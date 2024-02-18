Highlights Day 4, IND VS ENG 3rd Test LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: India Beat England By 434 Runs, Take 2-1 Lead In Series
India Vs England (IND Vs ENG) 3rd Test Day 4 Highlights Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Local-boy Ravindra Jadeja scored a century and took seven wickets in the game.
Trending Photos
Ind vs Eng Highlights Cricket Score: In the 3rd Test of the England tour of India 2024, held at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot, India dominated, winning by a significant margin of 434 runs. After posting a total of 445 runs in their first innings, notable contributions came from Rohit Sharma (131) and Ravindra Jadeja (112). England's response in the first innings saw Ben Duckett's impressive 153, but they were dismissed for 319. India's second innings showcased a strong batting performance, led by Yashasvi Jaiswal's unbeaten 214. England faced a daunting target of 549 runs and crumbled under the pressure, getting bowled out for just 122 runs in their second innings. Ravindra Jadeja starred with the ball, claiming a five-wicket haul. The victory gave India a 2-1 lead in the series.
Follow India vs England 3rd Test Highlights Cricket Score
LIVE IND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 4: Match Summary
In the 3rd Test of the England tour of India 2024, India dominated, winning by 434 runs. Yashasvi Jaiswal's unbeaten 214 powered India's second innings, while Ravindra Jadeja's five-wicket haul in England's second innings sealed the victory, giving India a 2-1 series lead.
Live Score
IND 445 & 430/4 d
ENG 319 & 122
India won by 434 runs
LIVE IND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 4: India Win By 434 Runs
Mark Wood is caught by Jaiswal at long-off after lofting Jadeja's delivery straight to him, ending with a fiery 33 off just 15 balls, as India clinches the victory to go 2-1 up, while Jadeja completes his five-wicket haul.
Live Score
IND 445 & 430/4 d
ENG 319 & 122
India won by 434 runs
LIVE IND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 4: India 1 Wicket Away From Win
Tom Hartley is dismissed as he inside-edges Ashwin's full delivery outside off onto his stumps, departing after scoring 16 runs off 36 balls.
Live Score ENG 91/9 (36.1) CRR: 2.52
Day 4: 3rd Session - England need 466 runs
LIVE IND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 4: Jadeja Takes His 4th Wicket
Jadeja's return pays off as Foakes top-edges a cut shot outside off, caught by Dhruv Jurel, bringing India within two wickets of victory.
Live Score ENG 82/8 (35.5) CRR: 2.29
Day 4: 3rd Session - England need 475 runs
LIVE IND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 4: Frustrating Partnership For India
Kuldeep Yadav bowls a variety of deliveries to Tom Hartley, including a low full-toss and a slower one, but fails to dismiss him as Hartley survives, while Foakes manages to take a single on a full delivery aimed at the stumps.
Live Score ENG 77/7 (34) CRR: 2.26
Day 4: 3rd Session - England need 480 runs
LIVE IND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 4: India Lose All Reviews
Umpire Joel Wilson's decision of not out stands after India's review, leaving them with no remaining reviews, as Rohit Sharma sought confirmation with a distinct gesture, resulting in a successful retention of the on-field decision.
Live Score ENG 75/7 (32) CRR: 2.34
Day 4: 3rd Session - England need 482 runs
LIVE IND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 4: R Ashwin Back In The Game
Ashwin bowls a probing over to Tom Hartley, who defends well but is beaten by the turn on a couple of occasions, as the field adjusts with a short-leg and slip in place.
Live Score ENG 61/7 (29) CRR: 2.1
Day 4: 3rd Session - England need 496 runs
LIVE IND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 4: India All Over England
Kuldeep Yadav bowls a tight over to Foakes, who manages to defend well but also collects a couple of runs with a well-placed drive through cover.
Live Score ENG 53/7 (27) CRR: 1.96
Day 4: 3rd Session - England need 504 runs
LIVE IND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 4: England 7 Down
Rehan Ahmed is caught by Siraj at long-on off Kuldeep Yadav, as England's batting collapse continues with their quick demise.
Live Score ENG 50/7 (24.4) CRR: 2.03
Day 4: 3rd Session - England need 507 runs
LIVE IND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 4: Ben Stokes Departs
Stokes is dismissed lbw by Kuldeep Yadav after missing the sweep, confirmed by Hawkeye, leaving England with just four wickets and India on the verge of victory, highlighting England's dismal batting performance.
Live Score ENG 50/6 (22.5) CRR: 2.19
Day 4: 3rd Session - England need 507 runs
LIVE IND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 4: England 6 Down
Stokes is dismissed lbw by Kuldeep Yadav, missing the sweep, confirmed by Hawkeye, leaving England in dire straits with just four wickets remaining; India on the brink of victory.
Live Score ENG 50/6 (22.5) CRR: 2.19
Day 4: 3rd Session - England need 507 runs
LIVE IND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 4: Joe Root Departs
Jadeja traps Root lbw with a full delivery on middle, Root misses the sweep, and the umpire raises the finger; England's situation worsens.
Live Score ENG 50/5 (21.5) CRR: 2.29
Day 4: 3rd Session - England need 507 runs
LIVE IND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 4: Maiden Over By Jadeja
Jadeja bowls a full delivery on off-stump, Stokes defends it into the leg-side, resulting in a maiden over.
Live Score ENG 50/4 (21) CRR: 2.38
Day 4: 3rd Session - England need 507 runs
LIVE IND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 4: Wicket Around The Corner
Siraj delivers a length ball angling back into off-stump, Root shuffles across to tuck it into the leg-side, the ball beats the inside edge, deflects off the thigh pad, and falls just short of backward point amid shouts of a catch.
Live Score ENG 42/4 (18) CRR: 2.33
Day 4: 3rd Session - England need 515 runs
LIVE IND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 4: Stokes Survives
Bumrah delivers a full ball just outside off to Stokes, who fends it from his crease with soft hands, the edge falling short of the slips.
Live Score ENG 41/4 (16) CRR: 2.56
Day 4: 3rd Session - England need 516 runs
LIVE IND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 4: Tight Over By Bumrah
Bumrah bowls a full delivery outside off to Root, who drives it towards extra cover, then bowls a full delivery to Stokes, who clips it to deep square leg for 3 runs, but a dead ball is called as Stokes backs away late.
Live Score ENG 32/4 (13) CRR: 2.46
Day 4: 3rd Session - England need 525 runs
LIVE IND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 4: Another One For Jadeja
Bairstow is given out lbw to Jadeja for 4 runs as he misses a sweep and is struck on the back thigh in front of the stumps, prompting him to walk off without hesitation.
Live Score ENG 28/4 (11.1) CRR: 2.51
Day 4: 3rd Session - England need 529 runs
LIVE IND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 4: Jadeja Strikes
Jadeja dismisses Ollie Pope for 3 runs with a sharp catch by Rohit at slip, as Pope edges a flatter delivery angled into off-stump while attempting to cut, putting India in control with their third wicket.
Live Score ENG 28/3 (11) CRR: 2.55
Day 4: 3rd Session - England need 529 runs
LIVE IND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 4: Bumrah Strikes
Crawley is dismissed LBW by Bumrah despite his disagreement with the umpire's decision, giving India their second wicket, ending his innings on 11 runs.
Live Score ENG 18/2 (8.2) CRR: 2.16
Day 4: 2nd Session - England need 539 runs
LIVE IND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 4: Poor Start For England
A mix-up between Duckett and Crawley leads to a run-out, as Duckett is stranded halfway down the pitch after defending a delivery, and a quick throw from Siraj to Jurel results in his dismissal, handing India an unexpected wicket.
Live Score ENG 16/1 (6.3) CRR: 2.46
Day 4: 2nd Session - England need 541 runs
LIVE IND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 4: India Keeping It Tight
Bumrah bowls a variety of deliveries to Crawley and Duckett, with Duckett experiencing discomfort after being hit, while Crawley remains defensive against the tight line.
Live Score ENG 10/0 (5) CRR: 2
Day 4: 2nd Session - England need 547 runs
LIVE IND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 4: Siraj Starts With Tight Over
Siraj bowls a tight over to Duckett, who defends well against deliveries targeting the stumps and outside off, with a fourth slip and a gully in place, as Siraj makes his entry into the attack.
Live Score ENG 5/0 (3) CRR: 1.67
Day 4: 2nd Session - England need 552 runs
LIVE IND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 4: Bumrah Starts For India
Bumrah starts the innings with a probing over to Crawley, who defends well against deliveries varying in length and line, as the players return to the field with two slips and a gully in place.
Live Score ENG 0/0 (1)
Day 4: 2nd Session - England need 557 runs
LIVE IND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 4: India Declare
Sarfaraz Khan ends the innings with a flurry of boundaries and a six, showcasing aggressive strokeplay, including slogsweeps for sixes and lofts over extra-cover, while India declares, as Jaiswal contributes with a single to sweeper cover.
Live Score IND 430/4 (98) CRR: 4.39
Day 4: Innings Break - India lead by 556 runs
LIVE IND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 4: Double Hundred For Jaiswal
Yashasvi Jaiswal reaches his second double-century of the series, displaying another exceptional innings that underlines his impact on Test cricket, marked by jubilation as he pushes a delivery to cover for a single.
Live Score IND 398/4 (96.1) CRR: 4.14
Day 4: 2nd Session - India lead by 524 runs
LIVE IND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 4: Jaiswal Nears 200
Sarfaraz Khan faces Root's deliveries, defending one into the leg-side, collecting two leg byes, and sweeping one for four into the gap at deep backward square leg, executing a clear message from the team.
Live Score IND 393/4 (94) CRR: 4.18
Day 4: 2nd Session - India lead by 519 runs
LIVE IND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 4: India Scoring Quick Runs
Sarfaraz Khan collects a leg bye off a delivery pitched outside leg stump, while Yashasvi Jaiswal manages singles with punches down to long-on, defending straight back to the bowler, and pushing down the ground, in an over from Rehan Ahmed.
Live Score IND 380/4 (92) CRR: 4.13
Day 4: 2nd Session - India lead by 506 runs
LIVE IND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 4: India Lead By 500 Runs
Root bowls a series of deliveries, including a punch to mid-off by Sarfaraz Khan, a push down the ground by Jaiswal, and singles from leg byes and shots to fine leg and mid-wicket, contributing to India's score.
Live Score IND 374/4 (90) CRR: 4.16
Day 4: 2nd Session - India lead by 500 runs
LIVE IND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 4: India Lead By 500 Runs
Root bowls a series of deliveries, including a punch to mid-off by Sarfaraz Khan, a push down the ground by Jaiswal, and singles from leg byes and shots to fine leg and mid-wicket, contributing to India's score.
Live Score IND 374/4 (90) CRR: 4.16
Day 4: 2nd Session - India lead by 500 runs
LIVE IND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 4: Another Poor Review By England
Rehan Ahmed delivers a full ball on leg-stump, Sarfaraz Khan attempts a sweep, resulting in the ball looping off his arm, with England exhausting all their reviews as they mistakenly believe there was an edge, but the decision stands.
Live Score IND 365/4 (88) CRR: 4.15
Day 4: 2nd Session - India lead by 491 runs
LIVE IND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 4: Jazzball On
Yashasvi Jaiswal brings up India's 350 with a slice to deep backward point, followed by a flurry of boundaries including two consecutive sixes and a four, showcasing exceptional shot-making, while Anderson faces scrutiny with discussions between deliveries.
Live Score IND 354/4 (86) CRR: 4.12
Day 4: 2nd Session - India lead by 480 runs
LIVE IND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 4: Jaiswal Hits 150
Yashasvi Jaiswal reaches 150 runs with a steered shot to third man off Anderson's delivery, acknowledging the milestone with applause, marking another exceptional innings from the young cricketer.
Live Score IND 321/4 (83) CRR: 3.87
Day 4: 2nd Session - India lead by 447 runs
LIVE IND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 4: Lunch Break
Yashasvi Jaiswal flaps a delivery to deep mid-wicket for a single, defensively handles three deliveries outside off, and concludes the over with a powerful lofted shot over long-on for six, marking the end of the session.
Live Score IND 314/4 (82) CRR: 3.83
Day 4: Lunch Break - India lead by 440 runs
LIVE IND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 4: India Scoring Quick Runs
Sarfaraz Khan executes a well-played slogsweep for four runs to an area where there is no deep mid-wicket, while Yashasvi Jaiswal tucks one to deep mid-wicket for a single off Rehan Ahmed's over, followed by four defensive shots from Jaiswal.
Live Score IND 307/4 (81) CRR: 3.79
Day 4: 1st Session - India lead by 433 runs
LIVE IND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 4: Big Over For Team India
Jaiswal flicks one to deep mid-wicket, Sarfaraz Khan nudges one to backward square leg before hitting a powerful six over wide long-on, Jaiswal drives one to mid-off for a quick single, then smacks a low full-toss for a six over long-on, concluding with a hard-driven ball to mid-off.
Live Score IND 299/4 (79) CRR: 3.78
Day 4: 1st Session - India lead by 425 runs
LIVE IND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 4: India's Lead Beyond 400
Sarfaraz Khan turns three deliveries to square leg while Yashasvi Jaiswal flicks one to deep mid-wicket and dabs another to backward point, concluding the over with a defensive shot from Jaiswal.
Live Score IND 277/4 (77) CRR: 3.6
Day 4: 1st Session - India lead by 403 runs
LIVE IND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 4: India Near 400 Runs Lead
Sarfaraz Khan defends two deliveries to backward point while Yashasvi Jaiswal manages a single to deep backward square leg off Root's over, with Jaiswal also punching two deliveries to cover and mid-off respectively, and the final delivery keeps low but is defended by Jaiswal.
Live Score IND 271/4 (75) CRR: 3.61
Day 4: 1st Session - India lead by 397 runs
LIVE IND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 4: India 4 Down
Kuldeep Yadav's resilient innings comes to an end as he is caught at slip by Root off Rehan Ahmed's delivery, confirmed by UltraEdge, marking the conclusion of his stoic resistance at 27 runs off 91 balls.
Live Score IND 258/4 (71.4) CRR: 3.6
Day 4: 1st Session - India lead by 384 runs
LIVE IND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 4: Another Maiden Over For England
Kuldeep Yadav defends against Rehan Ahmed's deliveries, including one with extra bounce that he softly nudges wide of backward short-leg, maintaining his solid defensive approach.
Live Score IND 256/3 (70) CRR: 3.66
Day 4: 1st Session - India lead by 382 runs
LIVE IND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 4: Kuldeep Playing Good Defensive Shot
Kuldeep Yadav remains defensive, blocking Rehan Ahmed's deliveries outside off, while Yashasvi Jaiswal picks up a single with a nudge to deep square leg and follows it up with a punch back to the bowler.
Live Score IND 250/3 (68) CRR: 3.68
Day 4: 1st Session - India lead by 376 runs
LIVE IND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 4: Big Blow For India
Shubman Gill's promising innings comes to an end as he is run out by a quick fielding effort from Stokes and a precise throw from Tom Hartley, falling just short of his ground on 91 runs.
Live Score IND 246/3 (64) CRR: 3.84
Day 4: 1st Session - India lead by 372 runs
LIVE IND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 4: Kuldeep Yadav Showing He Is More Than Just A Nightwatchman
Kuldeep Yadav gains confidence with a boundary down the ground off Tom Hartley's delivery, while Shubman Gill picks up a single, with the latter also offering his pad to a delivery outside leg stump.
Live Score IND 235/2 (62) CRR: 3.79
Day 4: 1st Session - India lead by 361 runs
LIVE IND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 4: Boundary For Gill Towards Cover
Shubman Gill strikes a glorious boundary with a sumptuous cover drive off Anderson, while Kuldeep Yadav remains composed at the crease amidst England's passive approach.
Live Score IND 228/2 (60) CRR: 3.8
Day 4: 1st Session - India lead by 354 runs
LIVE IND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 4: Shubman Gill Nears Century
Kuldeep Yadav defends three deliveries while Shubman Gill scores a boundary off a short ball, followed by a defensive shot on a full delivery, all from Tom Hartley's over.
Live Score IND 219/2 (58) CRR: 3.78
Day 4: 1st Session - India lead by 345 runs
LIVE IND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 4: Shubman Gill Nears Century
Kuldeep Yadav defends three deliveries while Shubman Gill scores a boundary off a short ball, followed by a defensive shot on a full delivery, all from Tom Hartley's over.
Live Score IND 219/2 (58) CRR: 3.78
Day 4: 1st Session - India lead by 345 runs
LIVE IND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 4: Kuldeep Looking To Score Quick Runs
Kuldeep Yadav capitalizes on a poor delivery from Tom Hartley, hitting it for a boundary through extra cover, while the rest of the over sees defensive shots from Yadav and a single by Shubman Gill.
Live Score IND 213/2 (56) CRR: 3.8
Day 4: 1st Session - India lead by 339 runs
LIVE IND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 4: Tom Hartley Starts For India
Tom Hartley delivers a series of deliveries, including a leg-stump ball hitting Kuldeep Yadav's arm, a cut to sweeper cover by Shubman Gill, and a quick single driven by Gill towards mid-off.
Live Score IND 200/2 (53) CRR: 3.77
Day 4: 1st Session - India lead by 326 runs
LIVE IND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 4: Pitch report By Nick Knight And Deep Dasgupta
"It doesn't look too different from yesterday. Still looks a belter. The cracks have opened up a little bit. Tinge of grass, amazing how that's still stayed with the weather we've had. Enough for the bowlers on both sides of the wicket. We may see one or two staying down. The natural variations will increase. The abrasiveness has increased, there might be more variable bounce. The ball marks are a lot more prominent."
IND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 3 Live: Siraj After Taking 4-wicket haul
"We had only four bowlers and we had a responsibility. We knew they would attack so we spoke about sticking together knowing that they would make a mistake. We didn’t plan anything much, we were waiting for them to make a mistake. I knew the yorker would be a good wicket-taking option. The important role for a bowler is to bowl six dot balls, we know they’re not used to playing out six dots in a row."