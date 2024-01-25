Highlights | IND VS ENG Day 2, 1st Test Cricket Score and Updates: India Dominate Day 2 With 175 Runs Lead

In a remarkable batting display, India seized control on day two of the test against England. Eight of their nine batters notched starts, with three reaching the 80s and forming five substantial partnerships. While England deployed three spinners, it was former skipper Joe Root who shone brightest, claiming crucial wickets and applying pressure. Despite Indian batsmen falling to aggressive shots, the team sits in a commanding position. The southpaws from Gujarat are particularly impressive as India's lead approaches 200. The question now lingers: Have India already batted England out of the contest, and how will England's Bazball fare in the second innings? The remainder of the match promises to be an exciting battle for supremacy.

