciting Day 5 action beckons on Karachi Test. Watch this space for all live updates and score. 

