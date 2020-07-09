England vs Windies, 1st Test Day 2 Live: Gabriel removes Denly, Burns in quick succession

9 July 2020, 16:16 PM
Skipper Ben Stokes is the new batsman in for England!
9 July 2020, 16:13 PM
WICKET!! Rory Burns, who was looking calm and composed at the crease, departed after scoring 30 runs as he was caught leg before wicket on a Shannon Gabriel delivery in the 26th over. England 51/3 (25.4 overs)
9 July 2020, 16:00 PM
Zak Crawley is the new batsman in for England!
9 July 2020, 15:59 PM
WICKET!! England lost Joe Denly cheaply for 18 runs. The Englishman was clean bowled by Shannon Gabriel on the second ball of 23rd over. England 48/2 (23.2 overs)
9 July 2020, 15:38 PM
Alzarri Joseph bowled a maiden 18th over before Rory Burns scored just a single off the last delivery of the next over by Jason Holder. Burns and Denly are currently batting at their respective scores of 21 and 14. England 36/1 (19 overs)
9 July 2020, 15:32 PM
Joe Denly and Rory Burns have walked down the crease to resume England's innings. Alzarri Joseph to open the attack for West Indies.
9 July 2020, 15:25 PM
Let us once again take a look at Playing XIs of the two sides:
England Playing XI- Ben Stokes (C), Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Joe Denly, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler (WK), Dominic Bess, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, James Anderson.
# West Indies Playing XI - Jason Holder (C), John Campbell, Kraigg Brathwaite, Shamarh Brooks, Shai Hope, Roston Chase, Jermaine Blackwood, Shane Dowrich (WK), Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel.
9 July 2020, 15:23 PM
The second day of the opening Test will resume shortly.
What are your predictions for day two of the first #ENGvWI Test? pic.twitter.com/e69SOHXmNB
— ICC (@ICC) July 9, 2020