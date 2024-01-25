Highlights | IND VS ENG Day 2, 1st Test Cricket Score and Updates: India Dominate Day 2 With 175 Runs Lead
India Vs England Day 2, 1st Test Highlights: Cricket Scorecard and Updates: India dominates day two against England with stellar batting, Joe Root's spin shines; questions arise if England has been batted out already.
Trending Photos
In a remarkable batting display, India seized control on day two of the test against England. Eight of their nine batters notched starts, with three reaching the 80s and forming five substantial partnerships. While England deployed three spinners, it was former skipper Joe Root who shone brightest, claiming crucial wickets and applying pressure. Despite Indian batsmen falling to aggressive shots, the team sits in a commanding position. The southpaws from Gujarat are particularly impressive as India's lead approaches 200. The question now lingers: Have India already batted England out of the contest, and how will England's Bazball fare in the second innings? The remainder of the match promises to be an exciting battle for supremacy.
Follow Highlights Of India vs England 1st Test Day 2 from Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad 1st Test Day 2
LIVE IND Vs ENG 1st Test: KL Rahul On Missing Century
"The 100 in SA has given me some confidence, also having played 6-7 months of cricket since my injury. The aim was to stay positive when I went out to bat. Very different to that of South Africa (on the pitch) - a bit of turn, it became slower and slower as the ball went old. Was a challenge, I had to wait for my opportunity to play shots. Enjoying batting in the middle-order. I did enjoy batting in the top-order for a long time, but here you get some time to put your feet up, watch as to how the ball is doing, what the bowlers are doing and it gives time to plan your innings. It's only the second day, we just wanted to bat the full day and get as many runs as possible (on the team plan). The chat was to bat as long as possible and everyone to bat and score as many runs as we could."
LIVE IND Vs ENG 1st Test: India Dominate Day 2
India dominates day two against England with strong batting, led by three in their 80s, while Root's spin impresses; questions arise if England is already out of the contest.
Live Score IND 421/7 (110) CRR: 3.83
Day 2: Stumps - India lead by 175 runs
LIVE IND Vs ENG 1st Test: Stumps
Axar Patel slogsweeps a delivery from Tom Hartley over midwicket, fetching a one-bounce four, concluding the day with a sequence of 4, 6, 4.
Live Score IND 421/7 (110) CRR: 3.83
Day 2: Stumps - India lead by 175 runs
LIVE IND Vs ENG 1st Test: 400 Up For India
Facing Rehan Ahmed, Jadeja blocks a googly that keeps low, defends a full delivery with a big stride forward, deals with extra bounce from a leggie, then scores a boundary with a wristy whip into the gap on a low full toss, bringing up India's 400.
Live Score IND 403/7 (107) CRR: 3.77
Day 2: 3rd Session - India lead by 157 runs
LIVE IND Vs ENG 1st Test: Jack Leach Back In The Attack
Jadeja faces Jack Leach, walking across to block a delivery, staying back to defend, and jabbing one off the back foot, while Axar flicks a leg-sided short delivery for a single, with England having slip, backward short leg, and short midwicket fielders in place.
Live Score IND 392/7 (104) CRR: 3.77
Day 2: 3rd Session - India lead by 146 runs
LIVE IND Vs ENG 1st Test: India On Top
Axar shoulders arms to a wider delivery from Root, defends off the inner half of the bat, jams a yorker into the pitch, while Jadeja works a shorter delivery through midwicket and defends a tossed-up ball, as England employs two catching cover fielders.
Live Score IND 390/7 (102) CRR: 3.82
Day 2: 3rd Session - India lead by 144 runs
LIVE IND Vs ENG 1st Test: Mark Wood Bowling Fast
Axar pushes a full delivery to short midwicket, survives a yorker that he digs out, and Jadeja steers a back-of-a-length ball for a single, then attempts a clip that falls short of midwicket, concluding with a jammed block to a very full delivery from Mark Wood.
Live Score IND 378/7 (97) CRR: 3.9
Day 2: 3rd Session - India lead by 132 runs
LIVE IND Vs ENG 1st Test: England Searching For Wickets
Jadeja takes a single off a full delivery from Mark Wood to deep square leg, while facing subsequent deliveries, he defends and tucks a length ball to midwicket, showcasing a mix of shot selection, as Wood then concedes a run to Axar with a guided shot to third man.
Live Score IND 378/7 (97) CRR: 3.9
Day 2: 3rd Session - India lead by 132 runs
LIVE IND Vs ENG 1st Test: Drinks Break
India has lost two additional wickets, yet they've managed to extend their lead to 121. The pitch has decelerated, posing challenges in scoring runs.
Live Score IND 367/7 (94) CRR: 3.9
Day 2: 3rd Session - India lead by 121 runs
LIVE IND Vs ENG 1st Test: Jadeja Plays Maiden Over
Jadeja faces a series of deliveries from Jack Leach, blocking and pushing them to the off and on-side, as Leach varies his pace and lengths without conceding any runs.
Live Score IND 362/7 (92) CRR: 3.93
Day 2: 3rd Session - India lead by 116 runs
LIVE IND Vs ENG 1st Test: R Ashwin Gets Run Out
Ashwin is run-out in a mix-up with Jadeja as they find themselves at the same end, with Ashwin being dismissed after a throw to the keeper by the fielder, resulting in the hosts losing their 7th wicket.
Live Score IND 358/7 (90.3) CRR: 3.96
Day 2: 3rd Session - India lead by 112 runs
LIVE IND Vs ENG 1st Test: India 6 Down
Srikar Bharat is given out LBW, but upon review, the decision stands as the ball is shown to be hitting the off-stump, with Root getting the breakthrough with the second new ball, dismissing Bharat for 41.
Live Score IND 356/6 (88.2) CRR: 4.03
Day 2: 3rd Session - India lead by 110 runs
LIVE IND Vs ENG 1st Test: No Mark Wood With New Ball
Despite taking the second new ball, England persists with Root bowling, maintaining a slip and a short mid-off; notably, Mark Wood is not introduced even with the new ball in play.
Live Score IND 346/5 (86) CRR: 4.02
Day 2: 3rd Session - India lead by 100 runs
LIVE IND Vs ENG 1st Test: New Ball Avilable
Srikar Bharat drives straight to cover off a tossed-up delivery from Rehan Ahmed, while Jadeja takes singles with a drive into the off-side and a work to mid-wicket, and defends another spinning delivery.
Live Score IND 339/5 (84) CRR: 4.04
Day 2: 3rd Session - India lead by 93 runs
LIVE IND Vs ENG 1st Test: KS Bharat Hits Boundary
Srikar Bharat faces Rehan Ahmed, managing a mix of shots including a well-timed pull for four, a delicate edge past slip for two, and a driven attempt that finds backward point, as Rehan struggles to control the run flow.
Live Score IND 333/5 (82) CRR: 4.06
Day 2: 3rd Session - India lead by 87 runs
LIVE IND Vs ENG 1st Test: Jadeja Near Fifty
Jadeja leaves a flighted delivery, Bharat takes a single with a drive to mid-off, clubs a long hop for a boundary, survives an LBW appeal, and plays a beautifully timed drive for two off Root's deliveries.
Live Score IND 321/5 (79) CRR: 4.06
Day 2: 3rd Session - India lead by 75 runs
LIVE IND Vs ENG 1st Test: Root Starts The Last Session
Srikar Bharat defends against Root, smothering the turn, and Jadeja takes a single with a backfoot shot, while a shout for LBW against Bharat is denied by the umpire, and a similar appeal against Jadeja is rejected as well.
Live Score IND 310/5 (77) CRR: 4.03
Day 2: 3rd Session - India lead by 64 runs
LIVE IND Vs ENG 1st Test: Second Session Goes To India
In the afternoon session, spanning 26 overs, India scored 87 runs and lost 2 wickets. After England's initial success, India counterattacked, led by Rahul and Jadeja, establishing a 65-run partnership. KL Rahul fell to an aggressive stroke, but Jadeja and Bharat played conservatively, ensuring no more setbacks. India now leads by 63 runs with 5 wickets in hand, aiming for a substantial advantage.
Live Score IND 309/5 (76) CRR: 4.07
Day 2: Tea Break - India lead by 63 runs
LIVE IND Vs ENG 1st Test: Tea Break
Srikar Bharat defends a series of deliveries from Rehan Ahmed, facing spin and bounce, while Jadeja concludes the session with a boundary, pulling a short delivery to backward square leg with good placement.
Live Score IND 309/5 (76) CRR: 4.07
Day 2: Tea Break - India lead by 63 runs
LIVE IND Vs ENG 1st Test: Maiden Over By Rehan Ahmed
Jadeja faces a maiden over from Rehan Ahmed, with an unsuccessful LBW appeal as he defends a leggie moving forward, while also pulling and nudging subsequent deliveries to short fine leg and short leg.
Live Score IND 304/5 (74) CRR: 4.11
Day 2: 2nd Session - India lead by 58 runs
LIVE IND Vs ENG 1st Test: KS Bharat vs Mark Wood
Srikar Bharat faces a mix of deliveries from Mark Wood, letting a short ball go and flicking an inswinging full delivery for singles, while Jadeja takes a run off a full delivery outside off, pushed to the right of mid-off.
Live Score IND 303/5 (72.1) CRR: 4.2
Day 2: 2nd Session - India lead by 57 runs
LIVE IND Vs ENG 1st Test: England Keeping It Tight
Jadeja faces a series of deliveries from Jack Leach, blocking and stonewalling off the front foot, with Bharat eventually taking a single off the last ball, pushing it to the right of midwicket.
Live Score IND 298/5 (70) CRR: 4.26
Day 2: 2nd Session - India lead by 52 runs
LIVE IND Vs ENG 1st Test: Mark Wood Back In The Attack
Srikar Bharat takes a quick single off Mark Wood's pitched-up delivery, with Jadeja facing subsequent deliveries, including a leg-bye appeal and a couple of pushes to mid-off and midwicket.
Live Score IND 294/5 (68) CRR: 4.32
Day 2: 2nd Session - India lead by 48 runs
LIVE IND Vs ENG 1st Test: KL Rahul Falls Short Of Century
Rahul departs for 86, attempting to pull a long-hop from Tom Hartley but fails to generate enough power, resulting in a catch by Rehan Ahmed at deep midwicket.
Live Score IND 288/5 (64.5) CRR: 4.44
Day 2: 2nd Session - India lead by 42 runs
LIVE IND Vs ENG 1st Test: Rahul Near Century
Rahul faces a maiden over from Jack Leach, dealing with variations in length and spin, including a full delivery that he drives but is stopped by a diving Leach at mid-on.
Live Score IND 281/4 (64) CRR: 4.39
Day 2: 2nd Session - India lead by 35 runs
LIVE IND Vs ENG 1st Test: Fifty Partnership
Jadeja showcases an excellent drive through mid-off for a boundary, contributing to a 50-run partnership, as Rehan Ahmed delivers a mix of full-tosses, defended balls, and an unsuccessful LBW appeal, while Rahul adds a single with a well-placed shot past point.
Live Score IND 276/4 (62) CRR: 4.45
Day 2: 2nd Session - India lead by 30 runs
LIVE IND Vs ENG 1st Test: Jadeja Survives
Jadeja takes a single between mid-wicket and long-on, survives an LBW review, and responds with a massive six over mid-wicket against Jack Leach, while Rahul adds a single with a leg-side work.
Live Score IND 269/4 (60) CRR: 4.48
Day 2: 2nd Session - India lead by 23 runs
LIVE IND Vs ENG 1st Test: Jadeja Survives
Jadeja takes a single between mid-wicket and long-on, survives an LBW review, and responds with a massive six over mid-wicket against Jack Leach, while Rahul adds a single with a leg-side work.
Live Score IND 269/4 (60) CRR: 4.48
Day 2: 2nd Session - India lead by 23 runs
LIVE IND Vs ENG 1st Test: India Take Lead
Rahul defends a tossed-up delivery before capitalizing on a half-tracker, smashing a six over the bowler's head, and then defends again, showcasing a mix of defensive and aggressive play against Rehan Ahmed.
Live Score IND 254/4 (58) CRR: 4.38
Day 2: 2nd Session - India lead by 8 runs
LIVE IND Vs ENG 1st Test: Root Vs Rahul
Root generates sharp turn but with a short length, allowing Jadeja to defend and Rahul to take singles off tossed-up deliveries, with an unsuccessful LBW appeal against Rahul, as England employs two slips for Jadeja.
Live Score IND 238/4 (56) CRR: 4.25
Day 2: 2nd Session - India trail by 8 runs
LIVE IND Vs ENG 1st Test: All Eyes On Jadeja
Rahul and Jadeja face deliveries from Jack Leach, with Rahul playing defensively to a tossed-up ball and later driving for a single, while Jadeja defends with a lunge and experiences a close call with a ball turning past his inside edge.
Live Score IND 224/4 (54.1) CRR: 4.14
Day 2: 2nd Session - India trail by 22 runs
LIVE IND Vs ENG 1st Test: Shreyas Iyer Departs
Shreyas Iyer departs for 35, attempting an unnecessary slog to deep mid-wicket off a wrong one from Rehan Ahmed, caught by Tom Hartley, as England gains an early advantage in the session.
Live Score IND 223/4 (52.3) CRR: 4.25
Day 2: 2nd Session - India trail by 23 runs
LIVE IND Vs ENG 1st Test: Maiden Over To Start With
Rehan Ahmed to Rahul, there were variations in the length and spin, with Rahul playing defensively and making no runs.
Live Score IND 222/3 (51) CRR: 4.35
Day 2: 2nd Session - India trail by 24 runs
LIVE India vs England 1st Test: Lunch On Day 2
Rahul continues to bat well. He and Iyer take India to 222 for 3. Two wickets fell in the session in form of Jaiswal and Gill. The session is shared between India and England. India lost wickets but managed to come back strongly with Iyer and Rahul stand.
ENG 246
IND 222/3 (50)
Day 2: Lunch Break - India trail by 24 runs
IND vs ENG LIVE Updates: KL Rahul Slams Fifty
KL Rahul slams fifty in his 50th Test match. Beautiful batting so far from Rahul. He has got a fifty at the position where Kohli bats. Good to see Rahul stepping up in big game.
ENG 246
IND 212/3 (48.2)
Day 2: 1st Session - India trail by 34 runs
LIVE 1st Test IND vs ENG: Rahul stuck on 47
Hatley continues. Bowls 5 dots before Iyer collects single off the last ball. Rahul stuck on 47. India slowly moving to a dominant position.
ENG 246
IND 203/3 (46)
Day 2: 1st Session - India trail by 43 runs
LIVE India vs England 1st Test: India on top, 200 up
Rehan Ahmed continues. He is targettig the stumps and not allowing the right-handed batters to open the arms. Rahul collects one by tap to the off side. India on top of the game here. 200 up for India
ENG 246
IND 202/3 (45)
Day 2: 1st Session - India trail by 44 runs
LIVE Score IND vs ENG: Deficit under 50
KL Rahul moves towards fifty. India have brough the deficit under 50. Three singles in the over bowled by Hartley as India on top here.
ENG 246
IND 198/3 (44)
Day 2: 1st Session - India trail by 48 runs
LIVE Score India vs England 1st Test: Rehan Ahmed into the attack
Rehan Ahmed, the leg-spinner, is into the attack and he starts off with a jaffa. Beat the bat. Second ball edged but did not carry to the slip. Lucky there Iyer. Iyer is facing issues playing Rehan. Short ball and Iyer smashes it for four. All good work ruined by one bad ball.
ENG 246
IND 195/3 (43)
Day 2: 1st Session - India trail by 51 runs
LIVE India vs England 1st Test: Rahul nearing fifty
Wood continues. Two singles off the first two balls. Then three dots. Rahul is six away from what will be a fitting fifty.
ENG 246
IND 191/3 (42)
Day 2: 1st Session - India trail by 55 runs
IND vs ENG 1st Test LIVE: Wood continues
Hartley continues. Two dots. Iyer on strike and he gets served with a short ball. He goes on back foot and slams it for six over deep mid-wicket.
ENG 246
IND 189/3 (41)
Day 2: 1st Session - India trail by 57 runs
IND vs ENG 1st Test LIVE: Wood continues
Wood looks to bounce out Rahul but he pulls it down to deep backward square leg for a single. There are two fielders placed square on the leg side for catching as Wood bowls to Iyer. Rahul has entered 40s and is couple of shots away from 50.
IND 181/3 (40) CRR: 4.53
IND vs ENG 1st Test LIVE: Iyer looks to attack
Quick run between the wickets and Iyer is home in time. The crowd was worried for a moment. Hartley continues, Iyer dances down the track and hits him for 2 to cow corner region.
ENG 246
IND 179/3 (39)
Day 2: 1st Session - India trail by 67 runs
IND vs ENG LIVE: Wood targets Iyer
Mark Wood vs Shreyas Iyer is an exciting battle. Wood takes it away from Iyer, beating the outside edge as well. Short ball, Iyer lets it go. Another one and Iyer pulls but does not connect and the ball travels to backward square leg fielder for 1.
IND 175/3 (38) CRR: 4.61
Day 2: 1st Session - India trail by 71 runs
IND vs ENG Day 2 LIVE: Iyer comes in
Hartley continues. Shreyas Iyer comes to bat and straightaway Ben Stokes brings in Mark Wood to bounce the new batter out. It will be interesting to see how Iyer goes against the fast bowler. Drinks break taken. England have done well in the first hour of the play.
ENG 246
IND 173/3 (37) CRR: 4.68
Day 2: 1st Session - India trail by 73 runs
IND vs ENG Day 2 LIVE: Gill falls
Good over from Hartlet. Three dots to start with. One off the fourth ball and then Shubman Gill loses focus and holds out on mid-wicket. He danced down to hit it over mid-wicket but is gone. England have their third wicket.
ENG 246
IND 159/3 (34.5) CRR: 4.56
Day 2: 1st Session - India trail by 87 runs
IND vs ENG Day 2 LIVE: Leach into the attack
Leach has replaced Root into the attack. Has been hit for four runs in the first over. The form of the main spinners is a concern for the England team. Root has been the best bowler so far. Rahul has looked in great touch so far.
ENG 246
IND 157/2 (33) CRR: 4.76
IND vs ENG LIVE: India looking good now
KL Rahul and Shubman Gill are beginning to look good. They look in control of the innings. Shubman may not be scoring fluently but h is rock solid.
ENG 246
IND 149/2 (31)
Day 2: 1st Session - India trail by 97 runs
LIVE Score IND vs ENG Day 2: Rahul, Gill on the charge
Shubman Gill and KL Rahul have decided that they are not going to give respect to the part-timers like Root and are going after the bowling. Few boundaries have settled nerves in the middle.
ENG 246
IND 141/2 (29.2)
CRR: 4.81
IND vs ENG Day 2 LIVE Updates: Good start for Hartley
Root bowls an economical over. Just 1 off the over. Hartley continues from the other end. India look in defensive mode at the moment. Hartley is bowling wicket to wicket. Good start today for him.
IND 127/2 (27) CRR: 4.7
IND vs ENG Day 2 LIVE Score: Rahul comes in.
KL Rahul is the new man in and the he edged it to keeper but Foakes could not collect it, it brushes his gloves and ballooned over the first slip. Rahul survives. Hartley bowling from the other end. The left-arm spinner is quicker in air today. Rahul looks uncertain at the moment. He punches off back foot for a single to open the account.
IND 125/2 (25) CRR: 5
IND vs ENG Day 2 LIVE: Root starts off proceedings with ball
England start proceedings with part-time spinner Joe Root. Slip and short leg in place for Jaiswal. Gill at the other end. Jaiswal defends the first ball. He dances down the track on second ball and hits it for four runs. And on fourth ball, Jaiswal gets holed out. Root takes catch of his own bowling. India lose their second wicket.
ENG 246
IND 123/2 (23.4)
Day 2: 1st Session - India trail by 123 runs
IND vs ENG LIVE Score: All eyes on England bowlers
Let's see if England can pull things back on Day 2 of the 1st Test at Hyderabad. It will be interesting to see how Mark Wood and Co bowl on Day 2. Live action starts in ten minutes.
IND vs ENG Day 2 1st Test LIVE: Jaiswal Makes A Unique Record
Most runs in first day's play for an Indian batter after fielding first
95* G Gambhir vs Zim Harare 2005
76* Y Jaiswal vs Eng Hyderabad 2024
75* KL Rahul vs WI Kingston 2016
LIVE IND VS ENG Day 2: Jaiswal, Gill Resume India Innings On Day 2
The first hour of the play will be crucial for India and England. England will want to pick as many wickets as possibke while India will aim to get past the lead.
IND vs ENG LIVE: All eyes on Shubman Gill
Shubman will resume his innings at 14 runs which he made after playing 43 balls. He has got off to a sedate start but it could have been to do with India being cautious till the stumps on Day 1. Let's see how he playson Day 2. He needs a good show to save his place in the side.
IND vs ENG Day 2 LIVE: India trail by how many runs?
Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill are in the middle with India still trailing by 127 runs. It will be interesting to see how many runs these two collect in the morning session.
IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 2 Live: Jaiswal's Spectacular Onslaught Caps off India's Strong Day
Yashasvi Jaiswal's spectacular onslaught, including boundaries off debutant Hartley, propelled India to a commanding position. With an 80-run opening stand, India eyes Jaiswal's big innings on day two.
IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 2 Live: Stokes' Explosive Batting Display
Ben Stokes' explosive batting display, marked by six fours and three sixes, brought life to England's innings, showcasing his renowned fighting qualities after returning from injury.
IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 2 Live: Debutant Hartley's Short-Lived Brilliance
Debutant Tom Hartley showcased promise with a brief cameo of 23 runs, including a six off Ashwin. However, Jadeja's precision dismissed him, uprooting his leg-stump.
IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 2 Live: Jadeja-Ashwin Duo Dominates Bowling Charts
Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin shared six wickets, with Jadeja dismissing key batsmen and Ashwin providing crucial breakthroughs despite facing aggression from Stokes.
IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 2 Live: Axar Patel's Impact with Two Crucial Wickets
Left-arm spinner Axar Patel made a significant impact, dismissing Bairstow with an unplayable delivery and adding to England's woes with another crucial wicket.
IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 2 Live: Stokes' Heroic Counter-Attack
England's skipper, Ben Stokes, returning from knee surgery, exhibited resilience by scoring a dynamic 70 off 88 balls, steering a late counter-attack against Indian bowlers.
IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 2 Live: Root-Bairstow Stand Provides Stability
Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow's partnership of 61 runs for the fourth wicket offered stability to England, with Bairstow looking comfortable and Root finding his rhythm after initial hesitation.
IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 2 Live: Crawley-Duckett Partnership Shows Early Promise
The opening partnership between Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett displayed glimpses of England's attacking Test cricket, securing a solid 55-run stand in the initial overs.
IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 2 Live: Spinners Shine as England's Batting Falters
England's vulnerability against spin was exposed as Indian spinners took eight wickets, leaving the visitors struggling at 246. Stokes' resilient fifty salvaged England's innings.
IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 2 Live: Yashasvi Jaiswal's Blazing 76 Sets the Tone
Yashasvi Jaiswal's aggressive, unbeaten 76 off 70 balls showcased his remarkable form, leading India to finish day one at 119/1, trailing England by 127 runs.