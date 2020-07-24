हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
England vs Windies, 3rd Test Day 1 Live Updates: Kemar Roach removes Dom Sibley early

England and West Indies will look to clinch the three-match Test series when they head into the third and final match at the Old Trafford Cricket Stadium in Manchester on Friday.      

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, July 24, 2020 - 15:41
Comments |
Image Credits: Twitter/@ICC

West Indies won the toss and opted to bowl first against England on the first day of the third and final Test at the Old Trafford Cricket Stadium in Manchester on Friday.

England and West Indies will look to clinch the three-match Test series when they head into the third Test.

The Caribbean side took an early 1-0 lead in the series after clinching a four-wicket victory over the hosts in the opening Test at the Rose Bowl Cricket Ground in Southampton.

England, on the other hand, then bounced back strongly to seal a crushing 113-run win over the West Indies in the second match and level the series 1-1 at the Old Trafford.

Heading into the final clash of the 'Raise the Bat' series, both sides will be keen to come up with their best performances in order to seal the three-match series.

Here the live updates:

24 July 2020, 15:40 PM

WICKET! Kemar Roach gave breakthrough to the West Indies as early as in the very first over. Dom Sibley fell for duck after being caught leg before wicket on the last ball of the opening over. England 1/1 (1 over)

24 July 2020, 15:34 PM

Openers Dom Sibley and Rory Burns have walked down the crease to begin England's first innings. Kemar Roach will begin the proceedings for the Caribbean side. 

24 July 2020, 15:29 PM

If West Indies win the third Test in Manchester, it will be their first Test series victory in England since 1988.

24 July 2020, 15:26 PM

West Indies' Rahkeem Cornwall will be making his first appearance of the ongoing series.England, on the other hand, have brought in Jimmy Anderson and Jofra Archer in place of Zak Crawley and Sam Curran.

 

 

24 July 2020, 15:23 PM

While West Indies have retained Shai Hope and John Campbell for the final match, fast bowler Jofra Archer has returned to the England squad after missing out the second Test for violating biosecurity protocols.

24 July 2020, 15:20 PM

West Indies win the toss, opt to bowl first against England in third Test.

 

24 July 2020, 15:19 PM

Lineups:

England Playing XI: Rory Burns, Dom Sibley, Joe Root (c), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler (wk), Chris Woakes, Dom Bess, Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad, James Anderson

West Indies Playing XI: Kraigg Brathwaite, John Campbell, Shai Hope, Shamarh Brooks, Roston Chase, Jermaine Blackwood, Shane Dowrich (wk), Jason Holder, Rahkeem Cornwall, 10 Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel

  • 12,87,945Confirmed
  • 30,601Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,43,35,705Confirmed
  • 6,03,285Deaths

Full coverage

