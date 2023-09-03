Highlights | BAN VS AFG, Asia Cup 2023 4th Cricket Score and Updates: Bangladesh Win By 89 Runs
Bangladesh Vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2023 Highlights: Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Najmul Hossain Shanto & Taskin Ahmed Were The Stars Of The Match For Bangladesh.
Bangladesh secured a convincing victory, significantly enhancing their chances of advancing to the Super Fours. Despite a prior defeat to Sri Lanka, Bangladesh displayed remarkable form right from the outset. The opening partnership set a brisk pace, and centuries by Miraz and Shanto propelled them to a commanding total. Contributions from Shakib and Mushfiq were equally vital in this impressive batting performance.
In response, Afghanistan stumbled early with the loss of Gurbaz. Their top-order, particularly Ibrahim Zadran and Rahmat Shah, struggled to find momentum, although Ibrahim Zadran did play some entertaining shots, many coming after reaching his fifty. Shahidi managed to notch a fifty as well, but Afghanistan never posed a substantial threat throughout the match.
Rashid Khan added a few boundaries towards the end, but they proved to be mere consolation runs as Bangladesh secured an 89-run victory. This comprehensive win not only boosted their confidence but also improved their prospects of progressing in the Asia Cup competition.
Thanks for joining in, that's all we have from our coverage of Asia Cup 2023 match No. 4 between Bangladesh and Afghanistan. Join us for match No. 5 between India and Nepal today.
LIVE BAN vs AFG Asia Cup 2023 score: Points Table
In the Asia Cup 2023 Points Table, Bangladesh finds itself in Group B, where they have played two matches. They currently stand in the second position with 2 points and a net run rate of +0.373. In their first encounter, they faced Sri Lanka and suffered a defeat, losing by 5 wickets. However, they bounced back strongly in their second match against Afghanistan, securing a convincing 89-run victory. This performance has boosted Bangladesh's chances of progressing to the Super Fours stage of the tournament. With one win and one loss so far, they are determined to maintain their winning momentum in the upcoming matches. Their impressive batting display, featuring centuries by Miraz and Shanto, has been a significant factor in their success. Bangladesh's next challenge in Group B will be against Sri Lanka, and they aim to secure a crucial victory to solidify their position and advance further in the competition.
LIVE BAN vs AFG Asia Cup 2023 score: Big Win For BAN
Bangladesh's impressive win boosts their Super Fours qualification hopes. They started strongly, with the openers setting the pace. Centuries from Miraz and Shanto, along with cameos by Shakib and Mushfiq, powered them to a massive total. Afghanistan faltered early, and despite Ibrahim Zadran's entertaining innings and Shahidi's fifty, they were never truly competitive. Rashid Khan's late boundaries couldn't salvage the game.
Live Score BAN 334/5 (50) AFG 245 (44.3)Bangladesh won by 89 runs
LIVE BAN vs AFG Asia Cup 2023 score: BAN Win
Taskin Ahmed dismisses Rashid Khan, securing an emphatic 89-run victory for Bangladesh! Taskin delivers a slower short ball, tempting Rashid Khan to play a big shot. Rashid attempts to slap it off the back foot but only manages a top edge towards mid-off. Bangladesh's captain, Shakib, takes the catch, and they bounce back with a splendid win in the Asia Cup. Rashid Khan departs after scoring 24 runs from 15 balls, including 3 fours and 1 six.
Live Score BAN 334/5 (50) AFG 245 (44.3) Bangladesh won by 89 runs
LIVE BAN vs AFG Asia Cup 2023 score: BAN 1 Wicket Away From Win
Taskin Ahmed gets the breakthrough in an unusual manner! Mujeeb smashes the ball for a six over wide long-on. However, in the process, he goes too deep inside the crease and dislodges the stumps with his back foot. Bangladesh is now just one wicket away from securing victory. Mujeeb is dismissed hit wicket after scoring 4 runs from 8 balls.
Live Score AFG 245 (44.3) CRR: 5.51
Bangladesh won by 89 runs
LIVE BAN vs AFG Asia Cup 2023 score: Can Rashid Khan Pull It Off?
Hasan Mahmud allowed 9 runs as Rashid Khan and Mujeeb managed singles with shots through the leg-side and over mid-wicket. In the previous over by Taskin Ahmed, Rashid Khan hit a powerful four with a flat-batted shot straight past the bowler. However, Taskin also bowled a wide and Mujeeb added a single to the total.
Live Score AFG 244/8 (44) CRR: 5.55 REQ: 15.17
Afghanistan need 91 runs in 36 balls
LIVE BAN vs AFG Asia Cup 2023 score: AFG 8 Down
Hasan Mahmud produces a breakthrough with a run-out! Rashid Khan attempts a pull towards mid-on, prompting the non-striker to initiate a single. The throw directly hits the stumps at the bowler's end, catching the non-striker short of the crease. Karim Janat is dismissed, becoming a victim of a run-out, and Afghanistan loses their eighth wicket. Bangladesh is now just two wickets away from a commanding victory. Karim Janat departs after scoring 1 run from 1 ball.
Live Score AFG 231/8 (42) CRR: 5.5 REQ: 13
Afghanistan need 104 runs in 48 balls
LIVE BAN vs AFG Asia Cup 2023 score: BAN On Top
Taskin Ahmed strikes, and Nabi falls victim as well! Taskin delivers a shortish ball, tempting Nabi to go for a big shot. Nabi attempts a pull but mistimes it badly, sending it high towards deep mid-wicket. Afif Hossain takes a brilliant skied catch, showcasing Bangladesh's progress towards victory. Nabi departs after scoring 3 runs from 6 balls.
Live Score AFG 214/7 (40.2) CRR: 5.31 REQ: 12.52
Afghanistan need 121 runs in 58 balls
LIVE BAN vs AFG Asia Cup 2023 score: AFG 6 Down
Shoriful Islam strikes again! Gulbadin's attempt to swing across the line results in an inside edge that crashes into the stumps. Shoriful secures his third wicket, putting Bangladesh in a dominant position and edging closer to a resounding victory. Gulbadin departs for 15 runs from 13 balls with 1 four and 1 six.
Live Score AFG 212/6 (40) CRR: 5.3 REQ: 12.3
Afghanistan need 123 runs in 60 balls
LIVE BAN vs AFG Asia Cup 2023 score: AFG Need Quick Runs
Shakib conceded only 1 run as Gulbadin and Nabi added singles with shots to long-on and through cover. In the previous over by Shoriful Islam, there was a review for an lbw against Nabi, but the decision stayed with the umpire's call. Gulbadin and Nabi managed a single and faced some short deliveries.
Live Score AFG 200/5 (39) CRR: 5.13 REQ: 12.27
Afghanistan need 135 runs in 66 balls
LIVE BAN vs AFG Asia Cup 2023 score: BAN Back On Top
Shoriful Islam claims the wicket of Shahidi, ending his impressive innings! The delivery was pitched up outside off, tempting Shahidi to swing across the line. Unfortunately, he only manages to get an outside edge that is comfortably caught by Hasan Mahmud at third man. Shahidi departs after scoring 51 runs from 60 balls, including 6 boundaries.
Live Score AFG 196/5 (37.3) CRR: 5.23 REQ: 11.12
Afghanistan need 139 runs in 75 balls
LIVE BAN vs AFG Asia Cup 2023 score: AFG 4 Down
Mehidy Hasan Miraz strikes, and it's the end for Najibullah Zadran! Trying to swing across the line, Najibullah fails to connect with a straight delivery, and it crashes into the off stump. He departs for 17 runs from 25 balls with 2 fours, holding a strike rate of 68.
Live Score AFG 193/4 (36.1) CRR: 5.34 REQ: 10.27
Afghanistan need 142 runs in 83 balls
LIVE BAN vs AFG Asia Cup 2023 score: Fifty For Hashmatullah Shahidi
Shoriful Islam bowled a mixed over for Bangladesh. Najibullah Zadran played and missed at a delivery shaping away outside off. Two wides were conceded in the over, one down the leg side and another bouncer that went over the batter. Hashmatullah Shahidi reached his fifty with a single. In the previous over by Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Najibullah Zadran got a fortunate inside edge that raced to the fine leg boundary for four runs, while Hashmatullah and Najibullah both added singles to their tally.
Live Score AFG 192/3 (36)
LIVE BAN vs AFG Asia Cup 2023 score: Can AFG Do It?
Shakib conceded 12 runs as Shahidi played a superb knock, punching a short ball through cover for four runs. Najibullah added runs with a single and a couple of leg byes. Shakib also bowled a wide. In the previous over by Shamim Hossain, Najibullah played some fine shots, including a four through backward point, while Shahidi and Najibullah both contributed with singles. Afghanistan's batting duo appears in good form.
Live Score AFG 177/3 (34.1) CRR: 5.18 REQ: 9.98
Afghanistan need 158 runs in 95 balls
LIVE BAN vs AFG Asia Cup 2023 score: AFG Need Quick Runs
Shakib conceded 4 runs as Najibullah and Shahidi managed singles with leg byes and drives. Mehidy Hasan Miraz bowled the final delivery, with singles scored by Shahidi and Najibullah.
Live Score AFG 158/3 (32) CRR: 4.94 REQ: 9.83
Afghanistan need 177 runs
LIVE BAN vs AFG Asia Cup 2023 score: 150 Up For AFG
Afghanistan's batsmen Najibullah and Shahidi faced Hasan Mahmud and Mehidy Hasan Miraz. Shahidi hit a four with a stylish shot, and Najibullah managed a single. Shahidi continued to play aggressively while Najibullah played more defensively.
Live Score AFG 151/3 (30) CRR: 5.03 REQ: 9.2
Afghanistan need 184 runs
LIVE BAN vs AFG Asia Cup 2023 score: BIG Blow For AFG
Ibrahim Zadran departs, caught by Mushfiqur, thanks to an outstanding catch by Rahim! Hasan Mahmud delivered a short of a length ball outside off, tempting Zadran to play a back-foot punch. However, he managed to edge it, and Rahim dived to his right, clutching the ball brilliantly with his right hand. Zadran's valiant innings ends at 75(74), featuring 10 boundaries and 1 six.
Live Score AFG 131/3 (27.3) CRR: 4.76 REQ: 9.07
Afghanistan need 204 runs
LIVE BAN vs AFG Asia Cup 2023 score: Hasan Mahmud Back In The Attack
Hasan Mahmud returned to the attack, conceding 9 runs. Ibrahim Zadran and Hashmatullah Shahidi continued to rotate the strike with singles. In the previous over bowled by Shakib Al Hasan, Shahidi managed a boundary with a top-edge, while Zadran played a calculated slog sweep for a single.
Live Score AFG 115/2 (26) CRR: 4.42 REQ: 9.17
Afghanistan need 220 runs
LIVE BAN vs AFG Asia Cup 2023 score: All Eyes On Ibrahim Zadran
Shoriful Islam bowled a mix of deliveries, including short of length and angled ones. Hashmatullah Shahidi struggled with his approach, trying to save wickets but not accelerating the scoring. In the previous over by Shakib Al Hasan, Ibrahim Zadran played a delightful straight drive for four, but Shahidi's tentative approach continued.
Live Score AFG 101/2 (24) CRR: 4.21 REQ: 9
Afghanistan need 234 runs
LIVE BAN vs AFG Asia Cup 2023 score: Ibrahim Zadran Hits Fifty
Shoriful Islam returned to the attack, conceding 4 runs. Hashmatullah Shahidi and Ibrahim Zadran managed singles and struggled against short deliveries. Ibrahim Zadran reached his fifty, and both batsmen looked to push the scoring. In the previous over bowled by Mehidy Hasan Miraz, they took 3 singles.
Live Score AFG 93/2 (22) CRR: 4.23 REQ: 8.64
Afghanistan need 242 runs
LIVE BAN vs AFG Asia Cup 2023 score: Bangladesh Trying For Another Wicket
Taskin Ahmed bowled a series of deliveries, including back of a length and short of length deliveries. Ibrahim Zadran managed to hit a controlled pull shot for four. Mehidy Hasan Miraz bowled the final delivery of the over, with Shahidi and Zadran taking singles off it.
Live Score AFG 86/2 (20) CRR: 4.3 REQ: 8.3
Afghanistan need 249 runs
LIVE BAN vs AFG Asia Cup 2023 score: AFG 2 Down
Taskin Ahmed dismisses Rahmat with a surprising delivery! Rahmat Shah departs in an unusual fashion, attempting a slog across the line. He misses the ball completely, and it crashes into the top of off-stump. This uncharacteristic shot costs him dearly after being well-set. Rahmat is out for 33 runs from 57 balls, including 5 boundaries. Taskin Ahmed gets the crucial breakthrough.
Live Score AFG 79/2 (17.5) CRR: 4.43 REQ: 7.96
Afghanistan need 256 runs
LIVE BAN vs AFG Asia Cup 2023 score: Great Comeback By AFG
Rahmat Shah and Ibrahim Zadran faced Taskin Ahmed and Afif Hossain. Shah played a couple of shots for runs, while Zadran contributed with singles and a boundary. The commentators discussed the importance of maintaining the partnership, and Afif Hossain bowled a half-tracker that Zadran dispatched for a boundary.
Live Score AFG 72/1 (16) CRR: 4.5 REQ: 7.74
Afghanistan need 263 runs
LIVE BAN vs AFG Asia Cup 2023 score: Rahmat Shah On Attack
Rahmat Shah and Ibrahim Zadran faced Shakib and Hasan Mahmud. Rahmat Shah hit two consecutive boundaries with a sweep and an uppish drive. Zadran contributed with singles and a boundary of his own.
Live Score AFG 61/1 (14) CRR: 4.36 REQ: 7.61
Afghanistan need 274 runs
LIVE BAN vs AFG Asia Cup 2023 score: AFG Going Too Slow
Rahmat Shah and Ibrahim Zadran faced Shakib and Hasan Mahmud. Shah drove a ball to long-off for a run, survived an LBW appeal while sweeping, and managed no runs on other deliveries. Zadran hit a four and a single, while Hasan Mahmud bowled well.
Live Score AFG 44/1 (12) CRR: 3.67 REQ: 7.66
Afghanistan need 291 runs
LIVE BAN vs AFG Asia Cup 2023 score: AFG Bounce Back
In the ninth over, Shakib Al Hasan and Hasan Mahmud bowled to Rahmat Shah and Ibrahim Zadran. Shakib bowled a mix of deliveries, including one that Shah flicked wide of mid-on for a boundary. Hasan Mahmud conceded a boundary with a short delivery that Shah pushed on the rise. Zadran contributed with a flick to deep square leg for a single and a boundary behind square on the off-side.
Live Score AFG 37/1 (10) CRR: 3.7 REQ: 7.45
Afghanistan need 298 runs
LIVE BAN vs AFG Asia Cup 2023 score: Hasan Mahmud Into The Attack
Shoriful Islam and Hasan Mahmud kept the pressure on Afghanistan. Shoriful bowled some deliveries around off, while Rahman Shah pushed one to mid-on. Ibrahim Zadran managed to flick a delivery to deep square leg. Hasan Mahmud bowled a maiden over, with Rahman Shah not getting any runs despite some bouncers and full deliveries.
Live Score AFG 23/1 (8) CRR: 2.88 REQ: 7.43
Afghanistan need 312 runs
LIVE BAN vs AFG Asia Cup 2023 score: All Eyes On Rahmat Shah
Shoriful Islam bowled a varied length, with Rahmat Shah scoring a boundary by leaning into a drive through extra cover. Taskin Ahmed bowled a mixture of deliveries, with Ibrahim Zadran hitting a four off a wide delivery outside off.
Live Score AFG 22/1 (6) CRR: 3.67 REQ: 7.11
Afghanistan need 313 runs
LIVE BAN vs AFG Asia Cup 2023 score: AFG Rebuild
Shoriful Islam bowled a tight line, with Zadran unable to score off any deliveries. Rahmat Shah scored 0 runs off 3 balls, while Ibrahim Zadran contributed 9 runs off 8 balls. Taskin Ahmed bowled at a pace of 142-144 km/h, with Zadran hitting two boundaries off the back foot.
Live Score AFG 12/1 (4) CRR: 3 REQ: 7.02
Afghanistan need 323 runs
LIVE Asia Cup 2023 score: Poor Start For AFG
Shoriful Islam claims Gurbaz's wicket, an LBW appeal. Afghanistan retains the review due to uncertainty. Gurbaz moves forward, misses an inswinger, and is hit on the back pad. The impact was within 3 meters, considered umpire's call. Bangladesh celebrates, Shoriful particularly thrilled. Gurbaz departs for 1(7).
Live Score AFG 1/1 (2.1) CRR: 0.46 REQ: 6.98
Afghanistan need 334 runs
LIVE Asia Cup 2023 score: AFG Need Good Start
Taskin Ahmed opens the bowling with a mix of lengths. Gurbaz gets off the mark with a single, while Ibrahim Zadran survives a run-out scare. No runs off the last three balls, and a slip fielder is in place for potential edges. Taskin Ahmed starts the innings.
Live Score AFG 1/0 (1) CRR: 1 REQ: 6.82
Afghanistan need 334 runs
LIVE Asia Cup 2023 score: Najmul Hossain Shanto After Scoring Century
"This hundred I dedicate it to my son. We weren't worried about the two wickets, we played according to the situation and the merit of the ball. It's (BPL) a good tournament, it's a challenging tournament, and that helped me a lot. It helps us to play international cricket as many foreign players are a part of it. The dressing room is good, we are lucky to play with legends like Mushfiq and Shakib. Miraz showed his character and batted really well. The pitch looks good, but we have a quality bowling attack, if we bowl to our strengths I think we can win this match."
Live Score BAN 334/5 (50) CRR: 6.68
Innings Break
LIVE Asia Cup 2023 score: Can Bangladesh Defend This Total?
Centuries by Mehidy Hasan and Shanto powered Bangladesh to a massive 334/5 in their first innings. Despite a brisk start by Naim, Hridoy's early exit, and a challenging day for Afghanistan's bowlers, Shanto and Miraz's centuries stole the show. Mushfiq and Shakib added vital runs, setting a daunting target for Afghanistan. The pitch favors batting, but Afghanistan faces an uphill battle. Stay tuned for the second innings in 30 minutes.
Live Score BAN 334/5 (50) CRR: 6.68
Innings Break
LIVE BAN vs AFG: Bangladesh finish at 334
Bangladesh have finished at 334 runs with the help of two centurions who made the Afghanistan bowlers look below average today and now the pressure is on the chasing side. Let's see if Afghanistan batters can cause a shock in this Asia Cup 2023.
BAN: 334/5 (50 Overs)
LIVE BAN vs AFG: Bangladesh on fire
Bangladesh are on fire at the moment, they are taking the aggressive approach with just 18 balls left now for the first innings to finish.
BAN: 302/4 (47 Overs)
LIVE BAN vs AFG: Run out
Najmul Hossain Shanto 104 (105) run out by Najibullah/Gurbaz, a sensational innings to come an end as the Bangladesh batter walks back.
BAN: 286/3 (45.3 Overs)
LIVE BAN vs AFG: Najmul Hossain Shanto hits ton
Shanto completes his second ODI century and what a time to score it, he has toyed with Afghanistan's bowling attack today and is showing no signs of slowing down.
BAN: 262/2 (43 Overs)
LIVE AFG vs BAN Asia Cup: Mehidy Hasan Miraz Hits Century
Mehidy Hasan Miraz has completed his century and is batiing on 104 off 116 balls with 7 fours and two maximums so far. What a knock by the Bangladesh batter.
BAN: 239/2 (41 Overs)
LIVE AFG vs BAN Score: 5 runs more
Mehidy Hasan Miraz is just 4 runs away from his century for Bangladesh, what a brilliant knock he has played so far with 6 fours and 2 maximums.
BAN: 228/2 (39 Overs)
LIVE AFG vs BAN Score: Batters on fire
Both batters getting close to their hundred, suddenly Shanto has taken charge and it looks like Miraz will also attack more aggressively now.
BAN: 208/2 (36 Overs)
LIVE AFG vs BAN Score: Afghanistan desperate
Afghanistan are desperate for a wicket here but both batters in the middle are just toying with the field and bowling attack at the moment.
BAN: 196/2 (34 Overs)
LIVE AFG vs BAN Asia Cup: Bangladesh on fire
Bangladesh batters Shanto and Miraz have got a partnership of over 100 runs in the middle and they are showing no signs of slowing down at the moment.
BAN: 188/2 (32.3 Overs)
LIVE AFG vs BAN Asia Cup: Shanto hits fifty
Najmul Hossain Shanto has completed his fifty and he is 54 off 61 balls with 6 fours and a maximum. Bangladesh are in complete control of this contest at the moment.
BAN: 163/2 (30 Overs)
LIVE AFG vs BAN Asia Cup: Afghanistan clueless
Afghanistan are giving their best to pick up a wicket but Bangladesh batters are displaying some really smart batting skills and giving their opposition a hard time at the moment.
BAN: 150/2 (28.2 Overs)
LIVE AFG vs BAN Score: Bangladesh on top
Bangladesh are in control of this contest with both batters well settled in the middle. Karim Janat and Mohammad Nabi attack the stumps for Afghanistan.
BAN: 146/2 (26.3 Overs)
LIVE AFG vs BAN: Fifty for Miraz
Mehidy Hasan Miraz has completed his fifty and he is batting on 53 off 71 balls now with 4 boundaries and a maximum. Great knock by the Bangladesh batter so far.
BAN: 131/2 (24.5 Overs)
LIVE BAN vs AFG Score: Miraz near fifty
Mehidy Hasan Miraz is inching close to his fifty, he is batting on 42 off 59 balls with 3 fours and a maximum. Shanto on the other end is batting on 33 off 39.
BAN: 116/2 (22 Overs)
LIVE Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Asia Cup: AFG look for wickets
Rashid Khan attacks with Mohammad Nabi to get some wickets for Afghanistan as Bangladesh rebuild with Shanto and Miraz in the middle.
BAN: 103/2 (20 Overs)
LIVE Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Asia Cup: BAN rebuild
Najmul Hossain Shanto and Mehidy Hasan Miraz have built a fine partnership in the middle after losing two wickets in quick succession. Rashid Khan has been brought into the attack now.
BAN: 93/2 (18 Overs)
LIVE Asia Cup 2023 score: Bangladesh Need Partnership
Just 8 runs in last two overs. Naib and Nabi are keeping Bangladesh batters in check while Bangladesh will want to build a partnership and take the game deep.
Live Score BAN 88/2 (16) CRR: 5.5
Bangladesh opt to bat
LIVE Asia Cup 2023 score: Bangladesh Need Partnership
Bangladesh's Shanto and Mehidy Hasan Miraz scored 9 runs. Shanto hit two fours with elegant drives, while Mehidy managed singles. Gulbadin Naib's following over saw Shanto's confident shots, although a loud appeal for a caught behind was denied.
Live Score BAN 80/2 (14) CRR: 5.71
Bangladesh opt to bat
LIVE Asia Cup 2023 score: Another one!
Towhis Hridoy follows Naim to the pavilion as he is caught by Ibrahim Zadran bowled by Gulbadin. Afghanistan gain some momentum with two quick wickets.
BAN: 69/2 (12.3 Overs)
LIVE BAN vs AFG Score: Gone!
Mohammad Naim 28 (32) out bowled by Mujeeb Ur Rahman. Good comeback from the Afghanistan bowler after an expensive start.
BAN: 60/1 (10 Overs)
LIVE BAN vs AFG: Bangladesh on top
The weather conditions are in favour of the batting team in Lahpore, we cane expect a good total on the board here from Bangladesh. Gulbadin Naib comes in the attack for Afghnistan now.
BAN: 50/0 (8 Overs)
LIVE AFG vs BAN: Afghanistan eye wicket
Afghanistan are searching for an early wicket with Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Farooqi. Both openers of Bangladesh look in fine touch at the moment.
BAN: 34/0 (5.2 Overs)
LIVE AFG vs BAN Asia Cup: Fine start
Fine start for Bangladesh as Fazalhaq Farooqi gives away some runs in the beginning of this contest.
BAN: 22/0 (2.1 Overs)
LIVE BAN vs AFG: Here we go
Mohammad Main and Mehidy Hasan Miraz open the batting for Bangladesh as Fazalhaq Farooqi attacks the stumps for Afghanistan.
BAN: 4/0 (0.2 Overs)
LIVE AFG vs BAN: Lineup of AFG
Afghanistan (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman.
LIVE AFG vs BAN Asia Cup 2023: Toss report
Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan has won the toss and elected to bowl first against Afghanistan.
LIVE BAN vs AFG Asia Cup: Toss
The toss is coming up shortly at 2:30 PM (IST) and the action will be at 3 pm today between Bangladesh and Afghanistan.
LIVE AFG vs BAN Asia Cup: Taskin Ahmed key
Bangladesh pacer Taskin Ahmed had a good outing against Sri Lanka but somehow it was not enough to get his team over the line, Can he change that fact today?
BAN vs AFG LIVE: Weather News From Lahore
Weather in Lahore is going to remain cricket friendly. With temperature of around 35 degree and the precipitation percentage of just 2. Expect a full 100-overs game on Sunday in Lahore.
LIVE BAN vs AFG Asia Cup: Rashid Key
Rashid Khan is a key player for Afghanistan who's bowling will have a big say in this contest whether they bowl first or later. Bangladesh batters will be well aware of his exceptional bowling skills.
BAN vs AFG LIVE: Check Afghanistan's Key Players
Afghanistan's players who are expected to play a big role in the game against Bangladesh. They are star spinner Rashid Khan, veterran all-rounder Mohammad Nabi and opening batter as well as wicketkeeper Rahmanullah Gurbaz.
BAN vs AFG LIVE: Check Bangladesh's Key Players
Skipper Shakib Al Hasan will be their biggest match-winner in the game vs Afghanistan. In absence of Litton and Tamim, keep an eye out on Shakib. Taskid Ahmed is the bowler in form and Bangladesh will pin hopes on him as well.
BAN vs AFG LIVE Score: What Is The Toss Time?
Gaddafi stadium in Lahore will host Bangladesh and Afghanistan in Match 4 of Asia Cup 2023 for which the toss will take place at 2.30 pm IST.
LIVE Bangladesh vs Afghanistan: Will It Rain Today In Lahore?
The good newsfor Bangladesh and Afghanistan fans is that Lahore is expected to see sunshine all through the day and even at night time, there is prediction of rain. We are going to see a full match today.
Asia Cup LIVE BAN vs AFG: Watch Out For Taskin Ahmed
Bangladesh's Taskin Ahmed will be one of their key players in the game against Afghanistan. He is good shape and has shone in 2023, picking 13 wickets in 8 matches so far.
AFG vs BAN LIVE Updates: When Does The Match Start?
The fourth match of Asia Cup 2023 will start at 3 pm IST. It is also a day-nighter to be played under the flood lights at Gaddafi stadium in Lahore. The toss will take place at 2.30 pm IST.
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan LIVE: Probable Playing 11s
Afghanistan Probable XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Gulbadin Naib/Karim Janat, Mohammad Saleem Safi
Bangladesh Probable XI: Mohammad Naim, Tanzid Hasan/Anamul Haque, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan LIVE: Check Both The Squads
Afghanistan Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Gulbadin Naib, Riaz Hassan, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil, Rashid Khan, Abdul Rahman, Najibullah Zadran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Karim Janat, Noor Ahmad, Suliman Safi
Bangladesh Squad: Mohammad Naim, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Afif Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Shamim Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Nasum Ahmed, Anamul Haque
AFG vs BAN Asia Cup LIVE: Shakib vs Hashmatullah
Hello and welcome to over coverage of fourth match of Asia Cup 2023 between Bangladesh and Afghanistan. Big game today for Tigers as they aim for their first win after losing to Sri Lanka in opener. Afghans will look to start their campaign with a victory. Keep watching this space for all latest updates from this match.