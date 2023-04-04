Highlights, RR vs PBKS, IPL 2023 Cricket Scorecard: Punjab Kings Beat Rajasthan Royals By 5 Runs
Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings, Indian Premier League 2023 Cricket Scorecard: Punjab Kings defeated the Rajasthan Royals by 5 runs.
Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson won the toss and elected to bowl first against the Punjab Kings at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. Punjab Kings, led by Shikhar Dhawan posted 197 runs on the board and won the contest by 5 runs as Rajasthan struggled to chase their target.
PBKS triumphed over Kolkata Knight Riders in their first game, despite the absence of key players Liam Livingstone and Kagiso Rabada. Arshdeep Singh, Rahul Chahar, and Sikandar Raza put on an excellent bowling display, while Bhanuka Rajapaksa's rapid half-century at number three helped Punjab Kings reach 191 runs.
Meanwhile, the Rajasthan Royals' top order appears to be in excellent form. Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal provided a strong start in their previous game, with Sanju Samson also scoring a half-century to take the team to a formidable total of 203 runs. Spin bowler Yuzvendra Chahal was in fine form, taking four wickets, while Trent Boult took two wickets and KM Asif kept the scoring rate under control. The match is expected to be a high-scoring encounter, with both teams boasting potent batting line-ups. The likes of Dhawan, Rajapaksa, and Chris Gayle will make it difficult for Rajasthan Royals, but if Buttler, Jaiswal, and Samson continue their current form, the home team will be a force to be reckoned with.
LIVE IPL 2023 RR vs PBKS score & updates: Big over!
Shimron Hetmyer on fire at the moment, Rajasthan Royals need 34 runs from 12 balls remaining. 19 runs from that Sam Curran over has got pressure on the Punjab Kings.
RR: 165/6 (18.1 Overs)
LIVE RR vs PBKS IPL 2023 score & updates: RR pin hopes on Hetmyer
Shimron Hetmyer with a maximum in the middle as Rajasthan Royals (RR), they need 62 runs in 22 balls at the moment. Match heading into a close finish at the moment.
RR: 136/6 (16.2 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 RR vs PBKS score: Gone!
Riyan Parag 20 (12) caught by Shahrukh Khan bowled by Nathan Ellis. Rajasthan Royals lose another wicket as Parag departs. Punjab Kings on top at the moment, Shimron Hetmyer in the middle for PBKS.
RR: 121/5 (14.1 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 RR vs PBKS score: Big wicket!
Sanju Samson 42 (25) caught by Short (sub) bowled by Nathan Ellis. Rajasthan Royals in a tricky spot at the moment as their captain departs. Sikandar Raza and Rahul Chahar into the attack for Punjab.
RR: 108/4 (12.3 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 RR vs PBKS score: Intense contest!
Sanju Samson batting on 38 off 20 balls along with Devdutt Padikkal who is yet to fire. Rajasthan Royals have a lot of batters available at the moment but they need to keep pushing now.
RR: 96/3 (9.4 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 RR vs PBKS score & updates: Sanju key for RR
Sanju Samson key for Rajasthan Royals in their chase of 198 runs. Jos Buttler's wicket has put RR in a spot and Punjab Kings are hungry for a wicket at the moment. Raza into the attack for PBKS.
RR: 81/3 (9 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 RR vs PBKS score: Gone!
Jos Buttler 19 (11) caught and bowled by Nathan Ellis. Big wicket for the Punjab Kings, Rajasthan Royals on the backfoot now. It is game on in Guwahati now. Do not go anywhere as this contest can turn around any ball now.
RR: 60/3 (6.3 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 RR vs PBKS score: RR 2 down
Rajasthan Royals 2 down but Jos Buttler and Sanju Samson look in fine rhythm at the moment. Punjab Kings have dropped Jos Buttler on 4 and now it looks like they will pay the price for it.
RR: 39/2 (4.1 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 RR vs PBKS score & updates: Jaiswal departs
R Ashwin and Jos Buttler in the middle for Rajasthan Royal as eye to chase the massive target of 198 runs. Arshdeep Singh has got the wicket of Yashasvi Jaiswal early for the Punjab Kings.
PBKS: 25/1 (3 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 RR vs PBKS score & updates: Action begins!
Rajasthan Royals begin chase with Yashasvi Jaiswal and R Ashwin, a change in the batting order by Rajasthan as they look to get the maximum runs from the powerplay. Jos Buttler will come in at number 3.
RR: 12/0 (1.1 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 RR vs PBKS score & updates: Thats it!
Shikhar Dhawan leading from the front, has scored 86 runs off 56 balls as Punjab Kings have scored 197 runs in the first innings after Samson won the toss and elected to bowl first. Along with Dhawan, Prabhsimran Singh and Jitesh Sharma were the showstoppers for PBKS who caused a lot of trouble for Rajasthan Royals.
PBKS: 197/4 (20 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 RR vs PBKS score & updates: R Ashwin gets his man
Sikandar Raza 1 (2) out bowled by R Ashwin. Rajasthan Royals are right back in this contest as Raza departs cheaply. PBKS 3 down in blink of an eye. Shikhar Dhawan is still in the middle for Punjab.
PBKS: 165/3 (17 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 PBKS vs RR score & updates: Dhawan on fire
Shikhar Dhawan and Jitesh Sharma in the middle, Punjab Kings in full control of the contest as they look to score over 200 runs in the first innings.
PBKS: 157/1 (15.3 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 PBKS vs RR score: Dhawan keeps PBKS on top
Shikhar Dhawan is taking charge against the Rajasthan Royals as he is batting on 46 off 35 balls at the moment. Just a few overs before, Dhawan was 30 off 30 but now he looks in another mood to destroy the opposition.
PBKS: 130/1 (13.3 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 PBKS vs RR score & updates: Dhawan gets going
Shikhar Dhawan gets going as Bhanuka Rajapaksa gets retired hurt, he is joined by Jitest Sharma in the middle. R Ashwin brought into the attack by Sanju Samson in order to take a wicket as soon as possible for the Royals.
PBKS: 113/1 (12.1 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 PBKS vs RR score: Singh on fire
Prabhsimran Singh is on fire at the moment, Rajasthan Royals are clueless at the moment as both batters look in fine rhythm. RR need to take a wicket here if they want to control this contest now.
PBKS: 87/0 (9.1 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 DC vs PBKS score & updates: Jason Holder into the attack
Rajasthan Royals bring in Jason Holder into the attack to provide a breakthrough. Prabhsimran Singh in on fire at the moment, he is batting on 48 off 27 balls with 7 fours and 2 maximums so far.
PBKS: 70/0 (7.2 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 RR vs PBKS score & updates: PBKS on fire
Rajasthan Royals are clueless at the moment as Punjab Kings are on a roll at the moment with Shikhar Dhawan and Prabhsimran Singh. The plan looks clear, Dhawan will stay, Singh will attack without any hesitation.
PBKS: 55/0 (4.3 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 PBKS vs RR score & updates: PBKS off to a fiery start
Shikhar Dhawan and Prabhsimran Singh have got Punjab Kings to a fiery start in the game against the Rajasthan Royals. Trent Boult and KM Asif into the attack for Rajasthan Royals at the moment.
PBKS: 24/0 (2.3 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 PBKS vs RR score: Action begins!
Here we go! Punjab Kings opener Dhawan and Prabhsimran Singh out in the middle. Trent Boult to bowl the first over. PBKS will need to go off to a flying start here on this beautiful batting wicket.
PBKS: 7/0 (0.4 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 RR vs PBKS score: Playing 11
Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, KM Asif, Yuzvendra Chahal
LIVE IPL 2023 RR vs PBKS score & updates: Toss report
Sanju Samson wins the toss and elects to bowl first against the Punjab Kings.
LIVE IPL 2023 RR vs PBKS score: Toss coming up shortly
Captains Sanju Samson and Shikhar Dhawan will be coming out for toss shortly at 7 PM (IST). The clash between Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings will begin at 7:30 PM (IST).
IPL 2023 LIVE RR vs PBKS score: Predicted XIs
Checkout the probable playing 11 of both teams in the case of team batting first or bowling first below:
RR predicted XI (batting first): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c) (wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Jason Holder, R. Ashwin, Trent Boult, KM Asif, Yuzvendra Chahal.
RR predicted XI (bowling first): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c) (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Jason Holder, R Ashwin, Trent Boult, KM Asif, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sandeep Sharma/M Ashwin.
PBKS predicted XI (batting first): Prabhsimran Singh, Shikhar Dhawan (c), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sikandar Raza, Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada.
PBKS predicted XI (bowling first): Prabhsimran Singh, Shikhar Dhawan (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sikandar Raza, Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Rishi Dhawan, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada.
LIVE IPL 2023 RR vs PBKS score: Buttler, Samson key for Rajasthan
Jos Buttler and Sanju Samson are key players for the Rajasthan Royals as their form is very crucial for the team morale. The action will begin at 7:30 PM (IST). Stay tuned.
Superhit Samson: Top 5 Knocks By RR Captain Sanju Samson In IPL - In Pics
LIVE IPL 2023 PBKS vs RR score & updates: Dhawan's PBKS eye win
Shikhar Dhawan-led Punjab Kings will lock horns against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Wednesday. The action will begin at 7:30 PM (IST).
LIVE IPL 2023 RR vs PBKS score: Pitch report
The conditions at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati is a batting friendly wicket. The average score of first innings at the venue is 153 runs. The team chasing has won two times out of the last six games played at the venue.
LIVE IPL 2023 RR vs PBKS score & updates: Dream11 Prediction
Wicketkeeper: Jos Buttler (c), Sanju Samson
Batters: Shikhar Dhawan, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jitesh Sharma
All-rounders: Sikandar Raza, Sam Curran, Riyan Parag
Bowlers:Yuzvendra Chahal (vc), Trent Boult, Arshdeep Singh
LIVE RR vs PBK IPL 2023 score & updates: Samson key for RR
Sanju Samson will once again play a key role for the Rajasthan Royals if opener Jos Buttler gets dismissed cheaply. Yashasvi Jaiswal was also in fine rhythm in the previous game for the Royals. Punjab Kings will have a plan for the RR batting lineup.
RR vs PBKS LIVE: Probable Playing XIs
Rajasthan Royals Possible Playing 11: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(c/wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Jason Holder, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, KM Asif, Yuzvendra Chahal.
Punjab Kings Possible Playing 11: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Prabhsimran Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sikandar Raza, Shahrukh Khan, Sam Curran, Nathan Ellis, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh.
RR vs PBKS LIVE: Match start time
The Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings clash will start at 7.30 pm IST with the toss taking place at 7 pm. Both the teams have got winning starts in IPL 2023 and will be looking to continue the winning run.
RR vs PBKS LIVE Updates: Jos Buttler vs Rahul Chahar
Punjab leg-spinner Rahul Chahar has dismissed Jos Buttler twice in IPL. Since 2019, Buttler has scored just 152 runs in 190 balls against leg-spinners, getting dismissed 6 times. Dhawan might want to use this weakness of Buttler to their advantage and introduce Chahar a little early into the attack.
RR vs PBKS LIVE: PBKS name replacement player for injured Raj Bawa
Punjab Kings (PBKS) have signed Gurnoor Sing Brar for Rs 20 lakhs as a replacement for injured Raj Angad Bawa. Bawa who played two games for PBKS last season, has been ruled out due to a left shoulder injury. A left-handed batting all-rounder, Gurnoor made his first-class debut for Punjab in December 2022. He has featured in 5 first class matches and scored 107 runs at strike rate of 120.22 and picked up 7 wickets at an economy of 3.80.
RR vs PBKS LIVE Updates: Dhawan nearing a landmark
Punjab Kings captain does well vs RR. He has hit 576 runs already against Rajasthan Royals in the T20 league and if he crosses the 600 landmark, he will become only the 5th player to do so versus Royals from Rajasthan.
RR vs PBKS IPL 2023: Jos Buttler has edge over Kagiso Rabada
Rajasthan Royals opener Jos Buttler has the edge of Punjab Kings spearhead Kagiso Rabada. In 11 innings in T20 cricket, Rabada has dismissed Buttler only once, while conceding 96 runs off 56 balls. Can Rabada keep Buttler in check as RR take on PBKS tonight?
Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings IPL 2023: Yuzvendra Chahal eyes Lasith Malinga's haul
Rajasthan Royals leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal needs one more wicket to surpass Lasith Malinga's tally of wickets in IPL. Chahal has taken 170 wickets till date and he can become second-highest wicket-taker in IPL history behind Dwayne Bravo.
RR vs PBKS IPL 2023: Jos Buttler close to major landmark
IPL 2022 Orange Cap winner Jos Buttler from Rajasthan Royals needs 35 more runs to complete 9500 runs in T20 cricket. Can Buttler achieve this feat in next IPL 2023 match against Punjab Kings tonight?
Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings IPL 2023: Check Dream11 Predictions
Jos Buttler or Sam Curran? Arshdeep Singh or Trent Boult? Who should be you top Fantasy Pick?
Check RR vs PBKS IPL 2023 Dream11 Fantasy Picks HERE.
Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings: RR hold edge in head-to-head
Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings have faced off against each other 24 times in the IPL. Out of those matches, RR have won 14 times and PBKS have emerged victorious on 10 occasions. Can RR keep their winning run going against Shikhar Dhawan's side?
RR vs PBKS IPL 2023: Check Predicted Playing 11
South African Kagiso Rabada will be back for Punjab Kings but Obed McCoy is still injured for Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals.
Check RR vs PBKS IPL 2023 Predicted Playing 11 HERE.
Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings: Kagiso Rabada available for PBKS
Punjab Kings will continue to miss the services of England all-rounder Liam Livingstone for their second match of IPL 2023 but South African pacer Kagiso Rabada is available for the clash against IPL 2022 runners-up Rajasthan Royals.
LIVE IPL 2023 RR vs PBKS score: Punjab win
Punjab Kings beat the Rajasthan Royals by 5 runs in the end. What a game of cricket we have had both teams gave their absolute all and in the Punjab win by a very thin margin of 5 runs. Dhawan was the top scorer for PBKS whereas Rajasthan had combine efforts of Samson, Buttler, Hetmyer and more.
Live RR vs PBKS IPL 2023: Full Squad
Rajasthan Royals Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, KM Asif, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Dhruv Jurel, Sandeep Sharma, Murugan Ashwin, Donavon Ferreira, Kunal Singh Rathore, Abdul Basith, Kuldeep Sen, Kuldip Yadav, Obed McCoy, KC Cariappa, Akash Vasisht, Adam Zampa, Joe Root
Punjab Kings Squad: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Prabhsimran Singh(w), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma, Shahrukh Khan, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Nathan Ellis, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Rishi Dhawan, Matthew Short, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Atharva Taide, Mohit Rathee, Shivam Singh, Raj Bawa, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Kagiso Rabada, Baltej Singh
Live RR vs PBKS IPL 2023
Hello and welcome to Zee News' live coverage of IPL 2023 match between Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings. For over-by-over updates stay tuned.
