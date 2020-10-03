DC vs KKR Live Updates, IPL 2020: Dinesh Karthik wins toss, opts to bowl

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Match 16 of the 2020 IPL. Today, Shreyas-Iyer led Delhi Capitals will take on Dinesh Karthik's Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the second match of first double header of this season.

Both sides will head into the clash at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Saturday with two wins from their three matches. However, Delhi Capitals are standing a place above the Kolkata franchise in the IPL points table at the second spot because of better net run rate.

Delhi kickstarted their campaign at the 13th season of the cash-rich league with a Super Over win over the Kings XI Punjab before clinching a comfortable 44-run triumph over three-time winners Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their second fixture.However, the Iyer side slumped to a 15-run defeat at the hands of Sunrisers Hyderabad in their previous fixture to hand the David Warner-led team their first win of the season.

KKR, on the other hand, began their camapign with a 49-run defeat against defending champions Mumbai Indians before registering back-to-back victories against Sunrisers Hyderabad (by 7 wickets) and Rajasthan Royals (by 37 runs) to climb up in the standings.

The two teams have locked horns in a total of 23 matches in the IPL, with KKR winning on 13 occasions and DC emerging victorious in 10 games.

Here are the live updates: