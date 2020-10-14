Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals, Indian Premier League 2020 Match 30: Live Score Updates

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of match number 30 of IPL 2020 between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals that is all set to begin shortly (October 14, Wednesday) from the Dubai International Stadium.

Rajasthan Royals were finally able to get their campaign back on track with a crucial victory against SunRisers Hyderabad in their last outing. Rajasthan had lost four games on the trot but Rahul Tewatia and Riyan Parag ensured their side bounced back in style, rescuing two points from the jaws of defeat.

Rajasthan have been boosted by the return of star all-rounder Ben Stokes and perhaps that boost rubbed off on the players in the last game. Although, Stokes himself didn’t do much in their last outing – the side will still draw a lot of confidence by winning in such thrilling fashion.

Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, have a very different tale. They have been in rampant form in this year’s edition and are now being considered as one of the front runners to take the crown.

They had been on the top of the IPL table right from the onset with just one loss against them. But, in their last game against Mumbai Indians, they got a reality check. They were outplayed by the four-time champions in all departments of the game – losing the game by 5 wickets.

They desperately missed the flair of Rishabh Pant in the middle – the flamboyant keeper-batsman being ruled-out with a hamstring injury.

The Shreyas Iyer-led side will brush aside the loss as a minor blip in their armoury. They have been fantastic with the bat- Iyer leading from the front with some terrific knocks while in the bowling department, Kagiso Rabada is a name to be reckoned with and currently has the Purple Cap with 17 wickets.

Here are the live updates: