20 April 2022, 22:12 PM
That's it!
DC make short work of chase, Warner smashes fifty to guide Delhi to a nine-wicket win over Punjab.
PBKS were never in the contest from Ball no 1. A complete all-round show from the Capitals.
20 April 2022, 22:06 PM
Shaw completes 2000 T20 runs, Warne gets to fifty
Before getting out Delhi Capitals batter Prithvi Shaw completed 2,000 runs in T20s in the IPL 2022 clash vs Punjab Kings.
Warner has smashed fifty of just 26 balls as DC inch closer to win!
Delhi Capitals need 7 runs in 63 balls
20 April 2022, 21:49 PM
Shaw departs
Shaw is gone for 41 off just 20 balls that included 7 fours and 1 six. Warner is going strong at the other end.
Sarfaraz has joined him at other end.
DC 92/1 after 8 overs
20 April 2022, 21:11 PM
DC off to a flier!
What a start from DC. Shaw and Warner have taken DC off to a blistering start in chase of 116.
PBKS bowlers are under pressure and we might have an early finish in this game today.
DC 75/0 after 5 overs.
20 April 2022, 20:58 PM
PBKS 115 all out
Arshdeep Singh is run out on the last ball of the innings and all that Punjab manage is 115.
DC need 116 to comeback to winning ways. Should be easy. Chase in 15 minutes.
20 April 2022, 20:48 PM
WICKET!
Another one bites the dust for Punjab Kings. Rahul Chahar departs off Lait Yadav. Good catch by Powell at deep fine leg. Chahar made 12 off 12 balls.
One wicket to go. Looks like Punjab won't bea able to play out their 20 overs even.
PBKS 108/9 after 17.4 overs
20 April 2022, 20:33 PM
DC on top!
Kuldeep bowling like a dream at the moment and he grabs two wickets in the same over and finished the spell with figures of 2 for 24 from 4 overs.
Khaleel Ahmed removes Shah in the next over.
PBKS 96/8 after 15 overs
20 April 2022, 20:27 PM
OUT!
Axar Patel picks another wicket, his second victim is Jitesh Sharma who makes 32 off 23 balls.
Punjab have lost half of their side now. DC continue to stay on top in this match.
PBKS 86/5 after 12.3 overs
20 April 2022, 19:53 PM
PBKS look to recover!
Shahrukh Khan and Jitesh Sharma are looking to rebuild innings.
Axar and Co keeping it tight for DC.
Kuldeep dropped Shahrukh on 5.
DC, fare to say, on top at th moment.
PBKS 82/4 after 11.3 overs
20 April 2022, 20:01 PM
Livingstone gone!
What a breakthrough for DC as they have dismissed Livingstone, who has been in red hot form in IPL 2022 so far.
Axar Patel with the wicket. Livingstone could make only 2 off 3.
PBKS 51/3 after 6.1 overs
20 April 2022, 19:51 PM
Dhawan and Agarwal depart!
Lalit Yadav provides the first breakthrough for DC as he gets rid of Dhawan, caught by Pant behind the wickets. He was sweeping but did not connect, ball brushed the gloves and Pant did the rest.
Mustafizur Rahman removes Mayank in the 5th over, he chops on to the stumps. Punjab on back foot in the powerplay.
PBKS - 35/2 after 4.3 overs
20 April 2022, 19:04 PM
Good start for DC with the ball!
Dhawan and Agarwal are finding it difficult to play their strokes.
Khaleel and Shardul bowling tight lines at the moment.
DC 13/0 after 2 overs
20 April 2022, 19:04 PM
DC vs PBKS Playing 11:
Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Mayank Agarwal(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Shahrukh Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Nathan Ellis, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora, Arshdeep Singh
Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Sarfaraz Khan, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed
20 April 2022, 18:49 PM
Toss News!
Rishabh Pant wins toss and DC opt to bowl
20 April 2022, 18:49 PM
DC vs PBKS head to head!
Delhi and Punjab have clashed on 28 instances in which 15 have been won by PBKS. But since 2018, both teams have won equal number of games.
20 April 2022, 18:31 PM
Hello and welcome to coverage of Match 32 of IPL 2022 between DC and PBKS.
There doubts over match taking place after DC's Tim Seifert returned positive result for Covid-19.
However, BCCI has decided to go on with the game after all other players returned negative in another round of testing.
Stay tuned for more updates.