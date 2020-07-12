1st Test Day 5, Live Updates: Mark Wood, Jofra Archer resume England's innings against Windies

Having reduced England to 284 for eight in their second innings, West Indies will look to bundle out the hosts as quickly as possible and set an easy target for themselves when they head into the fifth and final day of the opening Test at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton on Sunday.

England batsmen, on the other hand, will aim to stay as long as possible at the crease and subsequently look to come up with a good bowling performance in order to restrict the Caribbean side and seal victory.

At the end of the fourth day's play, the hosts have taken a 170-run lead over the Caribbean side, with Jofra Archer (5) and Mark Wood (1) batting at the crease. (Also Read: England vs West Indies, 1st Test Day 4: As it happened)

Earlier, Rory Burns (42), Dom Sibley (50), Zak Crawley (76) and stand-in skipper Ben Stokes (46) came up with a decent batting performance to help England cross 250-run mark before the Caribbean side bounced back to leave England with just two wickets in hand.

For West Indies, Shannon Gabriel bagged three wickets, while Alzarri Joseph and Roston Chase claimed two wickets each. Jason Holder also chipped in with a wicket.

Here are the live updates: