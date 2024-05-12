CSK vs RR Live Cricket Score And Updates, IPL 2024: Ruturaj Gaikwad Vs Sanju Samson

IPL 2024 match no. 61 will have the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) play the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in a must-win encounter on Sunday (May 12) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. It is CSK's last match at home this season if they fail to qualify for the playoffs but MS Dhoni fans would be rooting for their team win all the remaining games they have left in the league fixtures.

CSK have blown hot and cold this season whereas RR have been consistent performers so far sitting second in the points table. Ruturaj Gaikwad and his side need to win this contest to keep themselves in the race to the playoffs whereas for Sanju Samson and his team, it is a matter of how fast they can qualify for the next stage of the tournament.

