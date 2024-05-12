RCB vs DC Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s Royal Challengers Bengaluru Vs Delhi Capitals In M Chinnaswamy Stadium, 730PM IST, Bengaluru

The upcoming clash between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at Bengaluru promises to be a crucial encounter as both teams vie for a playoff berth in the Indian Premier League (IPL). DC currently occupies the fifth position in the points table, having secured six wins and suffered six losses, accumulating 12 points in total. Meanwhile, RCB finds themselves in the seventh spot, with five wins, seven losses, and 10 points to their name.

In their previous outings, DC emerged victorious against Rajasthan Royals (RR) on May 7, while RCB secured a win against Punjab Kings (PBKS) just a few days prior. As the two teams prepare to battle it out on Sunday, fans eagerly anticipate a thrilling contest with high stakes.

The spotlight of the season has undoubtedly been on Virat Kohli, who holds the prestigious Orange Cap for accumulating the most runs in the tournament thus far. Kohli has been in scintillating form, amassing a staggering 634 runs in 12 matches at a remarkable average of 70.44 and an impressive strike rate of 153.51. His outstanding performance includes a century and five half-centuries, with his highest score being an unbeaten 113 runs.

Beyond the IPL, Virat Kohli boasts a remarkable record across all formats of the game, establishing himself as one of the modern greats of cricket. While he may not be the first or even among the top ten to achieve 100 professional cricket centuries, Kohli's milestone is a testament to his legendary career and unmatched consistency on the field.

As the Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore gear up for their clash, fans anticipate Virat Kohli to deliver yet another stellar performance, not only for the sake of his team's victory but also to etch his name further into the annals of cricketing history.

RCB vs DC: Probable Playing 11s

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Predicted XI: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Will Jacks, Glenn Maxwell, Rajat Patidar, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Anuj Rawat, Cameron Greem, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal.

Delhi Capitals Predicted XI: Abishek Porel, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Shai Hope, Tristan Stubbs, Kumar Kushagra (wk), Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed.

RCB vs DC DREAM 11 PREDICTION IPL 2024

WICKETKEEPERS: Dinesh Karthik, Abhishek Porel

BATTERS: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli (c), Tristan Stubbs

ALL ROUNDERS: Will Jacks, Axar Patel (vc)

BOWLERS: Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed

RCB vs DC: Squads

RCB - Faf du Plessis (c), Glenn Maxwell, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik, Suyash Prabhudessai, Will Jacks, Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Mayank Dagar, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Rajan Kumar, Cameron Green, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Tom Curran, Lockie Ferguson, Swapnil Singh, Saurav Chauhan.

DC - Rishabh Pant (c), Pravin Dubey, David Warner, Vicky Ostwal, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, Abishek Porel, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Lalit Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Mitchell Marsh, Ishant Sharma, Yash Dhull, Mukesh Kumar, Tristan Stubbs, Ricky Bhui, Kumar Kushagra, Rasikh Dar, Jhye Richardson, Sumit Kumar, Shai Hope, Swastik Chhikara.