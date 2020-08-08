हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

1st Test Day 4, Live Updates: Mohammad Abbas removes Rory Burns cheaply

Mohammad Abbas and Yasir Shah will resume Pakistan's innings at their respective scores of 0 and 12.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, August 8, 2020 - 16:57
Comments |
Image Credits: Twitter/@ICC

Having reduced Pakistan to 137 for eight in their second-innings, England will look to bundle out the visitors as quickly as possible and set a chaseable target for them on the fourth day of the opening Test at Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester on Saturday.

Mohammad Abbas and Yasir Shah will resume Pakistan's innings at their respective scores of 0 and 12.

Pakistan are currently maintaining a 244-run lead over England in the ongoing Test and will look to extend it further going into Day 4.

Earlier, Yasir Shah bagged four wickets, while Shadab Khan and Mohammad Abbas claimed two wickets each as Pakistan bundled out England for 219 runs in reply to Pakistan's score of 326.

Naseem Shah and Shaheen Shah Afridi also chipped in with a wicket each.Ollie Pope was the top scorer for the hosts with 62 runs

Here are the live updates:

8 August 2020, 15:58 PM

Rory Burns and Dom Sibley have walked down the crease to begin England's 277-run chase. Shaheen Shah Afridi opens the proceedings for Pakistan. 

8 August 2020, 15:52 PM

INNINGS BREAK!

8 August 2020, 15:49 PM

England have bundled out Pakistan for 169 runs in their second-innings, thus setting a 277-run target for themselves. While Yasir Shah (33) was caught by Jos Buttler behind the wicket on a Stuart Broad delivery in 46th over, Naseem Shah was clean bowled by Jofra Archer in the next over. Pakistan 169 (46.4 overs)

 

8 August 2020, 15:32 PM

Yasir Shah and Mohammad Abbas have walked down the crease to resume Pakistan's innings.Jofra Archer to open the attack for England.

8 August 2020, 15:22 PM

The fourth day of first England vs Pakistan Test will begin shortly!

 

  • 20,88,611Confirmed
  • 42,518Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,81,17,821Confirmed
  • 6,90,181Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT4M33S

PM Modi may announce one nation one health card on 15 August