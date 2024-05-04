RCB:64-0(4), RCB vs GT Live Cricket Score and Updates, IPL 2024: RCB Off To A Flier
Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans (RCB vs GT) LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024: GT face tough test against RCB.
Gujarat Titans (GT) are set for their consecutive match against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in this season’s Indian Premier League (IPL) on Saturday (May 4). Both teams have struggled to find form this year but in their previous encounter, RCB were on their A-game against the Titans. Led by Shubman Gill, GT suffered a 9-wicket loss against RCB.
RCB won the toss and opted to bowl first. A superb, unbeaten knock of 84 runs from Sai Sudharshan propelled the former champions to a formidable total of 200 runs, with just three wickets down. A sensational hundred from Will Jacks and handy knocks from captain Faf du Plessis with Virat Kohli handed them the victory with easy.
Follow LIVE Score And Updates From RCB vs GT IPL 2024 Match Here.
LIVE IPL 2024 GT vs RCB: RCB Mean Business
RCB off to a flying start as Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli take charge against Joshua Little with Mohit Sharma. GT in all sorts of trouble.
RCB: 34/0 (2 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 GT vs RCB: GT All Out
Gujarat Titans all out for just 147 runs as RCB bowlers produce a stellar performance tonight at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium.
GT: 147 (19.3 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 GT vs RCB: Rashid departs
Yash Dayal with a fine delivery to dismiss Rashid Khan as GT go seven down in the first innings now. RCB all over the Gujarat Titans at the moment.
GT: 142/7 (18.2 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 GT vs RCB: Bullseye from Kohli
Virat Kohli runs out Shahrukh Khan as he goes for a quick single but is sent back from Rahul Tewatia. RCB on a roll in the field tonight.
GT: 102/5 (15 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 GT vs RCB: GT Bounce Back
Gujarat Titans bounce back with David Miller and Shahrukh Khan in the middle. A steady partnership from the batters of Gujarat.
GT: 80/3 (11.3 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 GT vs RCB: Pressure on Gujarat
Gujarat Titans have tremendous pressure at the moment with David Miller and Shahrukh Khan in the middle. RCB bowlers on a roll tonight.
GT: 34/3 (7 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 GT vs RCB: Gone!
Shubman Gill caught by Vyshak bowled by Mohammed Siraj. RCB on a roll as the GT captain departs. Gujarat in all sorts of trouble now.
GT: 18/2 (5 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024: Tight Start From RCB
A very tight start from RCB bowlers as GT have 10 runs from 3.3 overs bowled so far. Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan struggling in the middle tonight.
GT: 10/1 (3.4 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 GT vs RCB: Action Begins
Action begins as Wriddhiman Saha and Shubman Gill open the batting for the Gujarat Titans. Just one run from the first over of RCB bowled by Chauhan.
GT: 1/0 (1.2 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 RCB vs GT: Playing 11s
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Playing XI): Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Will Jacks, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik(w), Karn Sharma, Swapnil Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal, Vijaykumar Vyshak.
Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill(c), Sai Sudharsan, David Miller, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Manav Suthar, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma, Joshua Little.
LIVE IPL 2024 RCB vs GT: Toss Report
RCB captain Faf du Plessis wins the toss and elects to bowl first against the Gujarat Titans.
LIVE IPL 2024: Chinnaswamy Ready For Action
M.Chinnaswamy Stadium is packed and ready for action. It is the Gujarat Titans who faced loss against RCB in their previous seeking revenge at Bengaluru's home ground.
LIVE IPL 2024 RCB vs GT: RCB Need A Win
RCB need to win this fixture to keep their qualifications hopes alive. Although, it's a difficult road for them now but it is the IPL and anything can happen in this.
LIVE IPL 2024 RCB vs GT: Toss Timing
The toss for RCB vs GT IPL 2024 match will take place at 7 PM (IST) at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Captains Shubman Gill and Faf du Plessis will come out to flip the toss coin shortly.
LIVE IPL 2024 RCB vs GT: Kohli leading run-scorer
Virat Kohli is leading the purple cap race in the IPL 2024 season at the moment and he will look to score big tonight to get a win for his team.
LIVE IPL 2024 GT vs RCB: GT Eye Revenge
In their previous encounter, a sensational hundred from Will Jacks got RCB a win by 9 wickets after a stellar start in chase by Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis. GT will look to take revenge tonight.
LIVE RCB vs GT IPL 2024: Shubman Gill Key For GT
Shubman Gill has missed the first fifteen spots for the T20 World Cup 2024 and he would surely like to make a point with his bat tonight against RCB.
RCB vs GT LIVE IPL 2024: Playoff Hopes Alive
With back-to-back wins, RCB's playoff aspirations are rekindled, although they remain dependent on consistent performances in their remaining matches to secure a spot in the playoffs.
RCB vs GT LIVE IPL 2024: Pitch and Weather Considerations
Despite rain forecast, the Bengaluru pitch is historically spin-friendly, posing a challenge for bowlers, while the cloudy conditions may offer assistance to swing bowlers.
RCB vs GT LIVE IPL 2024: Du Plessis' Spin Vulnerability
RCB skipper Faf du Plessis has shown susceptibility to GT's Afghan spinners, having been dismissed multiple times by Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmad, presenting a potential target for the Titans' bowlers.
RCB vs GT LIVE IPL 2024: Kohli's Titans Dominance
Kohli's stellar record against Gujarat Titans includes consistently high scores, with his lowest being 58 and an astonishing average of 151 in four innings against them.
RCB vs GT LIVE IPL 2024: Powerplay Woes
GT's slow scoring rate in the powerplay, led by Gill and Sai Sudharsan, with strike rates below 140, has contributed to their team's sluggish starts, impacting their overall performance.
RCB vs GT LIVE IPL 2024: Gill's Captaincy Test
Shubman Gill's captaincy debut in IPL 2024 has been overshadowed by his batting struggles, scoring just 320 runs in 10 matches, putting his leadership under scrutiny.
RCB vs GT LIVE IPL 2024: Maxwell's Resurgence
Glenn Maxwell, after a stint out of the XI, returned against GT, showcasing all-round capabilities by taking a wicket and potentially benefiting from reduced batting pressure with Patidar and Jacks in form.
RCB vs GT LIVE IPL 2024: Jacks' Explosive Century
Will Jacks' maiden IPL century, featuring an explosive 84 runs off 25 deliveries against Rashid Khan, propelled RCB to a commanding victory and boosted their net run rate.
RCB vs GT LIVE IPL 2024: Kohli's Spin Conquest
Virat Kohli's dominant performance against Gujarat Titans' spinners showcased his prowess, scoring 61 of his 70 runs against spin at a staggering strike rate of 179.41.
RCB vs GT LIVE IPL 2024: Titans' Spin Dilemma
GT's spin trio - R Sai Kishore, Rashid Khan, and Noor Ahmad - struggled against Kohli's onslaught, conceding over 10 runs an over, posing a significant challenge for their bowling-heavy team.
LIVE IPL 2024 GT vs RCB Updates
Hello and welcome to our LIVE updates of the IPL 2024 match between RCB and GT. We will take you through all the key updates of this fixture taking place in Bengaluru.