AUS VS SA 2ND TEST LIVE SCORE

Cricket News Highlights | New Zealand finish dominant Day 4 vs Pakistan in 1st Test

LIVE Cricket Latest Updates in India on December 29: Australia vs South Africa Day 4 of 2nd Test, Pakistan vs New Zealand Day 4 of 1st Test, Big Bash League game between Brisbane Heat and Sydney Thunder and Ranji Trophy 2022-23 games today.

 

Cricket News Highlights | New Zealand finish dominant Day 4 vs Pakistan in 1st Test
South Africa are on cusp of another heavy defeat vs the Australians in the 2nd Test being played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground  (MCG). The Proteas Men still trail by over 250 runs at the time of writing of the article. They were 120 for 4 at Lunch on day 4, with Temva Bavuma (37) and Kyle Verreynne (27) in the middle, fighting for survival against the quality pace attack led by captain Pat Cummins.

 In another Test match happening at Karachi, New Zealand had gained a lead of 2 runs by the stumps on day 3. Tom Latham struck a hundred before getting out, which was followed by a gritty Test ton for Kane Williamson too. It will be interesting to see how things go in the Karachi Test. The signs are that the Test match is heading towards a draw. 

The Ranji Trophy action continues too in India. Follow LIVE Updates from the many matches being played today. Not to forget, Big Bash League action is also on right now with Brisbane Heat taking on Sydney Thunder in Matcb no 20 at Carrara Oval in Queensland. Heat are bottom placed team and will be looking for a turnaround of fortunes in this match.    

29 December 2022
14:57 PM

Pakistan vs New Zealand: Williamson 14 away from 200

Kane Williamson is just 14 short of a double hundred. New Zealand have lost ninth wicket and Williamson needs the No 11 Ajaz Patel to hang on for a while. 

PAK 438

NZ 599/9 (189.5)

New Zealand lead by 161 runs

14:26 PM

Pak vs NZ 1st Test: NZ continue to be on top

Kane Williamson and Ish Sodhi continue to stem the lead as Pakistan suffer in their hands. No wickets today so far as Pakistan bowlers look listless on lifeless track of National Stadium in Karachi. 

PAK 438

NZ 584/6 (184)

New Zealand lead by 146 runs

13:57 PM

Pakistan vs New Zealand 1st Test: Williamson completed 150

Ex-NZ captain Kane Williamson has completed 150 ad the visitors continue to build lead over Pakistan in the first innings. Fair to say that this Test match is headed towards a draw and if one team that can win, it is New Zealand. 

PAK 438

NZ 566/6 (178.2)

New Zealand lead by 128 runs

13:34 PM

Pakistan vs New Zealand: Pak under pressure

Ish Sodhi completes a fifty and Williamson inches towards 150 as New Zealand continue to dominate the 1st Test. Black Caps will look to build a strong total and hope that Pakistan crumble under pressure tomorrow. 

PAK 438

NZ 542/6 (173.2)

New Zealand lead by 104 runs
 

12:38 PM

Pakistan vs NZ 1st Test: Lunch, Day 4

Kane Williamson and Ish Sodhi take New Zealand to a strong position on day 4 lunch. The lead has extended to 81 runs. 

PAK 438

NZ 519/6 (168)

New Zealand lead by 81 runs

12:14 PM

Pak vs NZ 1st Test: New Zealand go past 500

Kane Williamson and Ish Sodhi have taken New Zealand past 500. Pakistan put under pressure here. A few more overs left till lunch and the batting pair will ensure NZ are unhurt till the first session on Day 4 comes to an end. 

PAK 438

NZ 500/6 (163.1)

New Zealand lead by 62 runs

11:41 AM

Pak vs NZ 1st Test: Pak on back foot

Pakistan put under pressure by this 7th wicket partnership between Williamson and Ish Sodhi. New Zealand have won the first hour of the match, without losing a wicket. Pakistan under pressure to deliver the goods here. 

PAK 438

NZ 472/6 (154.4)

New Zealand lead by 34 runs

11:04 AM

NZ vs PAK 1st Test: Black Caps build on lead

New Zealand continue to build lead in 1st Test vs Pakistan. Kane Williamson and Ish Sodhi going strong in the middle as Pakistan struggle to break the stand in the first hour of the Day 4. 

PAK 438

NZ 455/6 (145.1)

New Zealand lead by 17 runs
 

10:42 AM

Pak vs NZ 1st Test: NZ resume innings

Kane Williamson and Ish Sodhi resume the first innings in the 1st Tets at Karachi vs Pakistan. They still have four wickets in hand. Pakistan look to pick all remaining wickets quickly. 

PAK 438

NZ 441/6 (139)

New Zealand lead by 3 runs

09:56 AM

Australia vs South Africa: Aussies win

Steve Smith picks the last wicket, with leg spin, cleans up Ngidi and Australia beat South Africa by an innings and 82 runs. They win the 2nd Test against a listless South Africa and they seal the three-match Test series 2-0. 

AUS 575/8 d
RSA 189 & 204

Australia won by an innings and 182 runs

09:33 AM

AUS vs SA 2nd Test: Nortje gone

Anrich Nortje is the 9th SA wicket to fall. Australia just one wicket away from registering a big win in the 2nd Test and clinch series. Ngidi joins Rabada in the middle. 

AUS 575/8 d

RSA 189 & 177/9 (63.2)

South Africa trail by 209 runs
 

09:18 AM

AUS vs SA LIVE: Maharaj gone

That is terrible running between the wicket from Keshav Maharaj and Temba Bavuma and as a result, Maharaj will have to go. Fell shrot by inches but really it was the bad running that has to be questioned. Rabada joins Bavuma in the middle now as Australians just 3 wickets away from series win. 

AUS 575/8 d

RSA 189 & 174/7 (60.2)

South Africa trail by 212 runs

08:52 AM

SA vs AUS 2nd Test: Proteas lose 6th wicket

Nathan Lyon strikes and gets rid of Marco Jansen. Super delivery that straightened after pitching, Jansen played for the off spin, hit his back leg, umpire turned it down but Aussies took review and got the job done. 

AUS 575/8 d

RSA 189 & 144/6 (53)

South Africa trail by 242 runs
 

08:07 AM

AUS vs SA 2nd Test: Boland removes Verreynne

South Africa have now lost 5 wickets in the 2nd innings and they still trail by 258 runs. Bavuma is giving the fight but at the other end Verreynne has lost his wicket, dismissed by the brilliant Scott Boland, who picks his 2nd wicket. 

AUS 575/8 d

RSA 189 & 131/5 (44.2)

South Africa trail by 255 runs

07:52 AM

AUS vsSA LIVE: SA resume fight

South Africa are fighting for survival in the 2nd Test at the moment with the Temba Bavuma and Verreynne in the middle. Scott Boland has resumed proceedings after lunch on Day 4. 

AUS 575/8 d

RSA 189 & 123/4 (42)

South Africa trail by 263 runs

