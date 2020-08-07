हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
1st Test Day 3: Live Updates: England manage to cross 100-run mark against Pakistan

At stumps of Day 2, Jos Buttler and Ollie Pope were batting at the crease at their respective scores of 15 and 46, with England still trailing Pakistan by 234 runs.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, August 7, 2020 - 16:03
Comments |
Image Credits: Twitter/@ICC

Having been reduced to 92 for four in their first-innings, England will look to bounce back strongly and come up with decent batting performance against Pakistan on the third day of the opening Test at Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester on Friday.

Pakistan, on the other hand, will look to bundle out the hosts as quickly as possible in their first-innings.

In reply to Pakistan's first-inning score 326, England had earlier lost openers Rory Burns (4) and Dom Sibley (8), skipper Joe Root (14) and all-rounder Ben Stokes (0) cheaply.

Earlier, opener Shan Masood smashed a blistering knock of 156 runs, including 18 boundaries and two sixes, to single-handedly guide his side to a decent score of 326 after opting to bat first.

While wickets kept falling at regular intervals, Shadab Khan (46) and Babar Azam (69) were the only players to provide some assistance to Shan Masood.

Here are the live updates:

7 August 2020, 16:01 PM

Ollie Pope has brought up a half-century off 81 deliveries, while Jos Buttler is currently batting at 15 as England have managed to cross the 100-run mark in their first-innings against Pakistan. England 103/4 (35.1 overs)

 

 

7 August 2020, 15:34 PM

Ollie Pope and Jos Buttler have walked down the crease to resume England's first-innings. Shaheen Shah Afridi to open the attack for Pakistan today.

7 August 2020, 15:16 PM

The third day of first England vs Pakistan Test will begin shortly!

 

  • 20,27,074Confirmed
  • 41,585Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,81,17,821Confirmed
  • 6,90,181Deaths

Full coverage

