Highlights | IND vs AFG ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Cricket Score and Updates: India Beat Afghanistan By 8 Wickets

IND vs AFG ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Cricket Score and Updates: India Beat Afghanistan By 8 Wickets
India vs Afghanistan (IND Vs AFG), ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Match LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: India Captain Rohit Sharma And Jasprit Bumrah Were The Heros Of The Match.
Cricket World Cup 2023, IND vs AFG: The Indian squad radiates sheer joy and camaraderie, with everyone sharing their congratulations. Virat Kohli doesn't disappoint his adoring home crowd, treating them to a splendid fifty. Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma threw a smashing party in the powerplay, securing the title of the fastest century by an Indian in World Cups. Afghanistan, choosing to bat on this batting paradise, were content, while Rohit was confident due to the dew factor. The trio of Bumrah, Hardik, and Shardul initiated brilliantly, putting the hosts on the right track. However, the Afghan team orchestrated a remarkable recovery, with captain Hashmatullah and Azmatullah forging a century partnership. The turning point came when Hardik bowled a mesmerizing slower ball to dismiss Azmatullah, disrupting their momentum. Following this, Afghanistan's engine sputtered, and they couldn't surge past 300, leaving India to sail to victory with ease. The leisurely contributions from Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer likely brought satisfaction to the team's management.
Check LIVE Score and Updates from India vs Afghanistan ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 9 Here.
India Favourites?
India has had a strong beginning in the tournament, and their upcoming clash with Pakistan, a highly anticipated encounter, is the talk of the town. While players aim to focus on the game, the excitement is building, given India's solid start. Afghanistan heads to Chennai for their match against New Zealand, where their spinners could shine. Before that, the spotlight shifts to the Australia vs. South Africa match tomorrow. Anticipation is high as cricket fans eagerly await the action on the pitch. Stay tuned, we'll be back with the latest updates. Good night!
Thumping Win For India
In a thrilling match, India's joy was evident as they celebrated their victory. Rohit Sharma's record-breaking performance, including the fastest century by an Indian in World Cups, stole the show. While Afghanistan initially opted to bat on a favourable pitch, India's bowlers, led by Bumrah and Hardik, made a strong comeback. The hosts comfortably secured a win, with Ishan and Shreyas gaining valuable playing time.
Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi
"We had in mind that India's batting line up is long, 300 was on our mind but unfortunately we lost too many wickets. The surface was good. We wanted to score more runs and put pressure on the opposition. Back-to-back wickets was the reason we didn't score more runs. After losing 3 wickets I was talking to Azmatullah - Don't worry about dots, we will convert later. Our aim was to build a partnership. We have seven more games, looking forward to those games. Hopefully we learn from our mistakes and we will work on it."
Rohit Sharma After Winning Player of the Match
"It was a good pitch to bat on, just backed myself to play my natural game. I knew once I got my eye in, the wicket was going to get easier for me. Something that I have been working on from a long time. It's a special feeling to get a World Cup hundred. Really happy with that. Don't want to think too much (scoring 7 hundreds in just three World Cups), I don't want to lose my focus. You need to make such things count. You gotta make it big. Some of it (the shots he plays) is premeditated. I let my instincts take over at times, sometimes it really works well. It's my job to make sure to get those starts especially in run chases. That's something I have done in the past and something I love doing. Sometimes it (attacking the bowlers) works, sometimes it doesn't. Just need to keep doing it and keep putting oppositions under pressure going forward."
India Win By 8 Wickets
Kohli steps down the ground and elegantly lofts the ball with an on-drive, sealing the victory for India with an 8-wicket win and a comfortable 15 overs to spare. India's World Cup campaign begins with two contrasting yet remarkable victories.
AFG 272/8 (50 )IND 273/2 (35) India won by 8 wkts
Shreyas Iyer Finds Form
Shreyas Iyer gets out while attempting a big shot but injures his hand in the process, and Fazalhaq Farooqi concedes 6 runs, with Kohli and Shreyas continuing to add to their partnership.
LIVE Score IND 261/2 (34) CRR: 7.68 REQ: 0.75
India need 12 runs
Huge Six vs Mujeeb
Mujeeb concedes 11 runs as Shreyas Iyer and Kohli continue to accumulate runs, with Shreyas launching a massive six, the longest of the tournament so far, showcasing his aggressive intent.
LIVE Score IND 255/2 (33) CRR: 7.73 REQ: 1.06
India need 18 runs
Fazalhaq Farooqi Back In The Attack
Fazalhaq Farooqi concedes 3 singles, with Shreyas Iyer and Kohli rotating the strike as they continue to build their partnership.
LIVE Score IND 244/2 (32) CRR: 7.62 REQ: 1.61
India need 29 runs
Mujeeb Bowls Tight Over
Mujeeb keeps Kohli and Shreyas Iyer in check, with Kohli finding the fielder after attempting to pierce the gap, while Shreyas and Kohli accumulate runs through singles.
LIVE Score IND 239/2 (31) CRR: 7.71 REQ: 1.79
India need 34 runs
No Luck For Rashid Khan
Rashid Khan concedes singles to both Kohli and Shreyas Iyer as they continue to rotate the strike, while a fan expresses their expectation of a closer contest, giving credit to Rohit Sharma's earlier performance.
LIVE Score IND 237/2 (30) CRR: 7.9 REQ: 1.8
India need 36 runs
Virat Near Fifty
Mujeeb concedes 5 wides but also takes a wicket, with the rest of the deliveries resulting in singles as Kohli and Shreyas Iyer accumulate runs steadily.
LIVE Score IND 232/2 (29) CRR: 8 REQ: 1.95
India need 41 runs
Rashid Khan Back Into The Attack
Rashid Khan concedes 9 runs as Kohli and Shreyas Iyer accumulate runs, with Virat showcasing excellent placement for a boundary.
LIVE Score IND 221/2 (28) CRR: 7.89 REQ: 2.36
India need 52 runs
Virat Kohli Hugs Naveen-ul-Haq
Just moments ago, Naveen and Virat were sharing friendly gestures, with Naveen taking the initiative to exchange greetings, first with a handclasp and then a pat on the back.
LIVE Score IND 212/2 (27) CRR: 7.85 REQ: 2.65
India need 61 runs
Rohit Sharma Departs
Rohit falls to Rashid Khan's googly as he attempts a slog-sweep, missing completely, but receives a round of applause as he departs after a brilliant innings of 131 from 84 balls, including 16 boundaries and 5 sixes.
LIVE Score IND 205/2 (25.4) CRR: 7.99 REQ: 2.79
India need 68 runs
Slow Strike Rate In Last Few Overs
Azmatullah concedes five runs, including a boundary to Kohli, as both batsmen continue to accumulate runs steadily, with Kohli looking to attack and Rohit playing cautiously.
LIVE Score IND 202/1 (25) CRR: 8.08 REQ: 2.84
India need 71 runs
Tight Over By Naveen
Naveen-ul-Haq concedes just three singles as Rohit and Kohli continue to rotate the strike and work the ball around, with Kohli and Rohit adding to their partnership.
LIVE Score IND 197/1 (24) CRR: 8.21 REQ: 2.92
India need 76 runs
Rohit Wants To Finish This Quick
Rohit Sharma showcases his batting prowess, hitting a six, followed by two boundaries off Rashid Khan, helping to create a record-breaking partnership with Kohli.
LIVE Score IND 194/1 (23) CRR: 8.43 REQ: 2.93
India need 79 runs
Naveen bowling superb balls
Naveen-ul-Haq delivers a slower ball, and despite a quality shot from Rohit Sharma, he concedes only one run and maintains a slip for Kohli, who defends well.
LIVE Score IND 178/1 (22) CRR: 8.09 REQ: 3.39
India need 95 runs
Rashid Vs Kohli
Rashid Khan concedes a wide and singles to both Rohit and Kohli, with Kohli impressively driving for a boundary, while the crowd chants in support of Kohli's performance.
LIVE Score IND 173/1 (21) CRR: 8.24 REQ: 3.45
India need 100 runs
Kohli vs Naveen
Rohit plays a classy shot for a boundary, while Kohli and Rohit take singles and defend, setting up the anticipated battle between Kohli and Naveen-ul-Haq.
LIVE Score IND 164/1 (20) CRR: 8.2 REQ: 3.63
India need 109 runs
Ishan Kishan Departs
Ishan Kishan, caught by Ibrahim Zadran, falls victim to Rashid Khan's deceptive delivery - a googly around the leg-stump - breaking the partnership, although Afghanistan might have acted too late; Kishan departs after a fine knock of 47 from 47 balls, including 5 boundaries and 2 sixes.
LIVE Score IND 158/1 (19) CRR: 8.32 REQ: 3.71
India need 115 runs
Rohit Hits Century
Rohit, scoring the fastest century by an Indian in World Cup history, delivered a remarkable performance, maintaining his momentum from the beginning and acknowledging the crowd's applause with a bat raise, marking his seventh World Cup century.
LIVE Score IND 154/0 (18) CRR: 8.56 REQ: 3.72
India need 119 runs
Rohit Taking His Time
Rashid Khan concedes only five singles as Rohit and Ishan Kishan deal with his deliveries, including a close caught-behind shout which isn't reviewed.
LIVE Score IND 140/0 (17) CRR: 8.24 REQ: 4.03
India need 133 runs
Ishan Kishan Takes Charge
Nabi concedes only five runs as Ishan Kishan manages to find the boundary with a well-timed pull shot, and the rest of the deliveries result in no runs as both batsmen defend or can't connect well with the ball.
LIVE Score IND 135/0 (16)
Rashid Khan Is Here!
Rashid Khan induces an edge from Rohit, but it doesn't carry to slip, and the batsmen manage to collect four runs, with Rohit moving into the 90s.
LIVE Score IND 130/0 (15) CRR: 8.67 REQ: 4.09
India need 143 runs
No Sign Of Rashid Khan
Rohit Sharma takes charge, scoring two boundaries - one by chipping the ball over the infield and the other with a leg-side flick, while Mujeeb concedes a single and four runs, with Rohit retaining strike.
LIVE Score IND 125/0 (14) CRR: 8.93 REQ: 4.11
India need 148 runs
Ishan Kishan Joins The Party
Ishan Kishan scores a boundary by pulling a short delivery, adds a six by slog sweeping a slower ball into the crowd, and also takes a single, while the other deliveries result in no runs.
LIVE Score IND 111/0 (13) CRR: 8.54 REQ: 4.38
India need 162 runs
Back-to-back Tight Overs
Mujeeb keeps the Indian batsmen in check, conceding only three singles, as Rohit and Ishan Kishan reach the 100-run mark for the team.
LIVE Score IND 100/0 (12) CRR: 8.33 REQ: 4.55
India need 173 runs
Tight Over
Nabi concedes just three singles as Ishan Kishan and Rohit rotate the strike and defend against his deliveries.
LIVE Score IND 96/0 (11) CRR: 8.73 REQ: 4.54
India need 177 runs
India Going For Big Win
Rohit Sharma sweeps for a boundary, takes a single with an aerial shot, and Ishan Kishan nudges for a single, while Mujeeb sends a delivery down the leg-side for a wide.
LIVE Score IND 94/0 (10) CRR: 9.4 REQ: 4.47
India need 179 runs
Rohit Is In Some Mood
Rohit Sharma smashes a boundary and a massive six off Azmatullah's bowling, while also dealing with a wide delivery and a couple of dot balls.
LIVE Score IND 87/0 (9) CRR: 9.67 REQ: 4.54
India need 186 runs
Fifty For Rohit Sharma
Rohit Sharma achieves the most sixes in international cricket with a boundary and a six, reaching a quick fifty, and facing three dot balls.
LIVE Score IND 75/0 (8) CRR: 9.38 REQ: 4.71
India need 198 runs
It's Rohit Sharma Show
Rohit Sharma showcases his batting prowess, hitting a four and a six, while Ishan Kishan contributes with a single, with the final delivery lofted for four runs by Rohit, taking India's total to 50 runs.
LIVE Score IND 64/0 (7) CRR: 9.14 REQ: 4.86
India need 209 runs
Ishan Kishan Finds Form
Ishan Kishan benefits from a loose ball on his pads, scoring four leg byes, and subsequently, Rohit Sharma guides one to third man for a single, while the remaining deliveries result in one run to third man, a boundary flicked wide of the short fine fielder, and two dot balls.
LIVE Score IND 47/0 (6) CRR: 7.83 REQ: 5.14
India need 226 runs
Rohit Sharma Dominate
Rohit Sharma ends the over with a boundary and a six, reaching 1,000 runs in World Cups in just 19 innings, while the rest of the over includes no runs.
LIVE Score IND 37/0 (5)
Rohit Dominate Bowler
Rohit Sharma scores a four by whipping a short ball through mid-wicket, while Ishan Kishan opens his World Cup account with a boundary through covers; the remaining deliveries result in one run to long-on and no runs.
LIVE Score IND 23/0 (4) CRR: 5.75 REQ: 5.43
India need 250 runs
Rohit Flicks For A Boundary
Rohit Sharma manages to score a boundary by clipping a short of a length delivery through square leg, but also has a brief conversation with the umpire due to some concerns, while the rest of the deliveries result in no runs.
LIVE Score IND 13/0 (3)
Mujeeb Into The Attack
Mujeeb bowled a variety of deliveries, including slower ones and quicker balls, with Rohit and Ishan Kishan managing to pick up a few singles and doubles, with a fielding slip in place.
LIVE Score IND 7/0 (2) CRR: 3.5 REQ: 5.54
India need 266 runs
Good Start By Fazalhaq Farooqi
Fazalhaq Farooqi bowled a tight first over in which Ishan Kishan and Rohit Sharma managed to score just a single, with some wide deliveries and good-length balls.
LIVE Score IND 2/0 (1) CRR: 2 REQ: 5.53
India need 271 runs
Records Are With Team India
In Delhi since 2013, teams that have batted first emerged victorious in five out of six ODIs. The sole exception was India's seven-wicket triumph over South Africa last year, during which the visiting team was dismissed for a mere 99 runs.
Poor Day On The Field For Siraj
0/76 represents the costliest spell for Siraj in One Day Internationals (ODIs) as well.
Afghanistan's Azmatullah Omarzai
"I am really happy having scored my first World Cup fifty. I'll try to carry this form into the next games. We lost early wickets, so we were trying to build a partnership. We were rotating the strike and tried to put the loose balls away. We tried to score around 300, but we lost wickets in the middle overs. We have good spinners in our team, so will try to defend this total."
India need 272 to win.
That's it. Afghanistan finish with 272 for 8 on the scoreboard. India fail to bowl them out. India shoul chase it down as this is a good track to bat on. Good knocks from Shahidi and Azmat. Rashid played a good hand too. Bumrah picked up four wickets.
AFG 272/8 (50)
One more over to go
Bumrah removes Rashid as Kuldeep takes a stunning running catch in the deep square on the off side. Naveen Ul Haq comes to the middle and the crowd is chanting Kohli Kohli. Bumrah finished with 4 for 30 from 10, his best figures in the World Cup.
AFG 264/8 (49)
Expensive Siraj
Siraj expensive again in the over. Smashes for a six and four respectively. 14 off the over, Rashid Khan was excellent with the hitting.
AFG 261/7 (48)
Two boundaries off Bumrah
Bumrah hit for two boundaries in the over. He still have one more over left. India short in over rate, wonder that will have a effect in the game.
AFG 247/7 (47)
All eyes on Rashid
Nabi has gone back. Bumrah has three wickets. One more over left in his bad. Rashid Khan is a big wicket now. Jadeja comes back on and almost gets the new man in Mujeeb Ur Rahman. Rohit with a slide to catch but does not reach in time.
AFG 238/7 (46)
WICKET!
Bumrah dismisses Najibullah. Slow ball, up in the air for a long time. Comes down at deep cover region to Kohli who travels some distance ahead to take the catch. Afghanistan lose their sixth wicket. Rashid Khan, right handed bat, comes to the crease. Nabi departs too as Bumrah dismisses him leg before wicket. Afghanistan suddenly losing the plot.
AFG 235/7 (45)
Jadeja back on
India bringing in spinners to finish some quick overs. They are already behind in the over-rate. Najibullah Zadran, left handed bat, comes to the crease. Afghanistan should bat well from hereon to ensure they finish with a good score.
AFG 228/5 (43.5)
Kuldeep continues
Big stumping chance missed by KL Rahul, gives Shahidi a second chance. But was it a stumping? Maybe not. Shahid reverse sweeps and missed the connection, he was lucky ball did not hit the stumps.
Next ball, Shahidi tries another reverse sweep and this time Kuldeep traps him in front.
AFG 225/5 (42.4)
Boundaries have dried up
India not giving boundaries now. Shahidi and Nabi fail to make the connections. Shahidi just then guides the ball to the fine leg boundary for four runs.
AFG 224/4 (42)
Shahidi a little injured
Kuldeep continues. Shahidi seems to be struggling with cramps. He swept Kuldeep and straightaway looked uncomfortable. Meanwhile Hardik also looked to be getting some help from the physio. Been a hard day in the field for the players.
AFG 214/4 (41)
Poor fielding from India
Shardul Thakur continues. Sloppy cricket from India. Afghanistan run one in overthrows thanks to no backing up for Rahul as he fails to collect a throw from Bumrah from the deep.
AFG 211/4 (40)
Kuldeep from the other end
Kuldeep Yadav is bowling from the other end. He has bowled superbly here, giving just 1 away. Top comeback from the leg-spinner.
AFG 204/4 (39)
Thakur returns
Shardul Thakur, right arm medium, returns to the attack. He kept it tight in this over. Nabi still to get into the groove. Number of dots have increased now since the departure of Azmat.
AFG 203/4 (38)
Afghan going well
Hardik Pandya continues and has bowled a decent over. Seven off it. Afghanistan cross 200 mark. India need wickets.
AFG 201/4 (37)
Kuldeep Yadav continues
Kuldeep continues. Mohammad Nabi, right arm bat, joins Shahidi in the middle. Shahidi contineus to do well at the other end with the bat.
AFG 194/4 (36)
WICKET!
Hardik Pandya breaks the crucial partnership as he dismisses Azmat for 62. He is pumped up after picking the wicket. India finally break the stand. The batter played the wrong line as Pandya bowled an off-cutter to hit the top of off stump. Bails down, batter walking back.
AFG 189/4 (35)
Kuldeep returns
Kuldeep returns to the attack and Azmat smashes him for a six straightaway. Kohli fielding at deep cover and the crowd cannot keep calm. Kohli too interacting and waving with them. This little phase in the game dominated by Afghans.
AFG 180/3 (34)
Hardik back on
Hardik Pandya, right arm medium, back into the attack. He tried to bounce out Shahidi, who hits one high up in the air, drops once to the fielder at deep square leg. Hardik is steaming in. Nice to see that. 100-run stand also comes up for the fourth wicket between these two. Shahidi also smashes fifty. They have put Afghanistan on top with these fifties.
AFG 173/3 (33)
Runs coming quick for Afghans
Siraj continues and continues to leak runs for India. Shahidi opens the face of the bat to guide it to the third man region for a boundary. Rohit had a wry smile on his face as he could not do anything about it. Siraj looks frustrated too.
FIFTY for Azmatullah Omarzai, came off 62 balls. His second of the ODI career and what a stage to bring it up.
AFG 161/3 (32)
Bumrah continues
Bumrah continues after the drinks break. Drinks break usually bring wickets as they break the momentum of the batters. But Shahidi and Azmat ensure their partnership goes on. Top slowers from Bumrah, off-cutters really to trick the batter in playing sooner than required. Four off the last ball.
AFG 153/3 (31)
Siraj returns
Mohammed Siraj, right arm fast, is also back on. He is welcomed with a boundary off the first ball. Siraj hit at wide of long on. Azmat with a terrific shot. Shahidi curs Siraj away for four as well. Siraj is losing the plot here. Pressure increases on India here. 10 off the over. Drinks break.
AFG 147/3 (30)
Bumrah continues
Bumrah bowls a toe-crushing yorker to Azmat but was going down leg side. Rohit does not take the review. Fuller length from Bumrah as he aims to build up speed and target the stumps. A tricky, slower ball to end the over.
AFG 137/3 (29)
Jadeja hit for runs
Azmat is opening up and smashes Jadeja for a big six straight down the ground. Rahul screams 'CATCH IT' but the only catch that can be taken is beyond the boundary ropes.
AFG 133/3 (28)
Bumrah replaces Kuldeep
Kuldeep given a break. Jasprit Bumrah back on as Rohit aims to break this partnership that has blossomed up. Short cover in place for a catching chance. He us mixing it up nicely with some short stuff and yorkers.
AFG 121/3 (27)
Jadeja bowls another quick over
Ravindra Jadeja is running through the overs here but it is also true that Afghans are finding it easier now to bat with the sun beating down on the surface.
AFG 118/3 (26)
100 up for Afghanistan
Azmat hits Kuldeep for a six straight down the ground. Pick up shot, brilliantly done by the right-hand batter. Afghanistan dressing room liked it a lot. He goes for another maximum, this time over deep extra cover. Hundred up for Afghanistan as well as fifty-run stand between Azmat and Shahidi.
AFG 114/3 (25)
Jadeja continues
Ravindra Jadeja continues and completes a better over. Good comeback after the last over which went for runs. Afghanistan however rotating the strike. India one over behind the bowling rate.
AFG 100/3 (24)
Kuldeep Yadav keeps it tight
Kuldeep Yadav continues. Huge appeal off the second ball but has been turned down. Shahidi survives. Kuldeep has been excellent with his control. India need to keep the pressure on.
AFG 94/3 (23)
Jadeja leaks runs
Jadeja continues from the other end. But a bad over after a very long time. Two boundaries in the over and a no ball plus a free hit. Seven off the over.
AFG 93/3 (22)
Kuldeep continues
Kuldeep Yadav has been excellen too. Jadeja and Kuldepe keep the batters on back foot. Good field placements. Tough to score runs at brisk rate.
AFG 92/3
Spin on for India
Ravindra Jadeja continues. One off the over. Azmatullah and Hashmatullah bowling in tandem and are facing a stern challenge.
AFG 86/3 (21)
Back To Back Tight Overs
Kuldeep Yadav bowls a mix of deliveries. Azmatullah defends a tossed-up ball, Shahidi gets a single to deep square leg, and then flicks one to mid-wicket. Azmatullah attempts a forceful cut but finds the sweeper cover fielder. A classic chinaman is punched back, and Shahidi drives for a single to long-on, changing the strike.
LIVE Score AFG 83/3 (19) CRR: 4.29
Afghanistan opt to bat
Jadeja Into The Attack
Jadeja's bowling is characterized by a lack of turn. Azmatullah punches a delivery to Jadeja's right, and Kohli offers on-field advice to position deep extra-cover. Shahidi singles to long-on with a flat delivery. Shahidi faces four dot balls, pushing to short third man, turning to backward square leg, and attempting a cut without contact. Jadeja begins with a dot, as Shahidi cuts to backward point.
LIVE Score AFG 79/3 (18) CRR: 4.39
Afghanistan opt to bat
Kuldeep Yadav Bowls A Tight Over To Start
Kuldeep Yadav bowls skillfully. Shahidi takes a single with a full delivery. Shahidi narrowly avoids danger with a cut, facing a googly. Shahidi dabs a skidding delivery to backward point. Azmatullah drives a full ball for a single. The over includes a well-tossed-up delivery back to the bowler.
LIVE Score AFG 78/3 (17.1) CRR: 4.54
Afghanistan opt to bat
India On Top
Thakur bowls a mix of deliveries: Azmatullah singles to cover. Azmatullah and Shahidi both get singles. Shahidi takes two runs through mid-wicket.
LIVE Score AFG 76/3 (16) CRR: 4.75
Afghanistan opt to bat
Tight Over By Hardik
Hardik Pandya delivers a mix of deliveries - a single to vacant mid-wicket, a two driven down the ground with a missed dive, followed by Shahidi defending a good length delivery and attempting a cut. Azmatullah drives for a single, then defends another fullish delivery on the stumps. Kohli enjoys the moment.
LIVE Score AFG 70/3 (15) CRR: 4.67
Afghanistan opt to bat
Thakur Or Shami?
Many cricket experts belive that Shami should play ahead of Thakur but you must not forget that Shardul has taken 2nd most wickets in ODIs for Team India since 2019 World Cup.
LIVE Score AFG 66/3 (14) CRR: 4.71
Afghanistan opt to bat
Shardul Thakur Strikes
Thakur dismisses Rahmat with a plumb lbw. Rahmat's review is a waste as the ball nips back, hitting the pads and crashes into the stumps. Thakur's first wicket, Rahmat gone for 16 (22 balls, 3 fours).
LIVE Score AFG 63/3 (13.1) CRR: 4.78
Afghanistan opt to bat
Drinks Break
Drinks break on the field as both openers are out. Afghanistan's strong batting lineup could push them toward 250, but can India's bowlers stop them? We'll know in a couple of hours.
LIVE Score AFG 63/2 (13) CRR: 4.85
Afghanistan opt to bat
Hardik Strikes
Hardik Pandya delivers a quick, short ball to Gurbaz, who attempts a pull but ends up with a top-edge. Thakur takes a brilliant catch near the deep backward square leg boundary on the second attempt. Gurbaz departs for 21 (28), and both Afghan openers have failed to convert their starts.
LIVE Score AFG 63/2 (12.4) CRR: 4.97
Afghanistan opt to bat
Thakur needs to be consistent
Thakur continues. He starts off with three back to back dots. But a short ball follows and Rahmat pulls it away for a boundary to mid-wicket region. Thakur, as usual, not maintaining the pressure with consecutive dots. He bowls one no ball for height, a free hit gifted to the team but Thakur bowls another wide. Follows it up with a yorker for a single. 7 off the over.
AFG 58/1 (12)
Hardik continues
Hardik continues to bowl from the other end. Gurbaz is looking to break free. Hardik keeps him quiet in this over, at least. Afghanistan also touch the fifty mark in the 11th over of the innings. Rahmat hit one in the air to mid on but it came on bounce to Bumrah. That was a fault shot but no damage done to Afghanistan.
AFG 51/1 (11)
Shardul Thakur replaces Siraj
Second bowling change from India as Shardul Thakur replaces Mohammed Siraj from the other end. Dot ball to start with. Thakur follows it up with a short ball as he saw Gurbaz stepping down. A dot again. Gurbaz gets another short ball but this time he waits on the back foot and slams it over deep mid wicket boundary for a maximum. What a shot this is.
AFG 48/1 (10)
Hardik replaces Bumrah
End of Bumrah's first spell as Hardik Pandya, right arm medium, comes into the attack. The birthday boy will be looking for wickets today. Gurbaz cuts him away for four on the shorter boundary side. No scope of mistakes for bowlers on this ground.
AFG 42/1 (9)
Rahmat Shah comes in
Siraj continues. He gives one short ball to Gurbaz who pulls but only for one. Rahmat Shah, right handed bat, comes to the crease. Terrific short ball bowling from Siraj, hits Rahmat on the grill of the helmet. Siraj checks on him, but he will have to be checked by the physio as well as is the routine. A fuller ball and Siraj has been driven for four by Rahmat on the last ball.
AFG 37/1 (8)
Ibrahim Zadran departs
Outside edge flies over slips for a boundary at third man off Bumrah. Bumrah brings on in to Zadran from outside the off stump. He has been fast and on point.
WICKET. Bumrah strikes on the fourth ball. This time the outside edge carries to Rahul behind and he does a good job holding on to the catch. First wicket falls for Afghanistan. Zadran it is.
AFG 32/1 (6.4)
Siraj continues
Siraj is looking to get back to the right line and length. He has been a touch expensive in this spell so far. Brilliant shot from Gurbaz though the covers for four. Perfect timing and placement from the opening batter. The ball is coming on the bat very nicely.
AFG 28/0 (6)
Bumrah has been excellent
Bumrah continues from the other end and is playing with the mind of the batter. He is keeping it tight and missing the outside edges every now and then. Gurbaz and Zadran dealing in singles against Bumrah.
AFG 19/0 (5)
India lose a review
Siraj goes full and has been punished for bowling right under the bat. Two boundaries in the over. India also lose a review as the ball was missing the wickets on double check by the third umpire. This is now an excellent start for Afghanistan. The openers are stealing singles easily.
AFG 18/0 (4)
Bumrah continues
Bumrah completes another good over. He is bowling as per the plan and is on money on almost every ball. Good commitment by Pandya in the mid off region. Zadran and Gurbaz with a good start. Three of the over.
AFG 9/0 (3)
Siraj with the second over
Mohammed Siraj bowls from the other end. The first ball shapes away from Ibrahim. Siraj is keeping it tight. The seam is landing perfectly. Looking to take it away from the batter. Ibrahim collects a boundary with a mere push. Hardik failed to stop the ball despite a good chase. Five of the over.
AFG 6/0 (2)
Bumrah with the first over
Jasprit Bumrah bowls the first over of the day and the first ball lands right on the money. Gurbaz, who plays for KKR in IPL, plays him cautiously. The first run comes via an extra - WIDE. Just one off the over. Good start for India.
AFG 1/0 (1)
Match begins
We are done with the national anthems and now the time for the World Cup action at Kotla. Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran open innings for Afghanistan. Jasprit Bumrah to open bowling.
National Anthems time
India and Afghanistan players walk out to the field for the national anthems. We are mot very far from ball number 1 of the match. Stay tuned for over-by-over updates and live score.
Playing 11s
Afghanistan (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi
India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj
Toss Update
Afghanistan win the toss and opt to bat first in Delhi. India will be bowling first again.
Teams have arrived at Kotla
Both the teams are at Kotla ground and have started the warm-up session. The toss is not far away. Watch this space for all latest updates, scores and developments from the India Vs Afghanistan match here.
Toss Time?
The toss for the India vs Afghanistan match will be taking place At 1.30 PM IST. Rohit Sharma and Hashmatullah Shahidi will be out for the flip of the coin. The match will start at 2 pm IST.