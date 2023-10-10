Highlights | IND vs AFG ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Cricket Score and Updates: India Beat Afghanistan By 8 Wickets

Cricket World Cup 2023, IND vs AFG: The Indian squad radiates sheer joy and camaraderie, with everyone sharing their congratulations. Virat Kohli doesn't disappoint his adoring home crowd, treating them to a splendid fifty. Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma threw a smashing party in the powerplay, securing the title of the fastest century by an Indian in World Cups. Afghanistan, choosing to bat on this batting paradise, were content, while Rohit was confident due to the dew factor. The trio of Bumrah, Hardik, and Shardul initiated brilliantly, putting the hosts on the right track. However, the Afghan team orchestrated a remarkable recovery, with captain Hashmatullah and Azmatullah forging a century partnership. The turning point came when Hardik bowled a mesmerizing slower ball to dismiss Azmatullah, disrupting their momentum. Following this, Afghanistan's engine sputtered, and they couldn't surge past 300, leaving India to sail to victory with ease. The leisurely contributions from Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer likely brought satisfaction to the team's management.

