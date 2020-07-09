England vs Windies, 1st Test Day 2 Live: Gabriel removes Denly, Burns in quick succession

Opener Rory Burns and first-drop Joe Denly will look to guide England to a big first-inning total when they resume their side's innings at 35 for one on the second day of the opening Test against West Indies at Ageas Bowl in Southampton on Thursday.

Almost four months after the game was distrupted due to coronavirus pandemic, the international cricket resumed on Wednesday with the first day of the first Test between England and West Indies.

Ben Stokes, who is leading the side in the absence of regular skipper Joe Root, won the toss and opted to bat first against the Caribbean side.

However, it was not the kind of cricketing return the fans were expecting as rain played the spoilsport and allowed just 17.4 overs of action on Day 1.(Also Read: England vs Windies, 1st Test Day 1 action)

At stumps, opener Rory Burns remained unbeaten at 20, while Joe Denly added 14 runs on the scoreboard. Shannon Gabriel took the only wicket by dismissing Dominic Sibley.

