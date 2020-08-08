1st Test Day 4, Live Updates: Mohammad Abbas removes Rory Burns cheaply

8 August 2020, 15:58 PM
Rory Burns and Dom Sibley have walked down the crease to begin England's 277-run chase. Shaheen Shah Afridi opens the proceedings for Pakistan.
8 August 2020, 15:52 PM
INNINGS BREAK!
8 August 2020, 15:49 PM
England have bundled out Pakistan for 169 runs in their second-innings, thus setting a 277-run target for themselves. While Yasir Shah (33) was caught by Jos Buttler behind the wicket on a Stuart Broad delivery in 46th over, Naseem Shah was clean bowled by Jofra Archer in the next over. Pakistan 169 (46.4 overs)
Jofra Archer takes the final wicket to bowl Pakistan out for 169. England are to chase 277!
Who do you think holds the advantage? #ENGvPAK SCORECARD https://t.co/4SeqcHHxsQ pic.twitter.com/cgzCumiUa9
— ICC (@ICC) August 8, 2020
8 August 2020, 15:32 PM
Yasir Shah and Mohammad Abbas have walked down the crease to resume Pakistan's innings.Jofra Archer to open the attack for England.
8 August 2020, 15:22 PM
The fourth day of first England vs Pakistan Test will begin shortly!
Day four of #ENGvPAK first Test will be soon be under way
What target do you expect Pakistan to set? pic.twitter.com/HGG4e5h9Qx
— ICC (@ICC) August 8, 2020