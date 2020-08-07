1st Test Day 3: Live Updates: England manage to cross 100-run mark against Pakistan

7 August 2020, 16:01 PM
Ollie Pope has brought up a half-century off 81 deliveries, while Jos Buttler is currently batting at 15 as England have managed to cross the 100-run mark in their first-innings against Pakistan. England 103/4 (35.1 overs)
Ollie Pope goes to fifty
Under pressure, the 22-year-old has produced an important knock #ENGvPAK pic.twitter.com/6rNEacj433
— ICC (@ICC) August 7, 2020
7 August 2020, 15:34 PM
Ollie Pope and Jos Buttler have walked down the crease to resume England's first-innings. Shaheen Shah Afridi to open the attack for Pakistan today.
7 August 2020, 15:16 PM
The third day of first England vs Pakistan Test will begin shortly!
Day three of England v Pakistan will be under way soon
Predictions? pic.twitter.com/nO6tCjTvWT
— ICC (@ICC) August 7, 2020