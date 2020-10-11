DC vs MI Live Score Updates, IPL 2020 Match 27: Capitals win toss, opt to bat

11 October 2020, 19:12 PM
While Mumbai Indians are going into the clash with an unchanged Playing XI, Capitals have made two changes for their tie against the Rohit Sharma-led side.Alex Carey has replaced Shimron Hetmyer, while Ajinkya Rahane will play his first game of the season in place of Rishabh Pant.
11 October 2020, 19:10 PM
LINEUPS:
Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer(c), Alex Carey(w), Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje
Mumbai Indians Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (C), Quinton de Kock (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, James Pattinson, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah
11 October 2020, 19:07 PM
Delhi Capitals win the toss, opt to bat against Mumbai Indians.
11 October 2020, 18:58 PM
The toss for MI vs DC will take place shortly !