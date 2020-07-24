England vs Windies, 3rd Test Day 1 Live Updates: Kemar Roach removes Dom Sibley early

West Indies won the toss and opted to bowl first against England on the first day of the third and final Test at the Old Trafford Cricket Stadium in Manchester on Friday.

England and West Indies will look to clinch the three-match Test series when they head into the third Test.

The Caribbean side took an early 1-0 lead in the series after clinching a four-wicket victory over the hosts in the opening Test at the Rose Bowl Cricket Ground in Southampton.

England, on the other hand, then bounced back strongly to seal a crushing 113-run win over the West Indies in the second match and level the series 1-1 at the Old Trafford.

Heading into the final clash of the 'Raise the Bat' series, both sides will be keen to come up with their best performances in order to seal the three-match series.

Here the live updates: