Highlights | BAN VS AFG, Asia Cup 2023 4th Cricket Score and Updates: Bangladesh Win By 89 Runs

Bangladesh secured a convincing victory, significantly enhancing their chances of advancing to the Super Fours. Despite a prior defeat to Sri Lanka, Bangladesh displayed remarkable form right from the outset. The opening partnership set a brisk pace, and centuries by Miraz and Shanto propelled them to a commanding total. Contributions from Shakib and Mushfiq were equally vital in this impressive batting performance.

In response, Afghanistan stumbled early with the loss of Gurbaz. Their top-order, particularly Ibrahim Zadran and Rahmat Shah, struggled to find momentum, although Ibrahim Zadran did play some entertaining shots, many coming after reaching his fifty. Shahidi managed to notch a fifty as well, but Afghanistan never posed a substantial threat throughout the match.

Rashid Khan added a few boundaries towards the end, but they proved to be mere consolation runs as Bangladesh secured an 89-run victory. This comprehensive win not only boosted their confidence but also improved their prospects of progressing in the Asia Cup competition.



Check Highlights from Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2023 match HERE.