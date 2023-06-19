Highlights | ENG VS AUS The Ashes 2023, 1st Test Day 5 Cricket Score and Updates: Australia Beat England By 2 Wickets

In a stunning display of determination and skill, the Australian cricket team witnessed their ninth-wicket duo successfully complete the task at hand, igniting a euphoric frenzy among their fellow teammates. The sheer elation was palpable as Cummins, overwhelmed with joy, raised Lyon high in his arms, celebrating their remarkable feat.

These two individuals, who had previously excelled with the ball, now demonstrated their prowess with the bat, exemplifying the unwavering spirit of the Australian team. Let us not forget the valiant efforts of England, who poured their heart and soul into the game. With relentless aggression, they relentlessly attacked, persistently challenging Australia's fortitude. Yet, Australia stood resolute, steadfastly maintaining their distinctive style, unruffled by the assault.

The contest was enthralling from start to finish, with Day 5 serving as the pinnacle of excitement. England appeared to have the upper hand as they relentlessly chipped away, reducing the Australian lineup to eight wickets down. Unbelievably, these "number 11s," who were deemed mere placeholders in the previous innings, rose to the occasion. Boland, assuming the role of the nightwatchman, and Lyon, renowned for his elegant straight drives at No.10, showcased their mettle. Truly, this opening chapter of the Ashes has delivered an epic spectacle, etching itself into the annals of cricket history.