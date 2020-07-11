हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
England vs West Indies first Test Day 4 live score, news from The Rose Bowl, Southampton

At stumps of Day 3 on Friday, England reached 15 for 0 in their second innings, still trailing the Caribbean side by 99 runs.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, July 11, 2020 - 15:23
Image Credits: Twitter/@ICC

England will look to come up with a better batting performance than their first innings and aim to set a decent target for the West Indies on the fourth day of the opening Test at the Rose Bowl Cricket Ground in Southampton on Saturday.

At stumps of Day 3 on Friday, England reached 15 for 0 in their second innings, still trailing the Caribbean side by 99 runs.(Also Read: England vs West Indies, 1st Test Day 3: As it happened)

Rory Burns and Dom Sibley will now resume England's second-innings at their respective unbeaten scores of 10 and five.

Earlier in the day, Kraigg Brathwaite (65) and Shane Dowrich (61) smashed a half-century each, while Roston Chase (47) and Shamarh Brooks (39) also notched up crucial knocks to help West Indies post 318 runs before bundling out and taking a 114-run lead over England in the first innings.

Stand-in skipper Ben Stokes was the pick of the bowlers for the hosts with his figures of four for 49, followed by James Anderson's three for 62.Meanwhile, Dom Bess and Mark Wood bagged two and a wicket, respectively.

Here are the live updates:

 

11 July 2020, 15:19 PM

The fourth day of the opening Test between England and West Indies will begin shortly.

  • 8,20,916Confirmed
  • 22,123Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,16,62,574Confirmed
  • 5,39,058Deaths

Full coverage

