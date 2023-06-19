Highlights | ENG VS AUS The Ashes 2023, 1st Test Day 5 Cricket Score and Updates: Australia Beat England By 2 Wickets
England Vs Australia 1st Test Day 5, The Ashes 2023 LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Australia beat England by 2 wickets to claim 1-0 lead in series.
In a stunning display of determination and skill, the Australian cricket team witnessed their ninth-wicket duo successfully complete the task at hand, igniting a euphoric frenzy among their fellow teammates. The sheer elation was palpable as Cummins, overwhelmed with joy, raised Lyon high in his arms, celebrating their remarkable feat.
These two individuals, who had previously excelled with the ball, now demonstrated their prowess with the bat, exemplifying the unwavering spirit of the Australian team. Let us not forget the valiant efforts of England, who poured their heart and soul into the game. With relentless aggression, they relentlessly attacked, persistently challenging Australia's fortitude. Yet, Australia stood resolute, steadfastly maintaining their distinctive style, unruffled by the assault.
The contest was enthralling from start to finish, with Day 5 serving as the pinnacle of excitement. England appeared to have the upper hand as they relentlessly chipped away, reducing the Australian lineup to eight wickets down. Unbelievably, these "number 11s," who were deemed mere placeholders in the previous innings, rose to the occasion. Boland, assuming the role of the nightwatchman, and Lyon, renowned for his elegant straight drives at No.10, showcased their mettle. Truly, this opening chapter of the Ashes has delivered an epic spectacle, etching itself into the annals of cricket history.
LIVE Ashes 2023 ENG vs AUS Day 5: Australia beat 'Baz Ball'
Australia, rise! Just like their previous feat of chasing over 250 runs in the fourth innings to secure a Test victory, it is Pat Cummins who seals the win with a decisive hit. The Australian dressing room bursts into celebration as this triumph stands as one of their finest in England. A remarkable unbeaten partnership of 55 runs for the eighth wicket carries them across the finish line. Although Ben Stokes' bowlers set the initial tone, they ultimately settle for second place. Some may question the declaration made, but without it, we may not have even witnessed a game due to the lost time from rain interruptions. Under Stokes' captaincy, England, for the first time in 14 Tests and 27 innings, fail to bowl out the opposing team, and Australia rightfully claims the credit. However, their recognition may be fleeting, as there is still a series to be won, with another Test scheduled at Lord's in just eight days' time.
LIVE Ashes 2023 ENG vs AUS Day 5: Australia Win By 2 Wickets
Cummins smacks it to the boundary! What a remarkable victory for Australia, erasing the haunting memories of 2005 at Edgbaston! The dressing room erupts in jubilation while the once-boisterous crowd falls into stunned silence. The visitors take a commanding 1-0 lead after an electrifying, edge-of-your-seat cricket match. Cummins expertly guides the short-of-length delivery outside off, deftly opening the face of his bat to steer it wide of third man. Despite a valiant dive by the fielder, the ball eludes his grasp and crosses the boundary.
Live Score ENG 393/8 d & 273 AUS 386 & 282/8 Australia won by 2 wkts
LIVE Ashes 2023 ENG vs AUS Day 5: Australia need 3 runs
Ollie Robinson bowls a maiden against Cummins and a two-run over from Stuart Broad. Australia crawling towards a historic win.
LIVE Score AUS 386 & 278/8 (92) CRR: 3.02
Day 5: 3rd Session - Australia need 3 runs
LIVE Ashes 2023 ENG vs AUS Day 5: Australia Cruising Towards Famous Win
Stunning boundary by Nathon Lyon to help Australia get one shot away from famous win. Australia need 5 runs.
LIVE Score AUS 386 & 276/8 (90) CRR: 3.07
Day 5: 3rd Session - Australia need 5 runs
LIVE Ashes 2023 ENG vs AUS Day 5: Ashes at its best!
Ollie Robinson continues to bowl short balls against Nathon Lyon but Australia still manage to score 2 runs from the over.
LIVE Score AUS 386 & 269/8 (89) CRR: 3.02
Day 5: 3rd Session - Australia need 12 runs
LIVE Ashes 2023 ENG vs AUS Day 5: Australia 3 Shots Away
Lyon takes a single run off Broad's delivery. Lyon then defends a good-length ball but misses. Cummins taps the ball for a single and later blocks a back-of-length delivery.
Live Score AUS 386 & 267/8 (88.1) CRR: 3.03
Day 5: 3rd Session - Australia need 14 runs
LIVE Ashes 2023 ENG vs AUS Day 5: Beautiful Test Match Going On
Lyon faces Broad but fails to score runs. Lyon defends some balls, gets beaten on the edge, and drives one for a four. The new ball is taken, and Australia is 27 runs away from their target with two wickets remaining. Cummins faces Robinson and manages to score runs, while Lyon gets hit on the helmet. Robinson continues bowling with the old ball.
Live Score AUS 386 & 258/8 (86) CRR: 3
Day 5: 3rd Session - Australia need 23 runs
LIVE Ashes 2023 ENG vs AUS Day 5: Australia going for win
In a tense test match, Cummins hits a four and takes two runs off Stuart Broad's bowling. Lyon hits a single and survives a close chance. Cummins hits a six and a couple of runs off Root's bowling. Drinks are taken with 15 overs remaining
Live Score AUS 386 & 251/8 (84) CRR: 2.99
Day 5: 3rd Session - Australia need 30 runs
LIVE Ashes 2023 ENG vs AUS Day 5: Thrilling game of Test cricket
Cummins faces deliveries from Stokes, defending comfortably and leaving the ones down the leg side. Stokes bowls a clever delivery that forces Cummins to duck. Lyon, on the other hand, manages to pull a short ball to long leg for a single. In the Tests, Joe Root has dismissed Alex Carey three times, with Carey averaging 12.66 runs in their encounters.
Live Score AUS 386 & 230/8 (82) CRR: 2.8
Day 5: 3rd Session - Australia need 51 runs
LIVE Ashes 2023 ENG vs AUS Day 5: Australia 8 Down
Carey falls victim to Root's catch and bowled. After dropping two difficult chances earlier, Root finally succeeds. He delivers a quicker ball, and Carey, attempting to attack, hits it straight back to Root, who takes a sharp catch with both hands in a reverse cup position.
Live Score AUS 386 & 227/8 (80.5) CRR: 2.81
Day 5: 3rd Session - Australia need 54 runs
LIVE Ashes 2023 ENG vs AUS Day 5: Australia Need 56 Runs
Pat Cummins faces deliveries from Ben Stokes without scoring. He defends and blocks, but no runs are scored. Joe Root also bowls to Cummins, who defends most deliveries but hits a four. Alex Carey scores a couple of runs. Rain is expected soon.
Live Score AUS 386 & 225/7 (78.3) CRR: 2.87
Day 5: 3rd Session - Australia need 56 runs
LIVE Ashes 2023 ENG vs AUS Day 5: England need 3 wickets
Root bowled to Cummins who blocked it. Then, Root bowled to Carey who hit a dropped catch. Carey survived a review for LBW. Stokes bowled to Cummins who left the ball. Root bowled to Carey who missed a reverse sweep. No runs were scored.
Live Score AUS 386 & 210/7 (75) CRR: 2.8
Day 5: 3rd Session - Australia need 71 runs
LIVE Ashes 2023 ENG vs AUS Day 5: Big Wicket, Khawaja Departs
Khawaja falls to Stokes, bowled! A magnificent performance worthy of recognition! Once more, it is Ben Stokes who delivers for England. He cleverly executed a leg cutter, subtly altering his grip and reducing the pace. The ball moved outside off, deceiving Khawaja who had been steadfastly defending for 196 deliveries. Khawaja's valiant effort comes to an end as Stokes claims his wicket, dismissing him for 65 runs off 197 balls, including seven boundaries.
Live Score AUS 386 & 209/7 (72) CRR: 2.9
Day 5: 3rd Session - Australia need 72 runs
LIVE Ashes 2023 ENG vs AUS Day 5: Ben Stokes Into The Attack
In the 70th over, Root bowled to Khawaja who defended the ball. Carey then hit a full toss for a single. Khawaja got a run off an inside edge and defended the following deliveries. The score after 70 overs was 206-6 with Carey on 8 and Khawaja on 64. Stokes came into the attack in the 69th over, and the score was 203-6. Carey and Khawaja scored one run each in the over.
Live Score AUS 386 & 209/6 (71.2) CRR: 2.93
Day 5: 3rd Session - Australia need 72 runs
LIVE Ashes 2023 ENG vs AUS Day 5: Australia Inching Towards Big Win
Moeen Ali bowled a tossed-up delivery that was driven hard but saved by Robinson, preventing a boundary. Carey then hit a half-tracker for a four. Root bowled accurately, and Khawaja defended well.
Live Score AUS 386 & 203/6 (68.1) CRR: 2.98
Day 5: 3rd Session - Australia need 78 runs
LIVE Ashes 2023 ENG vs AUS Day 5: AUS 6 Down
Green, facing Robinson, is bowled out! What a crucial moment in the Test match as Ollie Robinson releases a triumphant roar. The entire stadium erupts with excitement. It was a well-pitched length ball, angled towards the top of off stump. Green, caught in a moment of uncertainty, hesitates on his crease. Attempting to cut the ball, he realizes it's too near him and unintentionally chops it back onto the stumps.
Live Score AUS 386 & 192/6 (63.4) CRR: 3.02
Day 5: 3rd Session - Australia need 89 runs
LIVE Ashes 2023 ENG vs AUS Day 5: Advantage Australia
In the 60th over, Root bowled to Green and Khawaja. Green hit a single to long-off, while Khawaja defended the deliveries. Score: AUS 185-5, Green 23(57), Khawaja 57(162). Robinson bowled to Green and Khawaja, with no significant runs scored.
Live Score AUS 386 & 189/5 (61.1) CRR: 3.09
Day 5: 3rd Session - Australia need 92 runs
LIVE Ashes 2023 ENG vs AUS Day 5: Tea Break
It's time for the break after a gruelling session of cricket. Australia has been progressing slowly, but they have managed to bring the target below 100 with five wickets still in hand. The game is still wide open, and England will need something extraordinary with the ball, especially as it has aged to 59 overs. The pitch is not offering much movement, and both Khawaja and Green have looked comfortable at the crease. Australia's bowling discipline has been exceptional, making it difficult for them to score runs in the first hour. As expected, Broad was the one to make the first breakthrough of the day by dismissing the nightwatchman. Then, Moeen Ali showcased his brilliance with a magical moment to dismiss Head, despite his finger issue. Since then, Green has handled the pressure admirably.
Live Score AUS 386 & 183/5 (59) CRR: 3.1
Day 5: Tea Break - Australia need 98 runs
LIVE Ashes 2023 ENG vs AUS Day 5: Australia On Top
In the 56th over, Root bowled to Green and Khawaja. Green defended a floated ball, while Khawaja hit an overpitched delivery for a single. In the 55th over, Anderson bowled to Green and Khawaja. Green hit a four through mid-off, and Khawaja scored two singles. The score after 56 overs was AUS 180-5, with Green on 21 and Khawaja on 54.
Live Score AUS 386 & 182/5 (57.1) CRR: 3.18
Day 5: 2nd Session - Australia need 99 runs
LIVE Ashes 2023 ENG vs AUS Day 5: Green, Khawaja Steady Australia
Moeen Ali bowled to Khawaja and Green. Khawaja scored 1 run and defended other balls. Green scored 1 run and hit a drive. Anderson bowled to Green, who scored 1 run and defended the rest. The score is AUS 167-5 after 54 overs. Anderson's performance is questioned.
Live Score AUS 386 & 174/5 (55.3) CRR: 3.14
Day 5: 2nd Session - Australia need 107 runs
LIVE Ashes 2023 ENG vs AUS Day 5: Moeen Ali On Top
Moeen Ali bowls a series of deliveries to Cameron Green, who defends, plays a few shots, and scores 3 runs. James Anderson bowls to Green, who scores 6 runs with a couple of shots. Usman Khawaja faces Moeen Ali and hits a four through square leg.
LIVE Score AUS 386 & 161/5 (51.2) CRR: 3.14
Day 5: 2nd Session - Australia need 120 runs
LIVE Ashes 2023 ENG vs AUS Day 5: England search for quick wickets
Anderson bowls to Green and Khawaja. Green defends while Khawaja scores a run. The score is 149-5 after 47 overs, with Green at 4 and Khawaja at 41. Moeen Ali also bowls without conceding any runs.
LIVE Score AUS 386 & 150/5 (48) CRR: 3.12
Day 5: 2nd Session - Australia need 131 runs
LIVE Ashes 2023 ENG vs AUS Day 5: Australia 5 Down
Head, the dangerous batsman, has been dismissed by Moeen Ali, caught brilliantly by Root at slip! Moeen Ali, despite bowling with a sore index finger, delivers a crucial blow. The ball was floated up from around the wicket, drifting in and landing perfectly on a good length with some turn. Head couldn't resist nicking it to Root, who made no mistake with the catch.
LIVE Score AUS 386 & 143/5 (44.5) CRR: 3.19
Day 5: 2nd Session - Australia need 138 runs
LIVE Ashes 2023 ENG vs AUS Day 5: Drinks break
During the drinks break, it is noted that England has maintained a tight grip on the game, but the Australian team has shown patience and has only lost their nightwatchman in the first hour of play. There is anticipation that Travis Head will start playing aggressively, making the game more exciting.
LIVE Score AUS 386 & 132/4 (43.1) CRR: 3.06
Day 5: 2nd Session - Australia need 149 runs
LIVE Ashes 2023 ENG vs AUS Day 5: Head Struggles
Travis Head is yet to score a run as Stuart Broad delivers a short ball. Usman Khawaja manages to deflect a full delivery for a leg bye. Khawaja faces a series of deliveries from Broad and Ollie Robinson, while the score reaches 122-4 after 39 overs, with Khawaja on 38 not out.
LIVE Score AUS 386 & 124/4 (40.4) CRR: 3.05
Day 5: 2nd Session - Australia need 157 runs
LIVE Ashes 2023 ENG vs AUS Day 5: Boland Departs
Bairstow takes the catch as Boland falls victim to Broad's deceptive delivery. The full and wide ball entices Boland to drive, but it swings away, catches the edge, and Bairstow completes the dismissal. Despite the wicket, Boland has fulfilled his role. Boland is out caught by Bairstow off Broad, scoring 20 runs with 2 boundaries.
LIVE Score AUS 386 & 121/4 (38) CRR: 3.18
Day 5: 2nd Session - Australia need 160 runs
LIVE Ashes 2023 ENG vs AUS Day 5: Boland Can Bat
Anderson concedes a single to Boland with a cut shot, and there is a deflection for four leg byes. Root is seen drying the ball. Broad bowls tightly, with Boland looking comfortable and Khawaja avoiding a short ball.
LIVE Score AUS 386 & 121/3 (37) CRR: 3.27
Day 5: 2nd Session - Australia need 160 runs
LIVE Ashes 2023 ENG vs AUS Day 5: Anderson, Broad On Attack
Anderson bowls a maiden over to Khawaja with some movement but he leaves the balls alone. The crowd cheers for Anderson. Broad bowls a maiden over to Boland, who survives with solid blocks and good leaves.
LIVE Score AUS 386 & 114/3 (35.3) CRR: 3.21
Day 5: 2nd Session - Australia need 167 runs
LIVE Ashes 2023 ENG vs AUS Day 5: All Eyes On Usman Khawaja As Play Starts After Rain
In the upcoming 67 overs, the English bowlers are poised to unleash a relentless assault on the Australian batsmen. With favourable conditions on their side, England will employ every strategy in their arsenal to dismiss these remaining 7 wickets. However, it's worth noting that 67 overs is a substantial duration, allowing ample opportunity for the Aussies to accumulate 174 runs. Particularly noteworthy are Travis Head, Cam Green, and Alex Carey, who possess the ability to swiftly transition into a T20 mindset when needed. As the rain subsides, we can anticipate a thrilling finale to this contest.
LIVE Score AUS 386 & 113/3 (33.1) CRR: 3.41
Day 5: 2nd Session - Australia need 168 runs
LIVE Ashes 2023 ENG vs AUS Day 5: Match To Start At 6.45 PM
The commencement of play is scheduled for 2.15 pm local time! Barring any further disruptions, we anticipate having sufficient time for a conclusive outcome.
LIVE Ashes 2023 ENG vs AUS Day 5: All covers removed
With a resounding cheer from the crowd, the pitch cover has been taken off. The sight of blue skies overhead becomes visible as the umpires inspect the outfield.
LIVE Ashes 2023 ENG vs AUS Day 5: Inspection in 10 minutes
The pitch is the only area still covered, while the other covers have been removed. The brightness at Edgbaston has increased noticeably. Play shouldn't be delayed for too long. An inspection is scheduled in 10 minutes.
LIVE Ashes 2023 ENG vs AUS Day 5: All set!
There is a possibility of things becoming clearer within the next hour and a half, but no official updates have been received yet. Certain covers have been taken off, and the super soppers are working on the outfield. The pitch has been prepared to a certain extent.
LIVE Ashes 2023 ENG vs AUS Day 5: Play likely to start after Lunch
The crowd erupts in cheers as the covers are gradually lifted off the field. As it is currently lunchtime, the question arises: Will the game resume immediately after the break?
LIVE Ashes 2023 ENG vs AUS Day 5: Rain has stopped
Although the rain has ceased, a sense of gloom lingers in the air. The covers remain in place as diligent supersoppers diligently work to mop the outfield. Gradually, the stands begin to fill with eager spectators, brimming with anticipation.
LIVE Ashes 2023 ENG vs AUS Day 5: Good News
We've received updates that the rainfall has subsided and the groundsmen are currently busy with their tasks. However, it will still be some time before the game can commence. Please remember that the earliest possible start time is 1:10 PM local time, as the players will be taking an early Lunch break.
LIVE Ashes 2023 ENG vs AUS Day 5: Nasser Hussain On Stuart Broad's Retirement
"He is one who can say that he always gave it his absolute everything. Broad was on his knees with two balls to go in that spell, he had been sprinting back to the end of his mark to beat the clock and bowl one more over, and that for me is all you can ever ask of an England cricketer."
LIVE Ashes 2023 ENG vs AUS Day 5: Pietersen On Moeen Ali
"I don't think he is an option, just because of the last over he bowled to Marnus Labuschagne. When you see that image - and I was an off-spinner, albeit not a very good one! - it's not fun."
LIVE Ashes 2023 ENG vs AUS Day 5: Lunch Rescheduled
The lunch break has been rescheduled to 12:30 PM Local Time, implying that the earliest play can begin is at 1:10 PM Local Time. It is likely that during this time, the ground staff will be occupied with clearing the pitch once the clouds disperse. Therefore, it is certain that there will be no play for the next two hours. However, we can anticipate a more favorable forecast after that. Let's keep our fingers crossed and hope for the best.
LIVE Ashes 2023 ENG vs AUS Day 5: Rain Delays Start
There's some discouraging news. Presently, it is raining in Birmingham, making a prompt start nearly impractical. Fortunately, the rain is anticipated to cease by early afternoon, and from 1PM to 6PM Local Time, we can expect clearer skies. After that, the weather will turn gloomy once more. This timeframe provides a significant opportunity for either team to achieve a result, but it also creates an agonizing uncertainty that will keep us captivated by our televisions and weather apps.
LIVE Ashes 2023 ENG vs AUS Day 5: Khawaja key for Australia
Usman Khawaja is key for Australia on day 5 in their chase. Australia need 174 runs to win and England need 7 wickets to seal the first Test match of the series at home.
AUS: 107/3 (30 Overs)
England vs Australia, 1st Ashes Test Day 5: After rain, supersopper out at Edgbaston
The supersoppers are out at Edgbaston after morning rain in Birmingham on Tuesday ahead of the fifth and final day of 1st Ashes Test between England and Australia. Watch HERE...
Morning all _
It's been a rather bleak start to the day at Edgbaston __
Here's hoping for some play later on _#EnglandCricket | #Ashes pic.twitter.com/bC5yQ6dleK
— England Cricket (@englandcricket) June 20, 2023
ENG vs AUS, 1st Ashes Test Day 5: Rain to delay start on final day
Early morning rain at Birmingham on Tuesday is expected to delay the start of play on the final day of the 1st Ashes Test at Birmingham. It remains to be seen if we'll get to see any play in the first session.
Here's the current view at Edgbaston! ___
But there's good news in the forecast. _
LATEST: https://t.co/5JPWQ52Brl pic.twitter.com/CZJjc84YK5
— Fox Cricket (@FoxCricket) June 20, 2023
England vs Australia, 1st Ashes Test Day 5: Harry Brook defends Joe Root approach
England batter Harry Brook has defended the audacious batting of former England skipper Joe Root on Day 4 of the 1st Ashes Test. "It (The reaction to Root's first-ball reverse scoop) was more of an 'Oh my god!' (laughs). He has played that shot so many times, scored so many runs. It has been a strong shot of his in the past 12 months or whatever. So we back him and he hits it. It's almost like a non-risky shot now. It's the way the whole team is playing is having an influence on everybody. Smashing first ball of first day for four makes you remember how we are playing and the way that Stoksey and Baz wants us to play. Everybody is inspiring each other," Brook said in a video shared by England Cricket.
_ Playing in this team
_ An incredible last hour
_ Joe Root's approach this morning
__ The amazing support from our fans
Take it away, Harry Brook _ pic.twitter.com/10AcILHBHW
— England Cricket (@englandcricket) June 19, 2023
England vs Australia, 1st Ashes Test Day 5: Will rain wash out final day?
It is a rainy and gloomy on Tuesday in Birmingham ahead of the final day of the 1st Ashes Test between Australia and England in Birmingham. Will rain wash play on the final day with England needing 7 wickets and Australia requiring 174 runs to win.
It's gloomy and rainy in Birmingham as scheduled. The rain though could play as much a part in a potentially epic finish as any other factor on the field #Ashes pic.twitter.com/YSrVnNUYru
— Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) June 20, 2023
ENG vs AUS, 1st Ashes Test Day 5: Damien Fleming backs Australia to win
Former Aussie pacer Damien Fleming has backed Australia to win the 1st Ashes Test vs England at Edgbaston. "I am going Aussies. Usman (Khawaja) is going to get us home. I want (Scott) Boland to get to 30 or 25, that's like a hundred for a night-watchman. I want him to raise his bat," Fleming said.
ENG vs AUS, 1st Ashes Test Day 5: Nathan Lyon sympathises with Moeen Ali
England off-spinner Moeen Ali injured his finger on his return to Test cricket in the 1st Ashes Test against Australia at Edgbaston in Birmingham. "It’s massive to be honest with you, I am actually sitting here have a lot of sympathy for Moeen. Not coming off any red-ball cricket for two years and thrown into bowling a lot of overs. The best way I can probably sum it up, and it will probably sound weird, is a singer losing their vocals but expecting to go out and put a concert on," Nathan Lyon said at the end of Day 4.
England vs Australia, 1st Ashes Test Day 5: Stuart Broad will give it everything, says Nasser Hussain
Former England captain Nasser Hussain believes pacer Stuart Broad will give it everything to win the 1st Ashes Test against Australia at Edgbaston on the final day on Tuesday. "He is one who can say that he always gave it his absolute everything. Broad was on his knees with two balls to go in that spell, he had been sprinting back to the end of his mark to beat the clock and bowl one more over, and that for me is all you can ever ask of an England cricketer," Hussain wrote in his column for The Daily Mail.
ENG vs AUS, 1st Ashes Test Day 5: Marnus Labuschagne struggling away from home
Australian batter Marnus Labuschagne, who is No. 1 Test batter in ICC ranking, struggles continued away from home. Labuschagne is just averaging 37 as compared to over 70 at home after being dismissed for 13 in the second innings of the 1st Ashes Test in Edgbaston.
Marnus Labuschagne's home average in Tests is 70.50 and away average is 37.13. One century (in a losing cause) in 17 Tests outside of Australia compared to 9 in 22 Tests at home. #Ashes
— Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) June 19, 2023
England vs Australia, 1st Ashes Test Day 5: England crowd mocks Steve Smith
The Day 4 crowd at Edgbaston mocked former Australia captain Steve Smith during the 1st Ashes Test on Monday. "Steve we saw you cry on the telly," the crowd went savage on Smith via their singing.
The best sports crowds are English or Aussie pic.twitter.com/X6SLVJFzLY
— Nikhil Mehra (@TweetinderKaul) June 19, 2023
ENG vs AUS, 1st Ashes Test Day 5: Usman Khawaja set to bat on all 5 days
Australian opener Usman Khawaja is set to emulate England opener Rory Burns's effort in Ashes opener on 2019, by batting on all five days of Test match. Khawaja scored his first hundred in England in the first innings of the Test match and is batting on 34 in the second innings.
Series opener of last two Ashes series in England:
Birmingham, 2019
Left-handed opener Rory Burns bats on all 5 days of the Test.
Birmingham, 2023
Left-handed opener Usman Khawaja is set to bat on all 5 days of the Test.
— Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) June 19, 2023
England vs Australia, 1st Ashes Test Day 5: Stuart Broad strikes twice
England pacer Stuart Broad struck a double blow late on Monday evening, prizing out Marnus Labuschagne for 13 and Steve Smith for 6 to leave Australia struggling in their pursuit of 281 to win the first Test at Edgbaston. Can Australia complete the chase and go 1-0 up in series.
ENG vs AUS, 1st Ashes Test Day 5: Australia need 174 runs, England need 7 wickets
The first Ashes Test between Australia and England is on knife's edge with Pat Cummins-led Aussies needing another 174 runs to win and England need another 7 wickets on the final day with Usman Khawaja batting on 34 and nightwatchman Scott Boland on 13.