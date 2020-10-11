हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
DC vs MI Live Score Updates, IPL 2020 Match 27: Capitals win toss, opt to bat

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, October 11, 2020 - 19:12
Comments |
Image Credits: Twitter/@IPL

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Match 27 of the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Today, the top two sides of the tournament so far- defending champions Mumbai Indians will square off with Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi Capitals will lock horns at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians are currently occupying the top two spots in the IPL points table, respectively. While Iyer's side has won five out of their first six matches, the Rohit Sharma-led side have four victories in hand.

The Iyer side will head into the clash against Mumbai Indians boosting with confidence as they have clinched back-to-back three wins- against Kolkata Knight Riders (by 18 runs), Royal Challengers Bangalore (by 59 runs) and Rajasthan Royals (by 46 runs).

Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, kicked off their campaign with a five-wicket defeat at the hands of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), while their only other loss in the tournament came against RCB (a Super Over defeat). The Rohit Sharma-led team has won four games- against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the ongoing cash-rich league.

The two sides have faced each other in a total of 24 matches, with both DC and MI emerging victorious on 12 occasions each.

Here are the live updates:

 

11 October 2020, 19:12 PM

While Mumbai Indians are going into the clash with an unchanged Playing XI, Capitals have made two changes for their tie against the Rohit Sharma-led side.Alex Carey has replaced Shimron Hetmyer, while Ajinkya Rahane will play his first game of the season in place of Rishabh Pant.

 

 

11 October 2020, 19:10 PM

LINEUPS:

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer(c), Alex Carey(w), Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje

Mumbai Indians Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (C), Quinton de Kock (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, James Pattinson, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

11 October 2020, 19:07 PM

Delhi Capitals win the toss, opt to bat against Mumbai Indians. 

11 October 2020, 18:58 PM

The toss for MI vs DC will take place shortly !

