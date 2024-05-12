Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2748614
NewsCricket
IPL 2024

CSK vs RR Live Cricket Score And Updates, IPL 2024: Ruturaj Gaikwad Vs Sanju Samson

Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals (CSK vs RR LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024: CSK host RR at Chepauk.

Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: May 12, 2024, 12:35 AM IST|Source:
Follow Us

Trending Photos

LIVE Blog

IPL 2024 match no. 61 will have the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) play the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in a must-win encounter on Sunday (May 12) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. It is CSK's last match at home this season if they fail to qualify for the playoffs but MS Dhoni fans would be rooting for their team win all the remaining games they have left in the league fixtures.

CSK have blown hot and cold this season whereas RR have been consistent performers so far sitting second in the points table. Ruturaj Gaikwad and his side need to win this contest to keep themselves in the race to the playoffs whereas for Sanju Samson and his team, it is a matter of how fast they can qualify for the next stage of the tournament.

Follow LIVE Score From CSK vs RR IPL 2024 Match Here.

12 May 2024
00:35 AM IST

LIVE IPL 2024 CSK vs RR: CSK NEED A WIN

CSK need to win this contest in order to keep their qualifications hopes alive as KKR have already done it with a win yesterday night against the Mumbai Indians. We will take you through all the key updates of this fixture.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: India's first digital beggar Raju dies
DNA Video
DNA test of your utensils
DNA Video
DNA: How to know if gold is real?
DNA Video
DNA: What is the Fatehpur Sikri Masjid-Mandir controversy?
DNA Video
DNA: Lok Sabha elections...Is there a game in voting?
DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi-Akhilesh Yadav Holds Join Rally In Kannauj
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Supreme Court's decision on Kejriwal
DNA Video
DNA: 3 weapons of elections in India!
DNA Video
DNA: Millionaires growth at double speed in Delhi-Mumbai!
DNA Video
DNA: Scientists Discover a 'Phonetic Alphabet' Used by Sperm Whales