England vs Windies, 1st Test Day 2 Live: Gabriel removes Denly, Burns in quick succession

England will look to post a big first-inning total when they resume their side's innings at 35 for one on Day 2 of the opening Test against West Indies at Ageas Bowl in Southampton on Thursday.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, July 9, 2020 - 16:16
Comments |
Image Credits: Twitter/@englandcricket

Opener Rory Burns and first-drop Joe Denly will look to guide England to a big first-inning total when they resume their side's innings at 35 for one on the second day of the opening Test against West Indies at Ageas Bowl in Southampton on Thursday.

Almost four months after the game was distrupted due to coronavirus pandemic, the international cricket resumed on Wednesday with the first day of the first Test between England and West Indies.

Ben Stokes, who is leading the side in the absence of regular skipper Joe Root, won the toss and opted to bat first against the Caribbean side.

However, it was not the kind of cricketing return the fans were expecting as rain played the spoilsport and allowed just 17.4 overs of action on Day 1.(Also Read: England vs Windies, 1st Test Day 1 action)

At stumps, opener Rory Burns remained unbeaten at 20, while Joe Denly added 14 runs on the scoreboard. Shannon Gabriel took the only wicket by dismissing Dominic Sibley.

Here are the live updates:

 

 

 

9 July 2020, 16:16 PM

Skipper Ben Stokes is the new batsman in for England!

9 July 2020, 16:13 PM

WICKET!! Rory Burns, who was looking calm and composed at the crease, departed after scoring 30 runs as he was caught leg before wicket on a Shannon Gabriel delivery in the 26th over. England 51/3 (25.4 overs)

9 July 2020, 16:00 PM

Zak Crawley is the new batsman in for England!

9 July 2020, 15:59 PM

WICKET!! England lost Joe Denly cheaply for 18 runs. The Englishman was clean bowled by Shannon Gabriel on the second ball of 23rd over. England 48/2 (23.2 overs)

9 July 2020, 15:38 PM

Alzarri Joseph bowled a maiden 18th over before Rory Burns scored just a single off the last delivery of the next over by Jason Holder. Burns and Denly are currently batting at their respective scores of 21 and 14. England 36/1 (19 overs)

 

9 July 2020, 15:32 PM

Joe Denly and Rory Burns have walked down the crease to resume England's innings. Alzarri Joseph to open the attack for West Indies.

9 July 2020, 15:25 PM

Let us once again take a look at Playing XIs of the two sides:

England Playing XI- Ben Stokes (C), Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Joe Denly, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler (WK), Dominic Bess, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, James Anderson.

# West Indies Playing XI - Jason Holder (C), John Campbell, Kraigg Brathwaite, Shamarh Brooks, Shai Hope, Roston Chase, Jermaine Blackwood, Shane Dowrich (WK), Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel.

9 July 2020, 15:23 PM

The second day of the opening Test will resume shortly.

 

 

 

