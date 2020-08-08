1st Test Day 4, Live Updates: Mohammad Abbas removes Rory Burns cheaply

Having reduced Pakistan to 137 for eight in their second-innings, England will look to bundle out the visitors as quickly as possible and set a chaseable target for them on the fourth day of the opening Test at Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester on Saturday.

Mohammad Abbas and Yasir Shah will resume Pakistan's innings at their respective scores of 0 and 12.

Pakistan are currently maintaining a 244-run lead over England in the ongoing Test and will look to extend it further going into Day 4.

Earlier, Yasir Shah bagged four wickets, while Shadab Khan and Mohammad Abbas claimed two wickets each as Pakistan bundled out England for 219 runs in reply to Pakistan's score of 326.

Naseem Shah and Shaheen Shah Afridi also chipped in with a wicket each.Ollie Pope was the top scorer for the hosts with 62 runs

Here are the live updates: