CSK vs RR Live Cricket Score And Updates, IPL 2024: Ruturaj Gaikwad Vs Sanju Samson
Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals (CSK vs RR LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024: CSK host RR at Chepauk.
IPL 2024 match no. 61 will have the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) play the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in a must-win encounter on Sunday (May 12) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. It is CSK's last match at home this season if they fail to qualify for the playoffs but MS Dhoni fans would be rooting for their team win all the remaining games they have left in the league fixtures.
CSK have blown hot and cold this season whereas RR have been consistent performers so far sitting second in the points table. Ruturaj Gaikwad and his side need to win this contest to keep themselves in the race to the playoffs whereas for Sanju Samson and his team, it is a matter of how fast they can qualify for the next stage of the tournament.
LIVE IPL 2024 CSK vs RR: CSK NEED A WIN
CSK need to win this contest in order to keep their qualifications hopes alive as KKR have already done it with a win yesterday night against the Mumbai Indians. We will take you through all the key updates of this fixture.