England vs Windies, 3rd Test Day 1 Live Updates: Kemar Roach removes Dom Sibley early

24 July 2020, 15:40 PM
WICKET! Kemar Roach gave breakthrough to the West Indies as early as in the very first over. Dom Sibley fell for duck after being caught leg before wicket on the last ball of the opening over. England 1/1 (1 over)
24 July 2020, 15:34 PM
Openers Dom Sibley and Rory Burns have walked down the crease to begin England's first innings. Kemar Roach will begin the proceedings for the Caribbean side.
24 July 2020, 15:29 PM
If West Indies win the third Test in Manchester, it will be their first Test series victory in England since 1988.
24 July 2020, 15:26 PM
West Indies' Rahkeem Cornwall will be making his first appearance of the ongoing series.England, on the other hand, have brought in Jimmy Anderson and Jofra Archer in place of Zak Crawley and Sam Curran.
Rahkeem Cornwall will be making his first appearance of the series
England meanwhile have brought in Jimmy Anderson and Jofra Archer to replace Zak Crawley and Sam Curran #ENGvWI pic.twitter.com/U4d0gMqfxa
— ICC (@ICC) July 24, 2020
24 July 2020, 15:23 PM
While West Indies have retained Shai Hope and John Campbell for the final match, fast bowler Jofra Archer has returned to the England squad after missing out the second Test for violating biosecurity protocols.
24 July 2020, 15:20 PM
West Indies win the toss, opt to bowl first against England in third Test.
West Indies have won the toss and are going to bowl first #ENGvWI pic.twitter.com/3TczFzjDAw
— ICC (@ICC) July 24, 2020
24 July 2020, 15:19 PM
Lineups:
England Playing XI: Rory Burns, Dom Sibley, Joe Root (c), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler (wk), Chris Woakes, Dom Bess, Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad, James Anderson
West Indies Playing XI: Kraigg Brathwaite, John Campbell, Shai Hope, Shamarh Brooks, Roston Chase, Jermaine Blackwood, Shane Dowrich (wk), Jason Holder, Rahkeem Cornwall, 10 Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel