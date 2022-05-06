GT vs MI IPL 2022 Highlights: MI hold nerves to beat GT in last-over thriller

6 May 2022, 23:34 PM Match Summary Mumbai Indians beat Gujarat Titans by five runs in their Indian Premier League match on Friday. Invited to bat, MI made 177 for 6 and then restricted the Titans to 172 for 5 to win the match.

Ishan Kishan top-scored for MI with a 29-ball 45 while captain Rohit Sharma and Tim David contributed 43 and 44 not out respectively. In Titans' run chase, Wriddhiman Saha top-scored with a 55 off 40 balls while Shubman Gill made 52 off 36 balls. For MI, Murugan Ashwin took two wickets for 29 runs while Kieron Pollard got one. - PTI

6 May 2022, 23:31 PM What it meant for the Mumbai Indians to win this fixture WHAT. A. WIN! What a thriller of a game we have had at the Brabourne Stadium-CCI and it's the @ImRo45-led @mipaltan who have sealed a 5⃣-run victory over #GT. Scorecard https://t.co/2bqbwTHMRS #TATAIPL | #GTvMI pic.twitter.com/F3UwVD7g5z — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 6, 2022

6 May 2022, 23:16 PM MI win by 6 runs Mumbai Indians defeat the Gujarat Titans by 6 runs as David Miller failed to deliver in the last over against Daniel Sams. Rahul Tewatia was runout in the dramatic last over and MI kept their cool until the end. The opening pair of both the teams performed brilliantly but the middle-order failed to make an impact.

6 May 2022, 23:13 PM RUN-OUT TEWATIA! Rahul Tewatia run out by Tilak Varma as GT need 7 runs in 3 balls now.

6 May 2022, 23:04 PM GAME ON! GT need 9 runs in 6 balls as Mumbai Indians look to defend their total of 178 runs. David Miller and Rahul Tewatia with another job on their hands. GT- 169/4 (19 Overs), Miller 19 (12) & Tewatia 2 (2)

6 May 2022, 22:52 PM OUT! Hardik Pandya Run Out by Ishan Kishan for 24 (14) , MI on the commanding seat again as GT lose their skipper in a crucial moment of the game. GT- 157/4 (17.5 Overs), Miller 7 (5)

6 May 2022, 22:47 PM OUT! Hit-wicket! Sai Sudharsan GONE for 14 (11) bowled by Kieron Pollard. MI finally getting back in the game but Gujarat still have a lot of fire power left. GT- 138/3 (16 Overs), Hardik 14 (9)

6 May 2022, 22:38 PM Hardik Pandya keeping NERVES Gujarat Titans' skipper Hardik Pandya in the middle with youngster Sai Sudharsan. GT looking on course of a comfortable win over the Mumbai Indians at the moment. GT-136/2 (15.2 Overs), Sai 13 (8) & Hardik 13 (8)

6 May 2022, 22:26 PM TWO WICKETS IN ONE OVER! Shubman Gill departs for 52 off 36 caught by Kieron Pollard bowled by M Ashwin, and in the last ball Saha also tries to play a big shot and gets caught by Daniel Sams. Saha and Gill both were trying to clear the rope again but failed, MI finally get the wickets they looking for. GT- 111/2 (13 Overs)

6 May 2022, 22:19 PM FIFTY for Saha and Gill! GT openers Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha complete fifties in this match. Chase going beautifully for Gujarat and this is a good news that Gill has come back to form. GT 101/0 (11.1) Gujarat Titans need 77 runs in 53 balls

6 May 2022, 22:01 PM Gill, Saha pile on misery on MI What a opening partnership this is turning out to be for Gujarat Titans. Saha and Gill dominating proceedings currently. MI bowlers have no answer to this batting display. GT 95/0 (10) Gujarat Titans need 83 runs in 60 balls

6 May 2022, 20:27 PM GT go past fifty! This is a brilliant start from Gujarat Titans openers Wriddhiman Saha and Shubman Gill. GT go past fifty without loss. GT 54/0 (6) Gujarat Titans need 124 runs in 84 balls

6 May 2022, 21:40 PM GT off to a FLYING START Gujarat Titans off to a flying start with Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha in the middle. MI bowlers looking for a wicket desperately. GT- 11/0 (2 Overs), Saha 11 (10) & Gill 0 (1)

6 May 2022, 20:54 PM MI 177/6 (20 Overs) Mumbai Indians finish at 177 runs after 20 overs as Tim David smashes Mohammed Shami for two sixes in the last GT over. Both MI openers Rohit 43 (28), Kishan 45 (29) got them to a flying start but MI were disappointing in the middle as their middle-order collasped. Tim David scored 44 off 21 balls as he took the GT death bowlers to the cleaners.

6 May 2022, 20:49 PM BOWLED IN! Kieron Pollard BOWLED IN by Rashid Khan, MI lose another wicket as GT bowler shines. Good comeback by the GT bowling side as they have held the MI batters between the 10th to 15th over. MI- 120/4 (15 Overs), Tim David 1 (1) & Tilak 9 (7)

6 May 2022, 20:39 PM Pollard and Tilak in for MI Kieron Pollard and Tilak Varma in the middle for the Mumbai Indians as Gujarat Titans bring in Lockie Ferguson and Rashid Khan to attack the stumps and restrict MI to a low score. MI- 119/3 (14 Overs), Pollard 4 (9) & Tilak 9 (7)

6 May 2022, 20:34 PM GONE! Ishan Kishan GONE! For 45 (29) caught by Rashid Khan bowled by Alzari Joseph. Smart bowling by the pacer as he beats Kishan with a slower one and the batter flicks it down for a regulation catch for Rashid at short mid-wicket. MI- 111/3 (12 Overs), Tilak 7 (4)

6 May 2022, 20:24 PM OUT! Suryakumar Yadav GONE for 13 off 11 caught by Rashid Khan bowled by Pradeep Sangwan as he tries to flick it over mid-wicket but misstimes it badly for an easy catch. MI- 105/2 (11 Overs), Kishan 40 (24) & Tilak 6 (3)

6 May 2022, 20:17 PM MI going STRONG Mumbai Indians going strong with Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan in the middle as they keep the runrate touching to 10 runs per over. GT looking for another wicket as Kishan and SKY look to settle in. MI- 97/1 (10 Overs), Kishan 39 (23) & Surya 12 (9)

6 May 2022, 20:11 PM GONE! Rashid Khan STRIKES! Rohit Sharma GONE for 43 off 28 deliveries LBW R Khan. GT finally get their first wicket after 7.2 overs. MI- 74/1 (7.3 Overs), Kishan 28 (17)

6 May 2022, 19:51 PM MI off to a FLYING START Mumbai Indians openers Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan looking in dangerous rhythm tonight as they smack 63 runs in 6 overs against the Gujarat Titans. MI- 63/0 (6 Overs), Rohit 42 (24) & Kishan 19 (12)

6 May 2022, 19:47 PM Rohit on FIRE MI skipper Rohit Sharma looking in astonishing form against the GT bowlers as he smacks 33 off 18 balls. GT looking clueless as MI off to a flying start. MI- 40/4 (4 Overs), Rohit 33 (18) & Kishan 6 (6)

6 May 2022, 19:04 PM MI start STEADY Mumbai Indians start their innings steady with skipper Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan in the middle. GT looking in trouble as MI look to attack them inside the powerplay. MI- 19/0 (2 Overs), Rohit 16 (10) & Kishan 2 (2)

6 May 2022, 19:02 PM GT vs MI Playing XI: Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams, Murugan Ashwin, Kumar Kartikeya, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Pradeep Sangwan, Lockie Ferguson, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami

6 May 2022, 18:58 PM GT win the toss and opt to bowl first Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya wins the toss and elects to bowl first.