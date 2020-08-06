हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
England vs Pakistan, 1st Test Day 2 Live Updates: Babar Azam falls for 69

On the opening day, Pakistan reached the score of 139 for two against the hosts before rain stopped the play and forced early stumps.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, August 6, 2020 - 15:44
Image Credits: Twitter/@ICC

Having taken Pakistan past 100-run mark in their first innings, Babar Azam and Shan Masood will look to continue their good form with the bat and guide their side to big innings total when they head into second day of the opening Test at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester on Thursday.

Shan Masood and Babar Azam were unbeaten at the crease at their unbeaten score of 46 and 69.

After winning the toss and opting to bat first,Pakistan lost opener Abid Ali and skipper Azhar Ali cheaply for 16 and duck, respectively before Azam and Masood joined forces to steady their side's innings.

Heading into the second day, England will look to come up with a strong bowling performance and bundle out Pakistan as quickly as possible in their first-innings.

Here are the live updates:

 

 

6 August 2020, 15:44 PM

Asad Shafiq is the new batsman in for Pakistan!

6 August 2020, 15:31 PM

Babar Azam and Shan Masood have walked down the crease to resume Pakistan's first-innings.James Anderson to open the attack for England.

6 August 2020, 15:17 PM

The second day of first England vs Pakistan Test will begin shortly!

 

