हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

1st Test Day 5, Live Updates: Mark Wood, Jofra Archer resume England's innings against Windies

At the end of the fourth day's play, the hosts have taken a 170-run lead over the Caribbean side, with Jofra Archer (5) and Mark Wood (1) batting at the crease. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, July 12, 2020 - 15:48
Comments |
Image Credits: Twitter/@ICC

Having reduced England to 284 for eight in their second innings, West Indies will look to bundle out the hosts as quickly as possible and set an easy target for themselves when they head into the fifth and final day of the opening Test at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton on Sunday.

England batsmen, on the other hand, will aim to stay as long as possible at the crease and subsequently look to come up with a good bowling performance in order to restrict the Caribbean side and seal victory.

At the end of the fourth day's play, the hosts have taken a 170-run lead over the Caribbean side, with Jofra Archer (5) and Mark Wood (1) batting at the crease. (Also Read: England vs West Indies, 1st Test Day 4: As it happened)

Earlier, Rory Burns (42), Dom Sibley (50), Zak Crawley (76) and stand-in skipper Ben Stokes (46) came up with a decent batting performance to help England cross 250-run mark before the Caribbean side bounced back to leave England with just two wickets in hand.

For West Indies, Shannon Gabriel bagged three wickets, while Alzarri Joseph and Roston Chase claimed two wickets each. Jason Holder also chipped in with a wicket.

Here are the live updates:

12 July 2020, 15:33 PM

Jofra Archer (5) and Mark Wood (1) have walked down the crease to resume England's second-innings.Alzarri Joseph to open the attack for West Indies today.

 

12 July 2020, 15:22 PM

The fifth and the final day of England vs Windies first Test will begin shortly.

 

  • 8,49,553Confirmed
  • 22,674Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,16,62,574Confirmed
  • 5,39,058Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT1M18S

Ujjain: Chanting of Mahamrityunjaya Mantra in Mahakal Temple for the health of the Mahanayak Amitabh