England vs West Indies, 2nd Test Day 3 Live Updates: Play delayed due to rain

After being reduced to 32/1 at stumps, West Indies will look to come up with a good batting performance and reduce their first-innings deficit against England as much as possible on the third day of the second Test at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester on Saturday.

At the end of Day 2, opener Kraigg Brathwaite (6) and Alzarri Joseph (14) were batting at the crease, with the Caribbean side still trailing by 437 runs.

England, on the other hand, will look to bundle out the visitors cheaply in order to maintain a big lead heading into the second innings.(Also Read: England vs Windies, 2nd Test Day 2: As it happened)

Earlier, resuming at Thursday's score of 207 for three, Ben Stokes (176) and Dom Sibley (120) continued their good form as they not only smashed a century each but also stitched a mammoth partnership of 260 runs to help the hosts declare their first-innings at 469/9.

Roston Chase was the pick of the bowlers for the Caribbean side as he finished with figures of five for 172.While Kemar Roach bagged two wickets, Alzarri Joseph and Jason Holder also chipped in with a wicket each.

Here are the live updates: