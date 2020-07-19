England vs West Indies second Test Day 4 live score, news from Old Trafford, Manchester

After the third day was washed out due to rain, West Indies will look to come up with a solid batting performance when they resume their first-innings at 32 for one against England on the fourth day of the second Test at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester on Sunday.

On Saturday, the third day's play of the ongoing match between the two sides was called off without even a single delivery being bowled due to rain.(Also Read:England vs West Indies, 2nd Test Day 3: Play called off due to rain)

The Caribbean side is still trailing by 437 runs in the first innings against England, with opener Kraigg Brathwaite (6) and Alzarri Joseph (14) remaining unbeaten at the crease.

England, on the other hand, will look to bundle out the visitors cheaply in order to maintain a big lead heading into the second innings.

Earlier, all-rounder Ben Stokes (176) and Dom Sibley (120) had not only smashed a century each but also stitched a mammoth partnership of 260 runs to help the hosts declare their first-innings at 469/9.

Roston Chase finished with figures of five for 172.While Kemar Roach bagged two wickets, Alzarri Joseph and Jason Holder also chipped in with a wicket each.

Here are the live updates: