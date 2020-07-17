England vs West Indies second Test Day 2 live score, news from Old Trafford, Manchester

Opener Dom Sibley and all-rounder Ben Stokes will look to continue their momentum and guide England to a good first-innings total against West Indies when they head into the second day of the second Test at the Old Trafford Cricket Stadium in Manchester on Friday.

West Indies, on the other hand, will look to grab some quick wickets in order to return to the track.(Also Read: England vs West Indies, 2nd Test Day 1: As it happened)

At stumps of Day 1, the hosts had reached the score of 207 for three, with Sibley and Stokes batting at the crease at their respective scores of 86 and 59.

Asked to bat first, England lost opener Rory Burns (14), Zak Crawley (0) and captain Joe Root (23) cheaply before Stokes and Root joined forces to put the hosts in a strong position at the end of the day.

For West Indies, Roston Chase bagged two wickets while conceding 53 runs. Alzarri Joseph also added a wicket to his account.

Here are the live updates: